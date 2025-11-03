Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park Raises Record-Breaking $1.1 Million at Annual Fundraiser Party in the Park

Espionage, al fresco, and the Bee Gees. Who would think those elements make for the perfect party? Yes, this year’s annual benefit for the jewel of downtown Dallas — Klyde Warren Park — had all three, but more on that in a minute. The annual event is definitely a night to remember. Their fundraiser, Party in the Park, brings in much-needed funds to keep it clean and safe for the million+ annual visitors.

Kit Sawers, the Park’s CEO and president, also had an intriguing proposition that evening when she was at the podium — for guests who donated $2,500 on the spot they would get to select their favorite song to be choreographed with lights and dancing water, and be featured at the Nancy Best Fountain (one of the biggest attractions at the park), for as many years as that iconic attraction exists. Personally, I’m torn as to which way I would zig if I were to choose a song. Likely an 80s classic such as the Go-Go’s “We Got The Beat” or perhaps a yacht rock classic (wink wink Katherine and Anne Clayton) like Looking Glass’ “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl).” I get the distinct feeling she might bring that offer back again in the coming months, so stay tuned.

Back to that formula for success: espionage, al fresco, and the Bee Gees. One half of the couple who founded Klyde Warren Park, Sheila Grant (her husband is businessman Jody Grant), had gifts for all the guests that evening. Waiting on each seat was a copy of her recently published page-turner, Passport to Danger. The espionage thriller is set during the height of the Cold War, with glamorous moments from around the globe — intrigue in the skyscrapers of New York City to the beaches of Acapulco.

The main event was dinner al fresco. The tables on the grand lawn of the Park were picture perfect (you may have seen them on the dozens of Insta stories I spied that evening) with a blue color palette with vibrant florals as centerpieces. Assembled at my table that evening, I had Ann and Lee Hobson, Vito Camissano, Megan Delgado, and Porschla and Jason Kidd (yes — that superstar couple). Porschla wins my best dressed that evening, breezing in straight from one of her children’s volleyball games in a gingham dress with cowboy boots — a chic mashup of Wizard of Oz meets Southfork Ranch.

And the Bee Gees? Yes, the headliner for post-dinner dancing and merriment was tribute band Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees. This year’s event had a “disco’y” theme and guests danced the night away to classic tunes from the oh-so hot Gibb brothers.

Drum roll, please — the best news, this year’s event with honorary chairs Debbie and John Tolleson, event chairs Amy and Peter Baldwin, and Kacy and Carter Tolleson, and sponsored by Republic National Distributing Company, was a record-breaking success, raising $1.1 million.

The fashionistas were out in full bloom (pardon the garden chic attire reference) including singer Erin Duvall, who belted out “Lean on Me” to begin the festivities, Kristin and James Hallam, Carolin Medlin, Laine Jacobe, Merry and Chad Vose, Nancy and Randy Best (who generously funded those previously mentioned dancing fountains), and Carly Fuhrman.