How Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Does Shelter at Home in Dallas

As we do our part to shelter in place, we’ve checked in with notable Dallasites to hear how they’re adjusting to a new normal at home. It’s been a fun list of folks that would make for a great dinner party: edgy-chic Zoe Bonnette, a fixture on the arts scene; recent Dallas transplant and animal advocate Cornelia Guest; and PR guru Suzanne Droese, who’s doing her part via pro-bono work assisting businesses impacted by the pandemic. Today, we have lifestyle expert Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, who is being put to the test as wife and mom and showcasing it all on @kimberlywhitman.

Whitman is also a passionate volunteer, and her name is often attached to charities around Dallas. This time last year, she was standing at a podium as chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala and raised a record $1.4 million. Sadly, that organization, like so many others, had to cancel this year’s event due to the pandemic. We are hopeful that fundraisers like Whitman will soon be back on stage, rallying Dallas to support these important charities.

So, what has this girl on the go been up to? She’s still active in charity work and has brought her young children into the mix. The Whitman family has been supporting the NTFB (North Texas Food Bank) and making “bye bye bags” for the children at Vogel Alcove.

What else? Whitman shared with me that she’s enjoying her recent career shift to home-school teacher and wonders how professional teachers get anything done with more than one child in the room. She loves needlepoint and game and movie nights with her family. “I can’t thank those on the front lines of this fight enough,” she says. “God bless them!”

PaperCity: Your coronavirus playlist.

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman: We are a Spotify family and have playlists for every occasion. Justin likes the chill playlist. Millie and I have mini dance parties throughout the day to keep us from getting groggy during home-school lessons. JR is into rap. We have quite an eclectic mix going on!

What you’re binge-watching.

Whitman: Just like the rest of the country, we dove in and obsessed over Tiger King. Justin and I still have conversations about Jeff Lowe, Carol Baskin, and Joe Exotic, debating what really went on. Where is Don?

Are you doing anything productive? Closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …?

Whitman: I’m wavering. Some days, I am super productive, and other days I’m not. I do have a big list of projects that I would like to take on, but I really am most surprised by how quickly the days fly by. By the time we finish with our home schoolwork, meals, tidying up, playtime, and our own work, we are tuckered out. I do have the children organizing something for at least 15 minutes a day. So many of their projects (playroom, getting rid of things they have outgrown) seem overwhelming, but we set a timer and work at it for 15 minutes. We chip away at it a little bit every day.

Go-to recipes.

Whitman: We’ve been making our favorite banana bread with chocolate chips a lot. Justin started making bread from scratch when he was gifted with a starter.

Where are you ordering for takeout?

Whitman: Mexican food from José.

Fantasy moment: What is your dream takeout? No restaurant from around the globe or chef is off-limits.

Whitman: The Swiss Chalet — our favorite Canadian stop. Not glamorous, but full of nostalgia for me. It’s the ultimate comfort food for most Canadians.

If you were stranded somewhere else in the world, what would be your first choice.

Whitman: Our little cottage on Lake Huron in Canada. It has the most beautiful sunsets.

Have you indulged in any retail therapy? If so, what did you purchase online?

Whitman: I’ve loaded up on craft supplies, cool office supplies to make home school more fun, and a stack of books that have been on my list.

Cocktail for the homebound.

Whitman: We’ve been really mixing it up but we both love a bit of Casa Dragones Blanco with a huge ice cube and a splash of lime.

Games that are keeping you busy.

Whitman: Justin and I play a lot of backgammon — in quarantine or not. With the children, we’ve played Clue, Life, Sorry, Listit, and a lot of PicWits (the best family game ever!) We also have a 2,000-piece puzzle going that I don’t think we’ll ever be able to finish.