Scenes From KidneyTexas Inc.’s 26th Runway Report

It may have been Fashion Week in Milan, but Dallas’ social set was equally booked and busy with dazzling fashion shows here on our own turf.

The always elegant Allison Brodnax chaired KidneyTexas Inc.’s recent Runway Report, their signature fundraiser, with a “French Connection” theme. Francophile “surprise and delight” moments abounded in both big ideas and tiny touches at the recent luncheon, which raises critical funds for KidneyTexas’ mission to cure kidney disease, improve the methods of treatment, and provide care for those suffering from the disease.

The French Connection theme celebrated the life-saving collaboration between French and American doctors in the fight against kidney disease. The perpetually charismatic Laura Harris of NBC5 emceed the afternoon and tied the whole thing together, as she always does so gracefully. Upon arrival, guests posed in front of a French market-themed backdrop, with bicycles and baskets of fruit. During the champagne reception, attendees perused the silent auction and indulged in a chocolate tasting from Läderach (which is Swiss, but that’s no matter!).

Last year, KidneyTexas celebrated its silver anniversary. In its new era, the 26th Runway Report featured some wonderful (and well-received) updates. First, a venue change! In recent years, KidneyTexas hosted its tried and true event at Brook Hollow Country Club. This year, it moved to the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, in the heart of Uptown. Instead of the fashion show and luncheon being in separate spaces, the entire program took place in the ballroom, which made for a more efficient run of show. Secondly, the legendary Jan Strimple passed the reins to Robyn Chauvin, who produced the fashion show, which went off without a hitch. (The tall models did not have to worry about the chandelier clearance like they have to at Brook Hollow!)

Lastly, NorthPark Center, which is currently celebrating “60 years of retail excellence,” sponsored this year’s runway report, which showcased looks from ME+EM, Nordstrom, Scanlan Theodore, St. John, Varley, and Wilson. A shimmering gold fit-and-flare Emilia Wickstead gown from Nordstrom particularly dazzled under the ballroom’s spotlights, but I also loved the retro tennis looks featured from Wilson, which recently opened within their hallowed halls.

Following the fashion show, guests enjoyed a French feast, starting with a baby beet salad that was embellished with whipped goat cheese, candied walnuts, asparagus tips, and a honey mustard vinaigrette. The charity chicken du jour? An ancho-spiced rendition with Manchego polenta, corn puree, haricots verts, and a chili lime butter. The finishing flavor of French-themed fête was, of course, a crème brûlée. I delicately cracked into my crème brûlée like I was performing a sound bath. (It was equally restorative.)

Attendees feeling lucky purchased raffle tickets in hope of winning one of five fabulous prizes, which included both a diamond necklace and diamond earrings from Bachendorf’s (and the always-generous Bocks), a Central Market gift card, a leather purse by Ofaolain, and a home design package from Sharon Lee Clark and KRANE Home.

KidneyTexas counts so many philanthropic Dallasites amongst its steadfast supporters who make its work possible, none more so than Anne & Bill Seanor, who served as presenting sponsors, and Donna & Herb Weitzman, the day’s honorary chairs. Mari Epperson currently serves as President of KidneyTexas, Inc., which honored Cindy Hanson and Stacey Wiggins with this year’s Sue Goodnight Award.

PC Spotted: Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman, Sheridan Reeder, Jennifer Cifuentes, Briana Pearson, Reagan Pace, Kristina Wrenn, Sara Friedman, Marena Gault, Chuck Steelman, Pamela Kruger, Natalie Taylor, Di Johnston, Renee Winter, Fran Wittenberg, Kim Dale, Stacey Angel, C’mon Wingo, Venise Stuart, Lauryn Gayle White, Nikki Beneke, Callie Windle, Sharon Ballew, and Martha Cox.