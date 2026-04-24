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Junior League of Dallas Celebrates “The Art of Gathering” at 15th Annual Milestones Luncheon

Acclaimed Author Priya Parker Headlined and Encouraged Guests to Ask Magical Questions

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Photography Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass

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JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, and Featured Speaker Priya Parker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, and Featured Speaker Priya Parker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Julia Tucker-Huth, Nan Gao, JLD Administrative Vice President Kiki Gao, Lara Bubalo-Manor, Paula Hart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Julia Tucker-Huth, Nan Gao, JLD Administrative Vice President Kiki Gao, Lara Bubalo-Manor, Paula Hart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Featured Speaker Priya Parker, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Featured Speaker Priya Parker, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, Featured Speaker Priya Parker, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, Featured Speaker Priya Parker, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Emcee Laura Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Emcee Laura Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Brooklyn Goeglein, Madlyn Vitolo, Hannah Douglas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Brooklyn Goeglein, Madlyn Vitolo, Hannah Douglas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Featured Speaker Priya Parker signing books for JLD Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Vice President Michelle Prudhomme-Coleman, JLD Membership Vice President Jessica Pantano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Featured Speaker Priya Parker signing books for JLD Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Vice President Michelle Prudhomme-Coleman, JLD Membership Vice President Jessica Pantano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft, Emcee Laura Harris, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft, Emcee Laura Harris, JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Catherine Cahlink, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, Mary Clare Jalonick (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Catherine Cahlink, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, Mary Clare Jalonick (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Vice President Michelle Prudhomme-Coleman, JLD Strategy Vice President Cathryn McClellan, JLD Membership Vice President Jessica Pantano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Vice President Michelle Prudhomme-Coleman, JLD Strategy Vice President Cathryn McClellan, JLD Membership Vice President Jessica Pantano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Emcee Laura Harris, Featured Speaker Priya Parker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Emcee Laura Harris, Featured Speaker Priya Parker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Parker invited audience members' responses to her "magical question." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Parker invited audience members' responses to her "magical question." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Gladys Kolenovsky, Christie Carter, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Gladys Kolenovsky, Christie Carter, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Angela Seaman, Kim Cox, Kristi Hoyl (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Angela Seaman, Kim Cox, Kristi Hoyl (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Isabel Novakov Higginbotham, Monica Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Isabel Novakov Higginbotham, Monica Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Cynthia Everitt, Paige Westhoff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Cynthia Everitt, Paige Westhoff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Reverend Dr. Christopher D. Garcia (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Reverend Dr. Christopher D. Garcia (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Junior League of Dallas celebrated "the art of gathering." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Junior League of Dallas celebrated "the art of gathering." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lyda Hill, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lyda Hill, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sally Ann Hudnall, John McFarland, Linda McFarland, Jim Snodgrass (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sally Ann Hudnall, John McFarland, Linda McFarland, Jim Snodgrass (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Holly Sechrest, Kaden Elrich, JLD League Initiated Projects Director Priscilla Wood, Luke Chutko, Heather Bowers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Holly Sechrest, Kaden Elrich, JLD League Initiated Projects Director Priscilla Wood, Luke Chutko, Heather Bowers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Meredith Mosely, Laura Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Meredith Mosely, Laura Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Elizabeth Gambrell, Candace Winslow (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Elizabeth Gambrell, Candace Winslow (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Community Partners of Dallas VP of Development & Communications Samantha Eppler, Community Partners of Dallas Grants & Giving Programs Development Manager Lillian Cloud, Community Partners of Dallas CEO & President Joanna Clarke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Community Partners of Dallas VP of Development & Communications Samantha Eppler, Community Partners of Dallas Grants & Giving Programs Development Manager Lillian Cloud, Community Partners of Dallas CEO & President Joanna Clarke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President-Elect Lauren Combest, Andrea Cheek (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

JLD President-Elect Lauren Combest, Andrea Cheek (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Angela Seaman, Regen Horchow, Melissa Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Angela Seaman, Regen Horchow, Melissa Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

The luncheon took place at Fairmont Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

The luncheon took place at Fairmont Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

What’s your magical question?

A magical question, according to conflict resolution facilitator Priya Parker, is a question that everyone in the group wants to answer. At the Junior League of Dallas’ (JLD) recent Milestones Luncheon at the light and bright Fairmont Dallas hotel ballroom, Parker’s magical question was, “What was the first concert you ever went to?” She encouraged guests (a well-mannered crowd of ladies of all ages) to “shout it out.” For Gen Z, it was Taylor Swift. For the Millennials like myself, it’s gonna be… *NSYNC. As she worked her way up, one iconic guest shouted out, “Elvis!”

That’s a magical way to bring people together, indeed!

For many years, television and film celebrities headlined the Milestones Luncheon as the keynote speaker, from Martha Stewart to Rob Lowe to Robin Roberts. In recent years, though, the organization has opted for other types of talent — including local creators and authors — to grace the stage for their largest annual fundraiser. It’s been hugely successful (and presumably more cost-efficient).

In 2025, the League tapped Dallas darling Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish as the featured speaker. Snodgrass delighted the audience, who were hungry for the inside scoop on her rise as a food blogger and best-selling cookbook author. For the 2026 Milestones Luncheon, Milestones co-chairs Krystle Craycraft and Diana Hamilton invited Parker, the facilitator, strategic advisor, and acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters, who dovetailed perfectly because her book inspired the theme.

016 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Diana Hamilton, JLD Milestones Luncheon Co-Chair Krystle Craycraft (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

For JLD, celebrating the art of gathering and intentional connection means “bringing women together not just to convene, but to build momentum, deepen purpose, and drive meaningful impact across Dallas.” The goal? To transform collective intention into lasting community change. JLD pours every dollar raised at Milestones directly back into the community through $1 million in annual grants.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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“Selecting Priya Parker as our 15th annual Milestones Luncheon speaker felt like a natural reflection of who we are as an organization. Her work reminds us that how we gather matters just as much as why we gather. That idea has guided our approach to leadership, connection, and community throughout this year. It aligns beautifully with our mission to develop women leaders and create meaningful impact,” Dr. Lindsay Davis, Junior League of Dallas President, said.

After lunch, event emcee and co-anchor of NBC 5 Today Laura Harris introduced Parker, who engaged in a lively conversation alongside Davis and Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen. The trio covered everything from magical questions to practical tips on how to design gatherings that foster trust, clarity, and shared purpose. Guests took home a copy of Parker’s book, so perhaps events in Dallas are about to level up?

018 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
JLD President Dr. Lindsay Davis, JLD Sustainer of the Year Mary M. Jalonick, JLD Sustainer President Lori Whitlow Christensen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

In addition to a keynote speaker, every year at Milestones, JLD recognizes a Sustainer of the Year. This year, the League honored Mary M. Jalonick, who “embodies the very best of what it means to be a sustaining member of the Junior League of Dallas,” Christensen said. She continued, “Her leadership, generosity, and unwavering commitment to service have strengthened the Dallas community and beyond in lasting and meaningful ways. She represents the enduring legacy of the League: women who lead, who serve, and who continue to give back across a lifetime. To echo our mission, the League develops the potential of women to take effective action in our community. Mary is a remarkable example of that action.”

When it comes to celebrating the art of gathering, JLD is in a league of its own.

PC Seen: Lyda Hill, Lynn McBee, Andrea Cheek, Isabell Novakov Higginbotham, Lauren Combest, Monica Christopher, Elizabeth Gambrell, Holly Sechrest, Kaden Elrich, Priscilla Wood, Heather Bowers, Julia TuckerHuth, Nan Gao, Kiki Gao, Lara BubaloManor, Paula Hart, Brooklyn Goeglein, Madlyn Vitolo, Hannah Douglas, Joanna Clarke, Sally Ann Hudnall, Linda McFarland, Candace Winslow, Cynthia Everitt, Paige Westhoff, Angela Seaman, Kim Cox, and Kristi Hoyl.

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