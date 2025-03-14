After 72 years, Jewel Charity Ball Continues To Sparkle in Fort Worth

Collections Fine Jewelry, this year's jeweler, showcased hundreds of mesmerizing pieces for guests to admire—and perhaps purchase?— with a portion of sales donated back to Jewel Charity. (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

Admittedly a bit tardy to the party, I recently read Rena Pederson’s The King of Diamonds: The Search for the Elusive Texas Jewel Thief. The first heist took place on Saturday, January 24, 1959.

“Bruno and Josephine Graf were going to one of the year’s most glamorous social events. For him, that meant black tie. For her, it meant jewels, cascades of them. The Grafs were attending the Jewel Charity Ball in Fort Worth, where women were expected to sparkle.”

This year, I received my first invitation to Jewel Charity Ball and prepared to be dazzled. As a native Dallasite who knows very few Fort Worth folks, I quickly formulated a foolproof plan: I invited an Agather. Who better to serve as my guide through the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall?

For the first time in the event’s 72-year history, the traditional black tie affair invited guests to add a Texas spin — boots and bling encouraged — to their ‘fits. Boots with a ballgown? Don’t threaten me with a good time!

Lorene Agather and I arrived in golden sunset Carolina Herrera gowns and Miron Crosby cowboy boots for the event, themed “The Sky’s the Limit.” A drastic departure from last year’s disco-themed 70th anniversary with Diana Ross, the 71st Jewel Charity Ball served as a visual love letter to Texas. Jewel Charity President Peggy Sims chose the theme, inspired by the beauty of a Texas sunset. From life-sized horse lamps to the meat-forward menu, no one could possibly leave wondering where the stars at night are big and bright.

Since 1953, funds raised by Jewel Charity have benefitted the patients of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Like Dallas’ Crystal Charity Ball, the Jewel Charity Ball itself is not a fundraiser. Instead, it is viewed as a party to thank and celebrate their Angel Donors who have already given.

As expansive as the Texas sky were guests’ interpretations of the dress code. Upon arrival at Will Rogers Memorial Center, the 1,300 “Angel Donors” accepted a Ranch Water and noshed on bites from a “bacon bar.” Guests posed in front of backdrops that paid homage to Texas’ largest cities, and, of course, Fort Worth held court on her big night. (Needless to say, there was no line in front of the Dallas sign I rather sheepishly posed in front of.)

Inside the hall, guests bought raffle tickets, perused the silent auction offerings, took a turn in the photo booth, and admired the larger-than-life western decor. As the name suggests, jewelry plays an important role in the evening. Collections Fine Jewelry, this year’s jeweler, showcased hundreds of mesmerizing pieces for guests to admire — and perhaps purchase? — with a portion of sales donated back to Jewel Charity.

The dining room at Jewel Charity Ball looked like Joanna Gaines had hosted a wedding reception in Fredericksburg. From the wooden farm tables to the wrought iron candelabras, the tablescape captured the essence of an al fresco dinner at a ranch in the Hill Country. Vestals Catering prepared the buffet offerings, which started with a wedge salad with a fried green tomato and included everything from Hatch green chili grits to salt and pepper-crusted tomahawk steaks with flambéed whiskey BBQ sauce.

When dinner concluded, The Steve Miller Band, led by the namesake native Texan, revved up, playing their biggest hits, from “Space Cowboy” to “Fly Like An Eagle.”

Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’ into the future, and Jewel Charity Ball continues to sparkle.

PC Spotted: Kelly Hanley, Lauren Harwell, Debbie Boudreaux, Joanna and Michael Crain, Julia Bloxom, Claire Armstrong, Lezlie and Joe Monteleone, Sandra Tuomey, Michelle Marlow, Wendy Wright, Sara Dameron, Jordan and Ty Stimpson, Betsy Price, Roger Williams, Peggy and Bill Sims, Kalee and Sam Perry, Elizabeth Roper, Ashley West, Catherine Cartie, Blitz Phillips, Shelby Simpson, Rachel Armenta, Sainty Nelson, Melissa Ice, Kelsey Sheets, Crystal Wise, Kristen Saarloos, Ashley Waldeck, Paula Perrone, Yancy Bradford, Grace Faciane, Kendall Schlegel, Meridith and Brad Wallace, Kelly and Parker Handlin, Victor Medina, Barbara Williams, Janet and Glen Hahn, Susan Medina, Barbara and Thurman Schweitzer, Laura and Greg Bird, Jan McKee, Muffin Lemak, and Nancy Lamb.