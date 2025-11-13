Author, Stylist, and OG Design Blogger Emily Henderson Chats All Things Interiors in Dallas

Emily Henderson 4 (Photo by George Fiala)
01
42

Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)

02
42

45 distinguished guests joined PaperCity and Kohler for a seated lunch featuring an intimate conversation with interior designer, stylist, and OG design blogger Emily Henderson. (Photo by George Fiala)

03
42

Jessica Khan, Christy Doramus, Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson, Andrea Cheek, Caroline Randolph (Photo by George Fiala)

04
42

AT Bistro crafted the perfect comforting and nourishing menu for the crisp fall day. (Photo by George Fiala)

05
42

Kohler's Plano showroom (Photo by George Fiala)

06
42

Andrea Velasquez, Mark Marynick (Photo by George Fiala)

07
42

Angela Loertscher, Amy Burns (Photo by George Fiala)

08
42

Barbara Sammon, Hector Zertuche, Manja Nikolin (Photo by George Fiala)

09
42

Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)

10
42

Bellissimi Flori created the elegant florals. (Photo by George Fiala)

11
42

Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)

12
42

Brick Boyett, Jeff Keates (Photo by George Fiala)

13
42

Brooke Dowdy, Andrea Cheek, Sofia Ramos Prado (Photo by George Fiala)

14
42

Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by George Fiala)

15
42

Cynthia Carter, Amy Burns, Kelly Parra (Photo by George Fiala)

16
42

Christy Doramus (Photo by George Fiala)

17
42

Christy Doramus, Jessica Khan (Photo by George Fiala)

18
42

As guests enjoyed every bite of their dessert, Henderson chatted all things design. (Photo by George Fiala)

19
42

Cathy Tole, Angela Loertscher (Photo by George Fiala)

20
42

Caroline Randolph, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by George Fiala)

21
42

Design darling Henderson regularly partners with Kohler on all her projects. (Photo by George Fiala)

22
42

Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)

23
42

Lunch began with a roasted pumpkin soup with coconut curry crème. (Photo by George Fiala)

24
42

Emily Henderson, Gabi Castillo (Photo by George Fiala)

25
42

Gabi Castillo, Emily Henderson, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by George Fiala)

26
42

Grayson Knight, Andrea Cheek (Photo by George Fiala)

27
42

Heather Fagen, Ashley Pate (Photo by George Fiala)

28
42

Jeff Keates, Brick Boyett (Photo by George Fiala)

29
42

The event took place in Kohler's spacious and pristine Plano showroom. (Photo by George Fiala)

30
42

You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!) (Photo by George Fiala)

31
42

The tablescape at the lunch hosted by Kohler and PaperCity. (Photo by George Fiala)

32
42

Kohler's beautiful showroom in Plano (Photo by George Fiala)

33
42

Henderson's newest book, "The New Design Rules." (Photo by George Fiala)

34
42

Mark Marynick, Brooke Dowdy, Jessica Khan (Photo by George Fiala)

35
42

Melissa Smrekar moderated the conversation with Emily Henderson. (Photo by George Fiala)

36
42

Mae Reedy, Angela Loertscher (Photo by George Fiala)

37
42

Kohler's showroom in Plano (Photo by George Fiala)

38
42

Mark Marynick (Photo by George Fiala)

39
42

Patti Toering, Kelly Parra (Photo by George Fiala)

40
42

Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson, Gabi Castillo (Photo by George Fiala)

41
42

Tammy Ballard, Brick Boyett, Karen Hall (Photo by George Fiala)

42
42

Ruthie Staalsen, Mae Reedy (Photo by George Fiala)

Society / The Seen

Author, Stylist, and OG Design Blogger Emily Henderson Chats All Things Interiors in Dallas

PaperCity and Kohler Hosted an Intimate Lunch For Design Enthusiasts at the Plano Showroom

BY //
photography George Fiala
Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)
45 distinguished guests joined PaperCity and Kohler for a seated lunch featuring an intimate conversation with interior designer, stylist, and OG design blogger Emily Henderson. (Photo by George Fiala)
Jessica Khan, Christy Doramus, Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson, Andrea Cheek, Caroline Randolph (Photo by George Fiala)
AT Bistro crafted the perfect comforting and nourishing menu for the crisp fall day. (Photo by George Fiala)
Kohler's Plano showroom (Photo by George Fiala)
Andrea Velasquez, Mark Marynick (Photo by George Fiala)
Angela Loertscher, Amy Burns (Photo by George Fiala)
Barbara Sammon, Hector Zertuche, Manja Nikolin (Photo by George Fiala)
Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)
Bellissimi Flori created the elegant florals. (Photo by George Fiala)
Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)
Brick Boyett, Jeff Keates (Photo by George Fiala)
Brooke Dowdy, Andrea Cheek, Sofia Ramos Prado (Photo by George Fiala)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by George Fiala)
Cynthia Carter, Amy Burns, Kelly Parra (Photo by George Fiala)
Christy Doramus (Photo by George Fiala)
Christy Doramus, Jessica Khan (Photo by George Fiala)
As guests enjoyed every bite of their dessert, Henderson chatted all things design. (Photo by George Fiala)
Cathy Tole, Angela Loertscher (Photo by George Fiala)
Caroline Randolph, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by George Fiala)
Design darling Henderson regularly partners with Kohler on all her projects. (Photo by George Fiala)
Emily Henderson (Photo by George Fiala)
Lunch began with a roasted pumpkin soup with coconut curry crème. (Photo by George Fiala)
Emily Henderson, Gabi Castillo (Photo by George Fiala)
Gabi Castillo, Emily Henderson, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by George Fiala)
Grayson Knight, Andrea Cheek (Photo by George Fiala)
Heather Fagen, Ashley Pate (Photo by George Fiala)
Jeff Keates, Brick Boyett (Photo by George Fiala)
The event took place in Kohler's spacious and pristine Plano showroom. (Photo by George Fiala)
You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!) (Photo by George Fiala)
The tablescape at the lunch hosted by Kohler and PaperCity. (Photo by George Fiala)
Kohler's beautiful showroom in Plano (Photo by George Fiala)
Henderson's newest book, "The New Design Rules." (Photo by George Fiala)
Mark Marynick, Brooke Dowdy, Jessica Khan (Photo by George Fiala)
Melissa Smrekar moderated the conversation with Emily Henderson. (Photo by George Fiala)
Mae Reedy, Angela Loertscher (Photo by George Fiala)
Kohler's showroom in Plano (Photo by George Fiala)
Mark Marynick (Photo by George Fiala)
Patti Toering, Kelly Parra (Photo by George Fiala)
Melissa Smrekar, Emily Henderson, Gabi Castillo (Photo by George Fiala)
Tammy Ballard, Brick Boyett, Karen Hall (Photo by George Fiala)
Ruthie Staalsen, Mae Reedy (Photo by George Fiala)
Forty-five distinguished guests joined PaperCity and Kohler for a seated lunch featuring an intimate conversation with interior designer, stylist, and OG design blogger Emily Henderson. The event took place in Kohler’s spacious and pristine Plano showroom. With notable local interior designers and design enthusiasts making up the guest list, everyone was already very familiar with Kohler. I mean, is there a beautiful home in America that doesn’t have a Kohler product in it?

Design darling Henderson regularly partners with the brand on all her projects, including the recently revealed “River House” that Henderson designed for her brother. (Editor’s note: In January, I’m doing a complete renovation on my primary bathroom, so I found Henderson’s post on “All the Kohler Faucets We Used In My Brother’s River House” incredibly informative and helpful!)

I’m getting ahead of myself, though. Back to the lunch!

Kohler x PC Lunch 25 (Photo by George Fiala)
You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!) (Photo by George Fiala)

You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!). Bellissimi Flori designed spectacular floral centerpieces that complemented the autumnal color palette perfectly. AT Bistro, which is one of my favorite Dallas spots for a dignified lunch meeting, crafted a comforting and nourishing menu for the crisp fall day that began with a roasted pumpkin soup with coconut curry crème. Served family style, guests then enjoyed a toasted farro, fall greens with goat cheese, roasted chicken with herb gremolata, and king orange salmon with celery root purée and blood orange gastrique. A delightful apple crisp with a cinnamon-pecan crumble ended lunch on a sweet note.

Kohler x PC Lunch 25 (Photo by George Fiala)
Design darling Henderson regularly partners with Kohler on all her projects. (Photo by George Fiala)

As guests enjoyed every bite of their dessert, Henderson and I chatted about all things design. Topics included:

  • Past visits to Round Top (Henderson said she’s definitely due for a return visit!)
  • How Henderson truly loves every design style, but she’s still in her “eclectic farmhouse” era
  • How once you know The New Design Rules, it’s fun to break them, too
  • What it’s like to have family and friends as clients
  • How the one thing that Henderson includes in every project is a vintage find to give the space personality and charm!

Guests loved engaging with the personable and down-to-earth Henderson and even utilized their time with her to ask her some burning design questions as she signed their books following lunch.

I felt so inspired by the day that I made an appointment with the Kohler showroom manager to come back. I have some bathtubs to test drive. As a fellow “bath person,” Henderson said she understood completely. “It’s important!”

PC Spotted: Staci Steidley, Ruthie Staalsen, Neeta Ayda, Monica Wilcox, Martha Champagne, Barbara Sammon, Mark Marynick, Mae Reedy, Lori Withey, Sal Cianciolo, James Farah, Heather Fagan, Grayson Knight, Gabby Castillo, Christy Doramus, Jessica Khan, Andrea Cheek, Caroline Randolph, Cathy Tole, Ashley Pate, Angela Loertscher, Angel Rivera, Andrea Velasquez, Amy Guess, and Adam Seirafi.

