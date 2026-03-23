Inside the ‘World of Wonder’ at Fort Worth’s Jewel Charity Ball

Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Sonny Dykes, Kate Dykes_Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
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Themed "World of Wonder," the 71st Jewel Charity Ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from "living flowers" to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Susan Medina, Reagan Haggerty, Lezlie Monteleone, Margot McKinney, Kelley Roberts, Heather Senter (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Dan Lowrance, Michelle Lowrance, Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)

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GirlPower, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Amy Redfearn, Scott Redfearn (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Eric Contreras, JJ Contreras, Congressman Roger Williams, Sabrina Speirs, Jesse Speirs (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Cocktail Entertainment sponsored by Mindy's Hope Foundation (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Simone Henderson, Shannon McCartney, Margot Rodriguez, Lauren Bosse (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Christy Smith, Chef Wolfgang Puck (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Olivia Kearney, Jeff Kearney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Margot McKinney-inspired emerald green was the event's signature color. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Lush florals adorned the space. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Kim McCarthy, Terry McCarthy (Photo by Derek Gower)

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George Thomasson, Paula Perrone (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Katherine Broyles and JJ Saltsman admire Margot McKinney jewels. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Kelly Hanley, Barbara Schweitzer (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Champagne bar, sponsored by Kim and J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Kim Johnson, J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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"Living flowers" immersive entertainers (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Aerialists performed over the cocktail bars in the ballroom. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney, Chef Wolfgang Puck, Lezlie Monteleone (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Marina Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Page Randel, Olivia Kearney, Paxtin Stimson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck prepares caviar for guests (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Pryor Cowin, Jeff Dillard, Kelly Dillard, Zurella Lancarte (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Strings performers during dinner (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Sonny Dykes, Kate Dykes (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Sound House, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Strings performers in dining area (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Susan Medina, Dan Miles, Michelle Miles, Reagan Haggerty (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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The "World of Wonder" tablescapes (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney's iconic green door (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience, sponsored by First Bank Texas (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney jewelry showroom (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Roaming photo booth sponsored by Frost (Photo by Derek Gower)

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The 71st ball was themed "World of Wonder" (Photo by Derek Gower)

Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Sonny Dykes, Kate Dykes_Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Canon Sawyer
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026_Credit Derek Gower
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Society / The Seen

Inside the ‘World of Wonder’ at Fort Worth’s Jewel Charity Ball

Margot McKinney's Jewels Inspired the Celebration, Which Included Living Chandeliers and Aerialists

BY //
Themed "World of Wonder," the 71st Jewel Charity Ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from "living flowers" to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Susan Medina, Reagan Haggerty, Lezlie Monteleone, Margot McKinney, Kelley Roberts, Heather Senter (Photo by Derek Gower)
Dan Lowrance, Michelle Lowrance, Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)
GirlPower, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)
Amy Redfearn, Scott Redfearn (Photo by Derek Gower)
Eric Contreras, JJ Contreras, Congressman Roger Williams, Sabrina Speirs, Jesse Speirs (Photo by Derek Gower)
Cocktail Entertainment sponsored by Mindy's Hope Foundation (Photo by Derek Gower)
Simone Henderson, Shannon McCartney, Margot Rodriguez, Lauren Bosse (Photo by Derek Gower)
Christy Smith, Chef Wolfgang Puck (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
Olivia Kearney, Jeff Kearney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
Margot McKinney-inspired emerald green was the event's signature color. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Lush florals adorned the space. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Kim McCarthy, Terry McCarthy (Photo by Derek Gower)
George Thomasson, Paula Perrone (Photo by Derek Gower)
Katherine Broyles and JJ Saltsman admire Margot McKinney jewels. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Kelly Hanley, Barbara Schweitzer (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Champagne bar, sponsored by Kim and J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)
Kim Johnson, J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)
"Living flowers" immersive entertainers (Photo by Derek Gower)
Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)
Aerialists performed over the cocktail bars in the ballroom. (Photo by Derek Gower)
Margot McKinney, Chef Wolfgang Puck, Lezlie Monteleone (Photo by Derek Gower)
Marina Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Derek Gower)
Page Randel, Olivia Kearney, Paxtin Stimson (Photo by Derek Gower)
Wolfgang Puck prepares caviar for guests (Photo by Derek Gower)
Pryor Cowin, Jeff Dillard, Kelly Dillard, Zurella Lancarte (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
Strings performers during dinner (Photo by Derek Gower)
Sonny Dykes, Kate Dykes (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
Sound House, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)
Strings performers in dining area (Photo by Derek Gower)
Susan Medina, Dan Miles, Michelle Miles, Reagan Haggerty (Photo by Canon Sawyer)
The "World of Wonder" tablescapes (Photo by Derek Gower)
Margot McKinney's iconic green door (Photo by Derek Gower)
Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience (Photo by Derek Gower)
Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience, sponsored by First Bank Texas (Photo by Derek Gower)
Margot McKinney jewelry showroom (Photo by Derek Gower)
Roaming photo booth sponsored by Frost (Photo by Derek Gower)
The 71st ball was themed "World of Wonder" (Photo by Derek Gower)
1
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Themed "World of Wonder," the 71st Jewel Charity Ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from "living flowers" to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. (Photo by Derek Gower)

2
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Susan Medina, Reagan Haggerty, Lezlie Monteleone, Margot McKinney, Kelley Roberts, Heather Senter (Photo by Derek Gower)

3
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Dan Lowrance, Michelle Lowrance, Margot McKinney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)

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GirlPower, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Amy Redfearn, Scott Redfearn (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Eric Contreras, JJ Contreras, Congressman Roger Williams, Sabrina Speirs, Jesse Speirs (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Cocktail Entertainment sponsored by Mindy's Hope Foundation (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Simone Henderson, Shannon McCartney, Margot Rodriguez, Lauren Bosse (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Christy Smith, Chef Wolfgang Puck (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Olivia Kearney, Jeff Kearney (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Margot McKinney-inspired emerald green was the event's signature color. (Photo by Derek Gower)

13
40

Lush florals adorned the space. (Photo by Derek Gower)

14
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Kim McCarthy, Terry McCarthy (Photo by Derek Gower)

15
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George Thomasson, Paula Perrone (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Katherine Broyles and JJ Saltsman admire Margot McKinney jewels. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Kelly Hanley, Barbara Schweitzer (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Champagne bar, sponsored by Kim and J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Kim Johnson, J.C. Johnson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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"Living flowers" immersive entertainers (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney jewels on display (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Aerialists performed over the cocktail bars in the ballroom. (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney, Chef Wolfgang Puck, Lezlie Monteleone (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Marina Collier by Margot McKinney (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Page Randel, Olivia Kearney, Paxtin Stimson (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck prepares caviar for guests (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Pryor Cowin, Jeff Dillard, Kelly Dillard, Zurella Lancarte (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Strings performers during dinner (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Sonny Dykes, Kate Dykes (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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Sound House, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Strings performers in dining area (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Susan Medina, Dan Miles, Michelle Miles, Reagan Haggerty (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

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The "World of Wonder" tablescapes (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney's iconic green door (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience, sponsored by First Bank Texas (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Margot McKinney jewelry showroom (Photo by Derek Gower)

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Roaming photo booth sponsored by Frost (Photo by Derek Gower)

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The 71st ball was themed "World of Wonder" (Photo by Derek Gower)

For Fort Worth’s sparkliest night, nearly 1,400 guests arrived at The Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall within Cowtown’s Will Rogers Memorial Center for Jewel Charity Ball. Themed “World of Wonder,” the 71st ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from “living flowers” to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker.

Since 1953, funds raised by Jewel Charity have benefitted the patients of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Like Dallas’ Crystal Charity Ball, the Jewel Charity Ball itself is not a fundraiser. Instead, it is viewed as a party to thank and celebrate their Angel Donors who have already given. Last year, guests wore black tie and boots for the Texas-inspired “The Sky’s the Limit” theme.

Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Susan Medina, Reagan Haggerty, Lezlie Monteleone, Margot McKinney, Kelley Roberts, Heather Senter (Photo by Derek Gower)

At the helm of this year’s classic black tie affair, Regan Haggerty, Susan Medina, Kelley Roberts, and Heather Senter served as the four co-chairs for the organization’s biggest night of the year. A roaring success, the night delighted from arrival to the final spin on the dance floor.

Margot McKinney, Jewel Charity’s Official Jeweler for the year, frosted the space with her finest jewels, their kaleidoscope of colors illuminating the cocktail space with an intimate showroom behind her iconic emerald green door, which was set amongst boxwoods and lush florals. McKinney created her own kind of Emerald City within these hallowed Fort Worth halls, as her signature color served as a design throughline in the transformed venue. Fort Worth debutantes, resplendent in their signature white ballgowns, modeled the jewels, as did the event co-chairs. Until the clock struck midnight(ish), presumably.

Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Christy Smith, Chef Wolfgang Puck (Photo by Canon Sawyer)

The line at the Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience confirmed that caviar is still very much having a moment. At one point, Chef Wolfgang Puck himself held court behind the bar, doling out caviar “bumps” (and posing for selfies) with the enthusiastic crowd.

“We were thrilled to welcome Chef Wolfgang Puck to Fort Worth for the Jewel Charity Ball,” says Lezlie Monteleone, current President of Jewel Charity. “It was a true honor to share our celebration with the namesake of one of our most valued partners.”

The Allen

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When it was time for dinner, a “living chandelier” welcomed guests into the ballroom. (She reminded me of a cross between Beauty and the Beast‘s Lumière and Katy Perry’s custom Moschino look for the 2019 “Camp”-themed Met Gala.) Aerialists acrobatically twirled, suspended from the ceiling over the cocktail bars.

A true Fort Worth feast followed. Under the watchful eye of Chef Puck, the menu sang, beginning with an elegantly presented crab and shrimp salad, followed by a diamond-cut beef tenderloin with potato pave, artichoke, and spinach, all drizzled with a black garlic and mustard red wine reduction. For dessert, guests couldn’t resist photographing the Insta-worthy chocolate and raspberry seashell filled with a flourless chocolate cake and a whipped vanilla bean creme fraiche. (This dessert had me singing, “Look at this stuff. Isn’t it neat?”)

Jewel Charity Ball 2026
Sound House, presented by Elan Artists (Photo by Derek Gower)

Élan Artists presented the after-dinner entertainment, which included electric performances by Sound House, GirlPower, and DJ Rhome that inspired guests to hit the dancefloor into the late-night hours.

“Jewel Charity’s World of Wonder far exceeded my wildest expectations,” says Monteleone. “Thank you to Margot McKinney for generously serving as our Official Jeweler and inspiration for our 71st annual Ball.”

What a wonderful world, indeed.

PC Seen: Amy and Scott Redfearn, Christy Smith, Michelle and Dan Lowrance, JJ and Eric Contreras, Congressman Roger Williams, Sabrina and Jesse Speirs, George Thomasson, Susan Maddox, Treasure Maddox Hannah, Lorene Agather, Christy Doramus, Paula Perrone, Katherine Broyles, JJ Saltsman, Kelly Hanley, Barbara Schweitzer, Kim and J.C. Johnson, Kim and Terry McCarthy, Olivia and Jeff Kearney, Pryor Cowin, Jeff Dillard, Kelly Dillard, Zurella Lancarte, Simone Henderson, Shannon McCartney, Margot Rodriguez, Lauren Bosse, Kate and Sonny Dykes, Susan Medina, Michelle and Dan Miles, and Reagan Haggerty.

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