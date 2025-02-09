Houston’s New Italian Marvel Of a Galleria Store Pulls Off a Lavish Private Dinner With Interior Design and Social Stars
La Griglia Proves To Be the Perfect Restaurant HostBY Shelby Hodge // 02.09.25
Bill Stubbs, Lucinda Loya, Nadia Michel, Kurt Grether make the scene at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia.
Nicole Zarr, Alnita Clay, Victor Delgado at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Adrian Dueñas & Marcelo Saenz at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Dancie Ware, Karen Mayell at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Frette swag bag at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
A tasty sampling of hors d'oeuvres at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Lucinda and Javier Loya at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
John Kidd, Darla Bankston May at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Kurt Grether, Rainey Richardson, Bill Stubbs, Casey Brand at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Lisa O'Leary, Karen Mayell at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Vesta Frommer, Dancie Ware, Shelby Hodge at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Rainey Richardson, Casey Brand at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Rainey Richardson, Marika Voghera, Rob Silby, Casey Brand at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Sheri Bailey, Maggie Vermillion at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Maggie Vermillion, Nicole Zarr, Sheri Bailey at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Hostess Lucinda Loya at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Dancie Ware, Lisa O'Leary at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Musical entertainment at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Frette branded apron worn by staff at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
Flowers at the Frette opening dinner held at La Griglia
In celebration of its new boutique in The Houston Galleria, Italian heritage brand Frette took over the private room at La Griglia for an evening of music, dinner and laughter all with a delicious Italian flavor. Hosted by interior designer Lucinda Loya, the guest list was heavy on design leaders along with Bayou City social swans.
The fusion of the two realms certainly made for a riotously fun evening.
The effervescent Loya, just named by Architectural Digest AD Pro Directory as one of the top 21 interior designers in Houston, set the vibrant tone while a harpist and violinist provided lilting background music. Joining Loya in welcoming the throng was the charming Frette boutique general manager Victor Delgado.
Along with the marketing team in from New York was Rob Silby, who oversees design of Frette boutiques throughout the United States.
While Frette opened in The Galleria in late November, the new store sailed through the holidays and the new year before inviting this fashionable contingent to join in the celebration. In a nod to Frette’s Italian heritage, La Griglia with its decidedly Italian menu was the choice for the posh gathering.
The restaurant did not disappoint beginning with Aperol spritzes and prosecco, which were accompanied by an array of yummy hors d’oeuvres. Kudos to the Houston restaurant for delivering what was a culinary testament to the Italian excellence for which Frette is known. The carefully curated three-course meal included unique wine pairings for each delectable dish which attendees selected from a special menu.
PC Seen: Bill Stubbs and Kurt Grether, Arlene Montano, Maggie Vermillion, Sheri Bailey,Vesta Fromer, Javier Loya, Dr. Shay Bess, Casey Brand, Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas, Rainey Richardson, Karen Mayell, Dancie Ware, Lisa O’Leary, John Kidd, Darla Bankston May, Nicole Zarr, Shafik Rifaat, Savia Bassali, and Nadia Michel.