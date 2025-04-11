Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park Hosts A Fond Farewell To Neiman Marcus Downtown — Before Finding Out Its Not Yet Closing
You Say Goodbye, and I Say HelloBY Billy Fong // 04.11.25
What had been planned as a fond farewell at the Neiman Marcus downtown store by Kit Sawers and her team at Klyde Warren Park turned out to be…just another party at the beloved Renaissance Revival-style building between Main and Commerce streets.
Many guests shared memories that Wednesday night of their first designer purchases and bridal showers at The Zodiac Room, dating back decades. Then we all were atwitter two days later when news broke that the store had been given a reprieve by owners Saks & Co. (which purchased Neiman’s in 2024) and would remain open at least through the 2025 holiday season. The lyrics by The Beatles: “I don’t know why you say, ‘Goodbye,’ I say, ‘Hello, hello, hello…’” sums it up.
As the Klyde Warren Park party was meant to be a bid-adieu moment — and because I think cinematically at times — I had prepared a couple of shots for society photographer Celeste Cass to capture that evening, including an air kiss by members of Dallas’ social set from the storied golden escalators that lead from the lobby to The Zodiac Room on the top floor. As guests blew goodbye kisses from the stairsteps to heaven, Sawers revealed the leaders of KWP’s annual fundraiser, Party in the Park (scheduled for Thursday, October 9): honorary chairs Debbie and John Tolleson, with their children serving as co-chairs: Amy Baldwin and Carter Tolleson, along with their spouses, Peter Baldwin and Kacy Tolleson.
Here’s the latest about the 100-year-old downtown flagship. The plan is to reimagine the space after the holidays for other uses; proposed concepts include an incubator for fashion design and manufacturing, a luxury retail experience, art exhibitions, and a fashion and event center. During this exploratory period, The Zodiac Room and bridal salon remain open. So, it sounds like we’ll be seeing you riding up those historic escalators, at least through the end of the year.
Spotted that evening: Klyde Warren Park board members Nancy Best, Lucy Billingsley, Ed Fjordbak, Sheila and Jody Grant (who underwrote the evening), Walter Levy, Kathy Nelson, Myrna Schlegel, Sabine Gaedeke Stener, and Rob Walters; founding members of KWP’s recently launched Young Professional membership group Tucker Hayes, John Cooke, and Will Wood; Kit Sawers’ husband, Kemp Sawers; and Neiman Marcus fans including Carol Vig, Gillian Breidenbach, Suzanne and David Droese, Rachel Trowbridge with mother Susan Stanzel, Holly Hands, John Scott, Maggie Kipp, Nancy Gopez, and Krystal Schlegel Davis and Luke Davis.