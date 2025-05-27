Iconic Dallas Retailer Stanley Korshak Hosts Chic Fashion Presentation For Italian Brand Kiton

Kiton is a luxury Italian clothing company known for its handcrafted suits, with roots in traditional Italian tailoring.

The evening at Stanley Korshak focused on the past and future of the Italian brand.

Does anything say “summer” quite like Italy? The two are nearly synonymous in our book. A trip to the Amalfi Coast is just what the doctor ordered. But, before we pack our bags, we must refresh our closet. Luckily, iconic Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak hosted a fashion presentation with Italian brand Kiton to ensure it’s filled with Italy’s finest.

Kiton is a luxury Italian clothing company known for its handcrafted suits, with roots in traditional Italian tailoring. Founded in 1968 in Naples by Ciro Paone, the company emphasizes sustainable production and the use of exceptional fabrics. The company is now run by Paone’s daughter, Maria Giovanna Paone. It is self-admittedly obsessed with quality, style, and Neapolitan sartorial tradition.

A night of Italian fashion and style themed “A Grand Journey,” the evening at Stanley Korshak focused on the past and future of the Italian brand. The Kiton fashion presentation highlighted the brand’s latest collections for both men and women. Stanley Korshak’s Chuck Steelman welcomed guests and introduced the runway show.

Guests indulged in Italian-themed bites and beverages by The Food Company (naturally). Following the show, guests enjoyed shopping the collection first-hand. Luckily for them, all guests left with a special gift from Kiton.

Spotted in the crowd were Leland Burk, Sarah Dodd, Barbara Buzzell, Ray Waddell, Chad West, Thomas Feulmer, Michael Flores, Joseph Pitchford, and Ede Payne. Plus, Kiton executives Simona Cambiaghi and Mile Djuric.

At Kiton, they don’t consider travel to be a destination. They consider it a lifestyle. And life’s too short to wear boring clothes.