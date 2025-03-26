Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus “Le Petit Turismo” bag
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
01
08

Jacquemus pops up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark with a bowling alley installation. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

02
08

Famed French fashion house Jacquemus installed a bowling alley in the space that Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center has preserved for pop-up fun. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

03
08

Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

04
08

The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

05
08

The Jacquemus “Le Petit Turismo” bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

06
08

“‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.” (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

07
08

The pop-up is in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

08
08

Be sure to go check out the installation before it closes on April 2. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus “Le Petit Turismo” bag
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Society / Featured Parties

Dallas’ Neiman Marcus Unveils A Jacquemus Bowling Ball Alley Pop-Up Installation

Pop-Up Pins at NorthPark Center

BY // 03.26.25
Jacquemus pops up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark with a bowling alley installation. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
Famed French fashion house Jacquemus installed a bowling alley in the space that Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center has preserved for pop-up fun. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
The Jacquemus “Le Petit Turismo” bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
“‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.” (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
The pop-up is in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
Be sure to go check out the installation before it closes on April 2. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)
1
8

Jacquemus pops up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark with a bowling alley installation. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

2
8

Famed French fashion house Jacquemus installed a bowling alley in the space that Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center has preserved for pop-up fun. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

3
8

Simon Porte Jacquemus, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

4
8

The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

5
8

The Jacquemus “Le Petit Turismo” bag. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

6
8

“‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.” (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

7
8

The pop-up is in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

8
8

Be sure to go check out the installation before it closes on April 2. (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

What do you think of #Jacquebowl or #Musalley? I’m hoping one of my original hashtag attempts goes viral. Yes, famed French fashion house Jacquemus installed a bowling alley in the space that Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center has preserved for pop-up fun.

Yes, we’ve partied for a beach installation from Prada and Balmain’s Barbie events and now it was time to knock down some pins. And I must say — it wasn’t your run-of-the-mill alley installation. Instead, it was a pop-up in shades of bright yellow with an operational game for you to channel your competitive inner Big Lebowski.

Simon Porte Jacquemus was 20 years old when he launched his namesake company. The designer won the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion last year, which led to the partnering to create the installation. Jacquemus has boutiques in Paris (on Avenue Montaigne), New York, City, and London (on New Bond Street) and we’ve heard they will soon be launching a beauty line with L’Oréal.

Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark (Photo by Courtesy Jacquemus)
Jacquemus at Neiman Marcus NorthPark (Photo by Courtesy Jacquemus)

The immersive space that our hometown luxury retailer and the French maison came up with was inspired by the “Le Petit Turismo” bowling ball bag (starting at $1,190 and I personally love the light pink suede croc-embossed version $1,290). It was quite the fun party and forgive some of my upcoming puns, but I can’t help myself. Everyone was cocktailing. There was no smoking, but some Lucky Strikes. I texted and got two partners in crime to attend with me — the always-ready-for-a-good bowl, Pete West, and one of Dallas’ newest Left Coast transplants, Lisa Zabelle. We came dressed and ready to roll.

“We are delighted to partner with Jacquemus to debut their first-ever immersive experience in Dallas,” shared Jodi Kahn, VP, Luxury Fashion, Neiman Marcus. “‘Le Bowling’ masterfully translates the brand’s distinctive vision into a dynamic, playful, and interactive setting, offering guests an unforgettable journey into the world of Jacquemus.”

Be sure to go check out the installation before it closes on April 2.

If you play a game and don’t get a strike, spare me the details. Spotted amongst the alley attendees were Neiman Marcus’s Scott Mitchell, Marjon Zahibi Henderson, Olivia Berry, and Jodi Kahn and Lou Desruelle from Jacquemus. Also ready to score a Le Petit Turismo bag were Madelaine LaGrone, Blake Griffin, Zach Deutsch, Lauren Frank, and dapper Josh Truesdell.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
13311 Kimberley Lane
Wilchester
FOR SALE

13311 Kimberley Lane
Houston, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
13311 Kimberley Lane
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$394,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Katy, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X