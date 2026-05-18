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Klyde Warren Park President and CEO Kit Sawers Hosts Her Final Garden Party for The Dallas Nonprofit

A Bittersweet Spring Fiesta

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Photography Tamytha Cameron

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Catherine & Sam L. Susser, Kit Sawers

Catherine & Sam L. Susser, Kit Sawers

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Logan Waller, Chuck Steelman, Zoe Bonnette, Billy Fong

Logan Waller, Chuck Steelman, Zoe Bonnette, Billy Fong

Bryan Trubey, Calvert Collins-Bratton, Tom Leppert

Bryan Trubey, Calvert Collins-Bratton, Tom Leppert

Ben & Lindsey Brewer

Ben & Lindsey Brewer

Bob & Myrna Schlegel

Bob & Myrna Schlegel

Catherine Susser, Dolly

Catherine Susser, Dolly

Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles

Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Carol Vig, Chuck Steelman, Gillian Breidenbach

Carol Vig, Chuck Steelman, Gillian Breidenbach

Connie & Clay Grant

Connie & Clay Grant

Sam E. Susser, Catherine & Sam L. Susser

Sam E. Susser, Catherine & Sam L. Susser

Luke & Krystal Davis, Bailey Harrison, Deirdre Huffines Hairston

Luke & Krystal Davis, Bailey Harrison, Deirdre Huffines Hairston

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home

Dee Brown, Lynnee Hopson

Dee Brown, Lynnee Hopson

Calvert Collins-Bratton, Caren & Pete Kline

Calvert Collins-Bratton, Caren & Pete Kline

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home

Eric & JoJo Fleiss

Eric & JoJo Fleiss

Greg Langston, Ann & Doug Brown

Greg Langston, Ann & Doug Brown

Heather Washburne, Lyda Hill

Heather Washburne, Lyda Hill

Helen & Brendan McGuire

Helen & Brendan McGuire

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow home.

Justin & Kimberly Whitman, Laura & Greg Koonsman

Kathleen & Craig Davis, Gillian Breidenbach

Kathleen & Craig Davis, Gillian Breidenbach

Lucy Billinglsey, Hal Brierley

Lucy Billinglsey, Hal Brierley

Natalie & CJ Lorio

Natalie & CJ Lorio

Nita & Cullum Clark, Lee Cullum

Nita & Cullum Clark, Lee Cullum

Ray & Heather Washburne

Ray & Heather Washburne

Renda Mathew, Russell Hayward

Renda Mathew, Russell Hayward

Sam E. Susser, Effie & Brian Dennison, Dolly

Sam E. Susser, Effie & Brian Dennison, Dolly

Like a tell-tale sign of a season, Klyde Warren Park’s annual Garden Party (celebrating its highest donors) is a reminder that we are in the midst of flowers and showers (meaning you never know when you’ll need your umbrella). A few times in the past, the schedule has aligned to make it also an occasion to drink margaritas — and this year, as luck would have it, once again, guests gathered to begin (or end) their Cinco de Mayo festivities.

This year’s event was held at the Preston Hollow home of Catherine and Sam Susser. Luck was in the cards as it seemed to rain in most neighborhoods that evening, but was somehow dry within a few block radius of the Susser’s gracious abode. A mariachi band and trays of margaritas greeted guests as they arrived.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home
Klyde Warren Park’s Spring Fiesta at the Susser’s Preston Hollow home.

Klyde Warren Park’s president and CEO, Kit Sawers, eventually gathered guests, primarily President’s Circle members, Friends, Corporate Council, Park Partners, and other supporters, on the outdoor patio for remarks. She acknowledged Catherine and Sam Susser for welcoming everyone to their home, as well as the Susser Bank team for all their help with the party. Sawers called out for everyone to give a round of applause for many of the Park’s board members in attendance that evening: Letti Andrade, Lucy Billingsley, Hal Brierley, Mary Brinegar, Jay Clingman, Jesse Jackson, Tom Leppert, Myrna Schlegel, and Rob Walters.

She also shared the preparations happening for the World Cup next month. Klyde Warren Park will be showing about 75 matches and once again creating a gathering place for the city. Sawers then went on to remind everyone of the biggest fundraiser of the year, Party in the Park on October 8. The 2026 honorary chair is Laurie Sands Harrison, and the event chairs are her children, Caroline Harrison Loehr and Gavin Loehr, Francis Harrison and Manual Brito, and Bailey Harrison.

Klyde Warren Park's Spring Fiesta at the Susser's Preston Hollow Home
Klyde Warren Park’s Spring Fiesta at the Susser’s Preston Hollow home.

It was also a little bittersweet as she remarked that this month was her eighth anniversary leading Klyde Warren Park since the news had broken a few weeks prior that she would be leaving to assume a new position with Southern Methodist University. It had been recently announced that SMU was forming The Dallas Office — a major new initiative designed to strengthen collaboration with Dallas-based corporations, civic organizations, and community partners while expanding access to the University’s talent, research, and expertise. The Dallas Office will be SMU’s front door to the city and region – a single coordinated point of access to connect Dallas to SMU and SMU to Dallas more intentionally. The University has named Kit Sawers ’93 as the inaugural CEO of The Dallas Office and a vice president of the University. She will be assuming the role in early August.

The rest of the evening was spent raising glasses in honor of the work she had done at Klyde Warren Park (during her tenure, attendance has doubled to two million) and wishing her the best on this next exciting chapter in her career as a Dallas leader.

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Spotted sipping cocktails poolside included Kemp Sawers, John ScottZoe BonnetteGillian Breidenbach, Kim and Justin Whitman, Diane and Hal Brierley, Katherine Reeves, Melinda Knowles, Jojo and Eric Fleiss, Maggie Kipp, Logan Waller, Chuck Steelman, Ann and Doug Brown, Nita and Cullum Clark, Terry Dallas, Lee Cullum, Effie and Brian Dennison, Catherine and Will Rose, Lyda Hill, and Carol Vig.

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