A Speed Painter, Moms Helping Moms and Community — Painting The Woodlands Pink and Blue For Jack and Jill

Community Service Chair Nakedra Campbell, Member-at-Large Michon King, Regional Treasurer Jennifer Jackson, Chapter President Freda Knight, a representative from Candlelighters, National Recording Secretary Vanessa LaFleur, and Foundation Chairs Natashia Douglas, Shavonne Spencer, and Nikki Branch with the donation check to Candlelighters during Jack and Jill’s 2025 Pink and Blue gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Artis Brown served as emcee during Jack and Jill’s 2025 Pink and Blue gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Ange Hillz stands with guests beside one of his paintings during Jack and Jill’s 2025 Pink and Blue gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Chapter President Freda Knight and her husband, Sammy Knight, attend Jack and Jill’s 2025 Pink and Blue gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Foundation Chairs Shavonne Spencer and Natashia Douglas, vice president Demonica Amerson, chapter president Freda Knight, national recording secretary Vanessa LaFleur, regional treasurer Jennifer Jackson, Member-at-Large Michon King, and Foundation Co-Chair Nikki Branch make the scene for Jack and Jill’s 2025 Pink and Blue gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

More than 400 people turned out in style for An Evening of Excellence: A Pink and Blue Affair, this year’s foundation gala hosted by The Woodlands chapter of Jack and Jill. Held at The Woodlands Resort, the sold-out event combined elegance and philanthropy, raising funds for academic incentives and local organizations that serve families across the community.

Chapter president Freda Knight expressed gratitude for the event’s success and for those who made it happen. “On behalf of Jack and Jill, I’m honored to recognize the success of our Pink and Blue Affair Foundation Fundraiser,” Knight says.

“This annual event is more than just an opportunity to raise funds. It’s a testament to the power of community, compassion and collective action, while staying true to our guiding principle: Achieving excellence with children as our C.O.M.P.A.S.S.

“I’m grateful to the donors, chapter volunteers and attendees who made this event a remarkable one again. It’s because of their generosity and support that we meaningfully increased our impact. We can directly support the academic pursuits of young scholars in the community on a large scale.

“As president, I couldn’t be more proud of our partnerships. I remain committed to furthering our mission and supporting initiatives that empower and uplift those around us.”

Jack and Jill’s Speed Painting Spotlight

One of the night’s biggest moments came during the live auction. Celebrity performance painter Ange Hillz wowed the crowd with a performance piece that sold for $7,500. A second artwork was commissioned for the same price. Hillz, no stranger to acclaim, had his work featured on the cover of Time magazine in 2021.

In addition to supporting students, Jack and Jill also raised funds for community-based organizations in The Woodlands region. The chapter presented a check to Candlelighters, a support group for families dealing with childhood cancer. They also donated to Meals on Wheels Montgomery County and to Children’s Books on Wheels, a Tamina-based nonprofit.

Jack and Jill is a national membership organization of mothers with kids aged 2 to 19. The group nurtures future African-American leaders through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropy and civic duty. Community leader and philanthropist Myrna Irons founded The Woodlands chapter in 1986. In 1999, Irons and her family were named Hometown Heroes.