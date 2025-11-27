Margot McKinney’s Jewels Stun at Jeweler Party at Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club

Palette Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kim McCarthy, Joy Ann Havran, Sally Prater and Anne Paup (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney wears the Lillian Collier at the 2025 Jewel Charity Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Galaxy Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Ben Stevenson, former Artistic Director of the Texas Ballet Theater, and Sharon Martin (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Aurora Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Mary Nan Skillman, Susan Medina, Lezlie Monteleone, Barbara Schweitzer and Nelia Blanton (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Atoll Opal and Blue Zircon Ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Steve Skillman, Vicki Andrews, Mary Nan Skillman and Donald Andrews (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Zurella Lancarte, Margaret McDonald, Mia McNutt and Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kunzite Sunset Ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Rick Merrill, Evelyn Merrill, Jennifer Williamson, Lezlie Monteleone, Joe Monteleone (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Terry McCarthy, Kim McCarthy (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Cosmic Morganite and Mandarin Garnet Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Florals (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Bloem Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jennifer Williamson, Margot McKinney, Lezlie Monteleone (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Melissa Kirtley, Caren Parten, Virginia Miteff, Michelle Purvis (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Tom Mitchell, Mary Anne Mitchell, Kim Carey, Daniel Carey (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Leigh Bornitz and Kelley Roberts (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Scott Marlow and Michelle Marlow (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jewels on display at the Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Mia McNutt, Margaret McDonald, Zurella Lancarte, Michelle Marlow, Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Centerpieces (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Members of the Texas Ballet Theater modeled jewels at the event (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Rosette Pearl Ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jennifer Williamson, Debbie Reynolds, Lou Martin (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Michelle Miles and Joanna Harrison (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Regan Haggerty and Joanna Harrison (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Ballroom Entrance (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Amy Redfearn, Scott Redfearn (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jeanie Huffman and Ken Huffman (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Lisa Waldron and Burch Waldron (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Marina Collier by Margot McKinney_2 (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney jewels and World of Wonder book (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Trent Prim, Beth Prim, Dana Quisenberry and Cody Quisenberry (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kim Cooke and David Cooke (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Society / The Seen

Margot McKinney’s Jewels Stun at Jeweler Party at Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club

Jewel Charity Ball Honors Their 'Angels' at Glimmering Soirée With the Australian Designer

BY //
photography Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography
Palette Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kim McCarthy, Joy Ann Havran, Sally Prater, Anne Paup (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney wears the Lillian Collier at the 2025 Jewel Charity Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Galaxy Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Ben Stevenson, former Artistic Director of Texas Ballet Theater, and Sharon Martin (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Aurora Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Mary Nan Skillman, Susan Medina, Lezlie Monteleone, Barbara Schweitzer, Nelia Blanton (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Atoll Opal and Blue Zircon ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Steve Skillman, Vicki Andrews, Mary Nan Skillman, Donald Andrews (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Zurella Lancarte, Margaret McDonald, Mia McNutt, Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kunzite Sunset Ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Rick and Evelyn Merrill, Jennifer Williamson, Lezlie and Joe Monteleone (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Terry and Kim McCarthy (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Cosmic Morganite and Mandarin Garnet Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Florals in the color palette of Margot McKinney's jewels (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Bloem Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jennifer Williamson, Margot McKinney, Lezlie Monteleone (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Melissa Kirtley, Caren Parten, Virginia Miteff, Michelle Purvis (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Tom and Mary Anne Mitchell, Kim and Daniel Carey (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Leigh Bornitz, Kelley Roberts (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Scott and Michelle Marlow (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney jewels on display at the Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Mia McNutt, Margaret McDonald, Zurella Lancarte, Michelle Marlow, Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Striking centerpieces adorned the tables. (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Members of the Texas Ballet Theater modeled jewels at the event. (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Rosette Pearl Ring by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jennifer Williamson, Debbie Reynolds, Lou Martin (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Michelle Miles, Joanna Harrison (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Regan Haggerty, Joanna Harrison (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
The ballroom entrance at River Crest Country Club (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Amy and Scott Redfearn (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Jeanie and Ken Huffman (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Lisa and Burch Waldron (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Marina Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney jewels and World of Wonder book (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Trent and Beth Prim, Dana and Cody Quisenberry (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kim and David Cooke (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
In art and in jewelry, three words denote that something is extraordinarily special, something that will, perhaps, be passed down through generations: “Price upon application.”

Jewel Charity Ball will celebrate “the generosity of our community” with the 72nd Jewelry Charity Ball on March 7, 2026, at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. (The 71st ball, which took place at the beginning of this year, was a glamorous, black-tie-and-boots love letter to Texas with a “The Sky’s the Limit” theme.) “World of Wonder,” this year’s theme, draws inspiration from the spectacular creations of world-renowned Australian jeweler Margot McKinney.

Margot McKinney wears the Lillian Collier at the 2025 Jewel Charity Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Margot McKinney wears the Lillian Collier at the 2025 Jewel Charity Jeweler Party (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)

Every year, in advance of Fort Worth’s most prestigious black tie affair, Jewel Charity Ball hosts its annual Jeweler Party to celebrate “the brilliant jewels in our community and the wonder of our combined generosity.” Known as their “Angels,” these donors have generously supported Jewel Charity’s mission to provide for the health and well-being of the patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The aforementioned Angels recently descended upon River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth for an elegant celebration of that generosity… and to see the jewels from Margot McKinney up close and personal! Jennifer and Phillip Williamson co-chaired the evening, which was presented by Margot McKinney. Guests in cocktail attire entered the ballroom at River Crest Country Club, which was draped in resplendent shades of green. After a stop at the bar for a glass of champagne, partygoers enjoyed a decadent spread for the buffet-style dinner. (For once, “heavy apps” lived up to their promise!) Tenderloin sliders on pillowy rolls. A seafood tower featuring ice-cold lobster and crab legs. Oysters for as far as the eye could see!

Zurella Lancarte, Margaret McDonald, Mia McNutt and Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Zurella Lancarte, Margaret McDonald, Mia McNutt, Kelly Dillard (Photo by Canon Sawyer, Canon Elizabeth Photography)

Properly fueled, guests beelined to the back of the ballroom, where Margot McKinney herself held court, showcasing the most dazzling display of her creations. Surely a gal with a strapless gown on deck for the ball needs one of McKinney’s signature “colliers” to float ever so regally on her collarbone? I certainly do. I witnessed more than a few batting-of-the-eyelashes. (“Santa baby, I’ve been an awfully good girl!”)

As the live music beckoned guests to cut a rug, I admired the ambiance that McKinney’s electric jewels created. A “World of Wonder,” indeed!

PC Spotted: Lezlie and Joe Monteleone, Kelly and Bill Hanley, Barbara and Thurman Schweitzer, Ben Stevenson, Sharon Martin, Lisa and Burch Waldron, Kelly Dillard, Michelle and Scott Marlow, and Evelyn and Rick Merrill.

