Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park Raises Record-Breaking $1.1 Million at Annual Fundraiser Party in the Park
Espionage, Al Fresco, and the Bee Gees Make for a Perfect PartyBY Billy Fong //
Klyde Warren Park's Party in the Park (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jody & Sheila Grant (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
John & Debbie Tolleson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jason & Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Myrna & Bob Schlegel, Margot Perot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Klyde Warren Park CEO and President Kit Sawers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Luke & Krystal Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Randy & Nancy Best, James & Kristen Hallam (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Patty Nail, Debbie Tolleson, Muffin Lemak (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brendan & Helen McGuire (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ray & Heather Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Muffin Lemak, Julie Butler (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Hamilton Sneed, Cynthia Smoot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brent & Monica Christopher, Gillian Breidenbach, Aleta Stampley, Paul von Wupperfeld, Andy Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Michelle Fojtasek, Lynn McBee, Jennifer Staubach Gates, Kit Sawers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bob & Vicki Chapman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Calvert Collins-Bratton & Vince Bratton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gavin & Caroline Loehr (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
George & Lindsay Billingsley, Lloyd Pierson & Laura Ginsburg Pierson, Heather & Barrett Linburg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Rozelle Humphrey & Matt Humphrey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Singer Erin Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jeremy Kutscherousky, Sullivan Franklin-Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sheila Grant autographing her book, "Passport to Danger" (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Judge Barbara Lynn & Mike Lynn, Calvert Collins-Bratton, Sarah Dodd, Dick Collins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa & Jay Clingman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lyda Hill, Mary Jalonick, Monica & Brent Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Pete & Caren Kline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Rachel & Michael Osburn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ray & Heather Washburne, Paul Ridley, Ann Whitley Wood & David Finto (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Peter & Amy Baldwin, John & Debbie Tolleson, Kacy & Carter Tolleson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Steve & Denise Do, Debbie & Marty Stenzler (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tori & Ross Mulford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lee Cullum, Caren Kline, Theo Ross (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tracy Fulton, Kacy Tolleson, John Tolleson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Trevor & Kellen Smith, Jess Bass Bolander & Tyler Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Troy & Kari Kloewer, Myrna & Bob Schlegel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carter & Kacy Tolleson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Barbara & Steve Durham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura McGraw, Javier David (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Rob & Carolyn Walters, Jim Burke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Espionage, al fresco, and the Bee Gees. Who would think those elements make for the perfect party? Yes, this year’s annual benefit for the jewel of downtown Dallas — Klyde Warren Park — had all three, but more on that in a minute. The annual event is definitely a night to remember. Their fundraiser, Party in the Park, brings in much-needed funds to keep it clean and safe for the million+ annual visitors.
Kit Sawers, the Park’s CEO and president, also had an intriguing proposition that evening when she was at the podium — for guests who donated $2,500 on the spot they would get to select their favorite song to be choreographed with lights and dancing water, and be featured at the Nancy Best Fountain (one of the biggest attractions at the park), for as many years as that iconic attraction exists. Personally, I’m torn as to which way I would zig if I were to choose a song. Likely an 80s classic such as the Go-Go’s “We Got The Beat” or perhaps a yacht rock classic (wink wink Katherine and Anne Clayton) like Looking Glass’ “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl).” I get the distinct feeling she might bring that offer back again in the coming months, so stay tuned.
Back to that formula for success: espionage, al fresco, and the Bee Gees. One half of the couple who founded Klyde Warren Park, Sheila Grant (her husband is businessman Jody Grant), had gifts for all the guests that evening. Waiting on each seat was a copy of her recently published page-turner, Passport to Danger. The espionage thriller is set during the height of the Cold War, with glamorous moments from around the globe — intrigue in the skyscrapers of New York City to the beaches of Acapulco.
The main event was dinner al fresco. The tables on the grand lawn of the Park were picture perfect (you may have seen them on the dozens of Insta stories I spied that evening) with a blue color palette with vibrant florals as centerpieces. Assembled at my table that evening, I had Ann and Lee Hobson, Vito Camissano, Megan Delgado, and Porschla and Jason Kidd (yes — that superstar couple). Porschla wins my best dressed that evening, breezing in straight from one of her children’s volleyball games in a gingham dress with cowboy boots — a chic mashup of Wizard of Oz meets Southfork Ranch.
And the Bee Gees? Yes, the headliner for post-dinner dancing and merriment was tribute band Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees. This year’s event had a “disco’y” theme and guests danced the night away to classic tunes from the oh-so hot Gibb brothers.
Drum roll, please — the best news, this year’s event with honorary chairs Debbie and John Tolleson, event chairs Amy and Peter Baldwin, and Kacy and Carter Tolleson, and sponsored by Republic National Distributing Company, was a record-breaking success, raising $1.1 million.
The fashionistas were out in full bloom (pardon the garden chic attire reference) including singer Erin Duvall, who belted out “Lean on Me” to begin the festivities, Kristin and James Hallam, Carolin Medlin, Laine Jacobe, Merry and Chad Vose, Nancy and Randy Best (who generously funded those previously mentioned dancing fountains), and Carly Fuhrman.