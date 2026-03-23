Inside the ‘World of Wonder’ at Fort Worth’s Jewel Charity Ball

A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker. (Photo by Derek Gower)

Themed "World of Wonder," the 71st Jewel Charity Ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from "living flowers" to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. (Photo by Derek Gower)

For Fort Worth’s sparkliest night, nearly 1,400 guests arrived at The Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall within Cowtown’s Will Rogers Memorial Center for Jewel Charity Ball. Themed “World of Wonder,” the 71st ball dazzled its patrons with immersive entertainment, from “living flowers” to aerialists who performed while suspended from the ceiling. A decadent feast for the senses, the ball lived up to its bold moniker.

Since 1953, funds raised by Jewel Charity have benefitted the patients of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Like Dallas’ Crystal Charity Ball, the Jewel Charity Ball itself is not a fundraiser. Instead, it is viewed as a party to thank and celebrate their Angel Donors who have already given. Last year, guests wore black tie and boots for the Texas-inspired “The Sky’s the Limit” theme.

At the helm of this year’s classic black tie affair, Regan Haggerty, Susan Medina, Kelley Roberts, and Heather Senter served as the four co-chairs for the organization’s biggest night of the year. A roaring success, the night delighted from arrival to the final spin on the dance floor.

Margot McKinney, Jewel Charity’s Official Jeweler for the year, frosted the space with her finest jewels, their kaleidoscope of colors illuminating the cocktail space with an intimate showroom behind her iconic emerald green door, which was set amongst boxwoods and lush florals. McKinney created her own kind of Emerald City within these hallowed Fort Worth halls, as her signature color served as a design throughline in the transformed venue. Fort Worth debutantes, resplendent in their signature white ballgowns, modeled the jewels, as did the event co-chairs. Until the clock struck midnight(ish), presumably.

The line at the Wolfgang Puck Caviar Experience confirmed that caviar is still very much having a moment. At one point, Chef Wolfgang Puck himself held court behind the bar, doling out caviar “bumps” (and posing for selfies) with the enthusiastic crowd.

“We were thrilled to welcome Chef Wolfgang Puck to Fort Worth for the Jewel Charity Ball,” says Lezlie Monteleone, current President of Jewel Charity. “It was a true honor to share our celebration with the namesake of one of our most valued partners.”

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When it was time for dinner, a “living chandelier” welcomed guests into the ballroom. (She reminded me of a cross between Beauty and the Beast‘s Lumière and Katy Perry’s custom Moschino look for the 2019 “Camp”-themed Met Gala.) Aerialists acrobatically twirled, suspended from the ceiling over the cocktail bars.

A true Fort Worth feast followed. Under the watchful eye of Chef Puck, the menu sang, beginning with an elegantly presented crab and shrimp salad, followed by a diamond-cut beef tenderloin with potato pave, artichoke, and spinach, all drizzled with a black garlic and mustard red wine reduction. For dessert, guests couldn’t resist photographing the Insta-worthy chocolate and raspberry seashell filled with a flourless chocolate cake and a whipped vanilla bean creme fraiche. (This dessert had me singing, “Look at this stuff. Isn’t it neat?”)

Élan Artists presented the after-dinner entertainment, which included electric performances by Sound House, GirlPower, and DJ Rhome that inspired guests to hit the dancefloor into the late-night hours.

“Jewel Charity’s World of Wonder far exceeded my wildest expectations,” says Monteleone. “Thank you to Margot McKinney for generously serving as our Official Jeweler and inspiration for our 71st annual Ball.”

What a wonderful world, indeed.

PC Seen: Amy and Scott Redfearn, Christy Smith, Michelle and Dan Lowrance, JJ and Eric Contreras, Congressman Roger Williams, Sabrina and Jesse Speirs, George Thomasson, Susan Maddox, Treasure Maddox Hannah, Lorene Agather, Christy Doramus, Paula Perrone, Katherine Broyles, JJ Saltsman, Kelly Hanley, Barbara Schweitzer, Kim and J.C. Johnson, Kim and Terry McCarthy, Olivia and Jeff Kearney, Pryor Cowin, Jeff Dillard, Kelly Dillard, Zurella Lancarte, Simone Henderson, Shannon McCartney, Margot Rodriguez, Lauren Bosse, Kate and Sonny Dykes, Susan Medina, Michelle and Dan Miles, and Reagan Haggerty.