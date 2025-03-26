Dallas’ Neiman Marcus Unveils A Jacquemus Bowling Ball Alley Pop-Up Installation

Be sure to go check out the installation before it closes on April 2. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

The pop-up is in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

“‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.” (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

What do you think of #Jacquebowl or #Musalley? I’m hoping one of my original hashtag attempts goes viral. Yes, famed French fashion house Jacquemus installed a bowling alley in the space that Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center has preserved for pop-up fun. Yes, we’ve partied for a beach installation from Prada and Balmain’s Barbie events and now it was time to knock down some pins. And I must say — it wasn’t your run-of-the-mill alley installation. Instead, it was a pop-up in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski.

Simon Porte Jacquemus was 20 years old when he launched his namesake company. The designer won the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year, which led to the partnering to create the installation. Jacquemus has boutiques in Paris (on Avenue Montaigne), New York, City, and London (on New Bond Street) and we’ve heard they will soon be launching a beauty line with L’Oréal. The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag (starting at $1,190 and I personally love the light pink suede croc-embossed version $1,290). It was quite the fun party and forgive some of my upcoming puns, but I can’t help myself. Everyone was cocktailing. There was no smoking, but some Lucky Strikes. I texted and got two partners in crime to attend with me — the always-ready-for-a-good bowl, Pete West, and one of Dallas’ newest Left Coast transplants, Lisa Zabelle. We came dressed and ready to roll. “We are delighted to partner with Jacquemus to debut their first-ever immersive experience in Dallas,” shared Jodi Kahn, VP, Luxury Fashion, Neiman Marcus. “‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.”