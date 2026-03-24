Vaunted Private School In The Woodlands Enjoys a $1.1 Million-Plus Night — John Cooper School’s Alumni Step Up

John Cooper School Reflections gala 2026
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
Reflections gala Taryn Leto
John Cooper School Reflections gala Popp
Reflections gala John Cooper 2026
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Sparkles were on full display, keeping with the Reflections theme of The John Cooper School gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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The John Cooper School’s colors of black and green were popular at the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Tina and Brandon Kosh co-chaired the gala and spoke about the connections their family has made at The John Cooper School. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Gala-goers included families of past and present students along with current and former faculty. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Students from The John Cooper School provided entertainment before the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Families had a chance to reflect on The John Cooper School’s 37-year history in The Woodlands. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Gala co-chairs Taryn Leto and her husband Russell Leto at The John Cooper School’s Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Dr. Stephen Popp and Amy Popp at The John Cooper School’s 2026 Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Gala co-chair Taryn Leto’s kindergarten teacher Colleen Banks (third from right) attended The John Cooper School’s 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

John Cooper School Reflections gala 2026
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
John Cooper gala reflections
Reflections gala Taryn Leto
John Cooper School Reflections gala Popp
Reflections gala John Cooper 2026
Society / Featured Parties

Vaunted Private School In The Woodlands Enjoys a $1.1 Million-Plus Night — John Cooper School’s Alumni Step Up

A 2005 Graduate With Kids In the School Reflects On a Lifetime Impact

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Sparkles were on full display, keeping with the Reflections theme of The John Cooper School gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
The John Cooper School’s colors of black and green were popular at the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Tina and Brandon Kosh co-chaired the gala and spoke about the connections their family has made at The John Cooper School. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Gala-goers included families of past and present students along with current and former faculty. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Students from The John Cooper School provided entertainment before the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Families had a chance to reflect on The John Cooper School’s 37-year history in The Woodlands. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Gala co-chairs Taryn Leto and her husband Russell Leto at The John Cooper School’s Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Dr. Stephen Popp and Amy Popp at The John Cooper School’s 2026 Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Gala co-chair Taryn Leto’s kindergarten teacher Colleen Banks (third from right) attended The John Cooper School’s 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
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Sparkles were on full display, keeping with the Reflections theme of The John Cooper School gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

The John Cooper School’s colors of black and green were popular at the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

Tina and Brandon Kosh co-chaired the gala and spoke about the connections their family has made at The John Cooper School. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

Gala-goers included families of past and present students along with current and former faculty. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

Students from The John Cooper School provided entertainment before the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

Families had a chance to reflect on The John Cooper School’s 37-year history in The Woodlands. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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9

Gala co-chairs Taryn Leto and her husband Russell Leto at The John Cooper School’s Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Dr. Stephen Popp and Amy Popp at The John Cooper School’s 2026 Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

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Gala co-chair Taryn Leto’s kindergarten teacher Colleen Banks (third from right) attended The John Cooper School’s 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

More than $1.1 million was raised at The John Cooper School’s gala dubbed Reflections, with students, families and faculty gathering togther to reflect on the vaunted private school in The Woodlands’ past and future.

John Cooper head of school Dr. Stephen Pop opened the evening with a reflection of his own. He recognized the people who have shaped the school’s traditions and achievements. 

“Cooper has always been described as a school for the future,” Popp says. “It’s a place defined by curiosity, creativity and the enduring belief that our students are capable of shaping the world that they will inherit.”

He also emphasized the school’s continued focus on innovation. With continued support, John Cooper students will keep imagining, building and refining what comes next.

John Cooper gala reflections (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
The John Cooper School’s colors of black and green were popular at the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

A Full-Circle Moment for John Cooper Families

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The gala was co-chaired by Taryn and Russell Leto, along with Tina and Brandon Goodson. Notably, Taryn, class of 2005, became the first alumna of The John Cooper School to co-chair the event. 

“For me, The John Cooper School isn’t just my children’s school — it’s my story,” Taryn Leto says.

She reflected on the traditions that continue across generations, from the Kinder Senior program to longtime teachers whose impact spans decades. “There’s something incredibly powerful about my own children walking the same halls as I once did,” she says.

Watching her children experience those same moments has made her connection to the school feel complete. “Seeing this school through their eyes, it’s full circle. It’s emotional,” Taryn Leto says.

For her, the experience has also reinforced what John Cooper represents beyond the classroom: a community, a network and a lifelong foundation of relationships and values that continue long after graduation.

Chairing the gala as the first alumna to do so felt especially meaningful. “It’s my way of giving back to the place that gave so much to me — and that is now giving even more to my boys,” Taryn says.

John Cooper gala reflections (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Students from The John Cooper School provided entertainment before the gala. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

Tina Goodson echoed that sense of belonging, describing the community as something that cannot be manufactured.

“Each morning, when I drop Colette off, she walks in confidently,” she says.  “That feeling, that sense of belonging, is something the community creates every single day.”

She also pointed to the relationships built along the way. Families form friendships, teachers set high expectations and the community supports one another.

Shaping the John Cooper School’s Past and Future

Throughout the evening, Popp highlighted the individuals who continue to shape The John Cooper School experience. He recognized the Cooper Connects students, who welcomed gala guests at registration and serve as ambassadors to prospective families.

“These students embody the very best of Cooper,” Popp says. “Our Cooper Connects students represent the heart of who we are and the future of who we are building together.”

He also recognized current and former educators in attendance. “These educators have shaped generations,” Popp says. “They have inspired curiosity, sparked imagination and walked alongside our students on their journey from curiosity to wisdom.”

Reflections gala Taryn Leto (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)
Gala co-chairs Taryn Leto and her husband Russell Leto at The John Cooper School’s Reflections gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Armin Caratao Photography)

Popp then turned to a broader reflection on the school’s history and purpose. Over the past 37 years, progress has always started with two simple questions: What if and why not?

“These questions are not just props for our imagination,” he says. “They’re catalysts for innovation.”

Popp returned to those two questions as a way to frame the school’s approach to learning and growth.

“They’re the beginning of every global idea and every breakthrough that has shaped our history and will define our future,” he says.

Popp then turned to the future of the campus, asking what it could look like if it were designed for dreaming, building and experimenting. He also challenged the idea of giving students and faculty more opportunities to explore ideas across disciplines throughout the year.

The evening closed with a clear sense of momentum. With more than $1.1 million raised, The John Cooper School officials are looking ahead to what comes next, guided by the same questions that have shaped this unique school in The Woodlands from the start.

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