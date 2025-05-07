Hats, Hearts and Horseshoes Makes Houston’s Own Kentucky Derby Party a Run For the Emotions

First there was the parade of divine hats. Then there were cheers. And finally a few tears. Such was the flow of the Kentucky Derby “Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes” fundraiser benefitting Bo’s Place, a Houston afternoon that finds the enthusiasm of the storied horse race paired with the gentle emotions of those who have experienced loss. At the end of the day, it was a joyous win, win for all.

In the able hands of chairs Christina and David McAllen and Maddy and Patrick Moffitt, the buzzy afternoon at the Post Oak Hotel brought in a record $362,000 for the beloved Bo’s Place nonprofit.

And, oh, those hats. Embellished with fresh orchids, ostrich plumes, ribbons, bows, tulle ruffles and more, the parade of chapeaux lived up to the glory of Churchill Downs.

Prior to the start of the 151st Kentucky Derby, the stylish 350 attendees socialized over mint juleps, placed bets at the racing wall, participated in the bourbon pull, perused live and silent auction items, and had photos taken in front of the wall of red roses. Bars and buffets open.

Before the traditional bugle “Call to the Post,” emcee Stephen Lewis, who has been with this event since its inception, directed everyone to the ballroom where several oversized screens broadcast the dramatic Kentucky Derby that saw Sovereignty beat out Journalism down the stretch. Red roses graced the tables, and horse racing tapestries lined the walls. The decor was the handy work of The Events Company.

Following the cheering for the horses, the afternoon took a more serious turn with David McAllen presenting the Champion of Hope Award to Carol Lee and Allen Lyons. Lee elegantly shared her journey of grief from nearly 20 years ago when her husband died and how Bo’s Place programs supported her and her young daughter Annie. A few tears? Yes.

“Bo’s Place exists to offer support and community to those who have experienced the death of a loved one,” executive director Jennifer Boubel says. “We are a nonprofit, free-of-charge bereavement center that offers multiple grief support services for children, families and adults, and provides education and resources for those who assist people in grief.”

The auction began, spirits lifted and the Heads or Tails game for a Christina Greene Vivian 14 carat gold diamond bar bracelet had the Bo’s Place Kentucky Derby throng cheering once again.

PC Seen: Debbie and Mark Gregg, Rick Smith, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Megan and Luke Hotze, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Lauren and Rob Gray, Denise Monteleone, Tammie and Andy Johnson, Jenn and Nick Altman, Kaci and Abraham Garza.