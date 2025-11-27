Margot McKinney’s Jewels Stun at Jeweler Party at Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club

In art and in jewelry, three words denote that something is extraordinarily special, something that will, perhaps, be passed down through generations: “Price upon application.”

Jewel Charity Ball will celebrate “the generosity of our community” with the 72nd Jewelry Charity Ball on March 7, 2026, at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. (The 71st ball, which took place at the beginning of this year, was a glamorous, black-tie-and-boots love letter to Texas with a “The Sky’s the Limit” theme.) “World of Wonder,” this year’s theme, draws inspiration from the spectacular creations of world-renowned Australian jeweler Margot McKinney.

Every year, in advance of Fort Worth’s most prestigious black tie affair, Jewel Charity Ball hosts its annual Jeweler Party to celebrate “the brilliant jewels in our community and the wonder of our combined generosity.” Known as their “Angels,” these donors have generously supported Jewel Charity’s mission to provide for the health and well-being of the patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The aforementioned Angels recently descended upon River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth for an elegant celebration of that generosity… and to see the jewels from Margot McKinney up close and personal! Jennifer and Phillip Williamson co-chaired the evening, which was presented by Margot McKinney. Guests in cocktail attire entered the ballroom at River Crest Country Club, which was draped in resplendent shades of green. After a stop at the bar for a glass of champagne, partygoers enjoyed a decadent spread for the buffet-style dinner. (For once, “heavy apps” lived up to their promise!) Tenderloin sliders on pillowy rolls. A seafood tower featuring ice-cold lobster and crab legs. Oysters for as far as the eye could see!

Properly fueled, guests beelined to the back of the ballroom, where Margot McKinney herself held court, showcasing the most dazzling display of her creations. Surely a gal with a strapless gown on deck for the ball needs one of McKinney’s signature “colliers” to float ever so regally on her collarbone? I certainly do. I witnessed more than a few batting-of-the-eyelashes. (“Santa baby, I’ve been an awfully good girl!”)

As the live music beckoned guests to cut a rug, I admired the ambiance that McKinney’s electric jewels created. A “World of Wonder,” indeed!

PC Spotted: Lezlie and Joe Monteleone, Kelly and Bill Hanley, Barbara and Thurman Schweitzer, Ben Stevenson, Sharon Martin, Lisa and Burch Waldron, Kelly Dillard, Michelle and Scott Marlow, and Evelyn and Rick Merrill.