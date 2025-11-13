Author, Stylist, and OG Design Blogger Emily Henderson Chats All Things Interiors in Dallas

The tablescape at the lunch hosted by Kohler and PaperCity. (Photo by George Fiala)

You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!) (Photo by George Fiala)

As guests enjoyed every bite of their dessert, Henderson chatted all things design. (Photo by George Fiala)

AT Bistro crafted the perfect comforting and nourishing menu for the crisp fall day. (Photo by George Fiala)

45 distinguished guests joined PaperCity and Kohler for a seated lunch featuring an intimate conversation with interior designer, stylist, and OG design blogger Emily Henderson. (Photo by George Fiala)

Forty-five distinguished guests joined PaperCity and Kohler for a seated lunch featuring an intimate conversation with interior designer, stylist, and OG design blogger Emily Henderson. The event took place in Kohler’s spacious and pristine Plano showroom. With notable local interior designers and design enthusiasts making up the guest list, everyone was already very familiar with Kohler. I mean, is there a beautiful home in America that doesn’t have a Kohler product in it?

Design darling Henderson regularly partners with the brand on all her projects, including the recently revealed “River House” that Henderson designed for her brother. (Editor’s note: In January, I’m doing a complete renovation on my primary bathroom, so I found Henderson’s post on “All the Kohler Faucets We Used In My Brother’s River House” incredibly informative and helpful!)

I’m getting ahead of myself, though. Back to the lunch!

You know a space is gorgeous when you can host a stunning luncheon down the middle of the showroom (quite literally between the sinks!). Bellissimi Flori designed spectacular floral centerpieces that complemented the autumnal color palette perfectly. AT Bistro, which is one of my favorite Dallas spots for a dignified lunch meeting, crafted a comforting and nourishing menu for the crisp fall day that began with a roasted pumpkin soup with coconut curry crème. Served family style, guests then enjoyed a toasted farro, fall greens with goat cheese, roasted chicken with herb gremolata, and king orange salmon with celery root purée and blood orange gastrique. A delightful apple crisp with a cinnamon-pecan crumble ended lunch on a sweet note.

As guests enjoyed every bite of their dessert, Henderson and I chatted about all things design. Topics included:

Past visits to Round Top (Henderson said she’s definitely due for a return visit!)

How Henderson truly loves every design style, but she’s still in her “eclectic farmhouse” era

How once you know The New Design Rules, it’s fun to break them, too

What it’s like to have family and friends as clients

How the one thing that Henderson includes in every project is a vintage find to give the space personality and charm!

Guests loved engaging with the personable and down-to-earth Henderson and even utilized their time with her to ask her some burning design questions as she signed their books following lunch.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items Swipe

















Next

I felt so inspired by the day that I made an appointment with the Kohler showroom manager to come back. I have some bathtubs to test drive. As a fellow “bath person,” Henderson said she understood completely. “It’s important!”

PC Spotted: Staci Steidley, Ruthie Staalsen, Neeta Ayda, Monica Wilcox, Martha Champagne, Barbara Sammon, Mark Marynick, Mae Reedy, Lori Withey, Sal Cianciolo, James Farah, Heather Fagan, Grayson Knight, Gabby Castillo, Christy Doramus, Jessica Khan, Andrea Cheek, Caroline Randolph, Cathy Tole, Ashley Pate, Angela Loertscher, Angel Rivera, Andrea Velasquez, Amy Guess, and Adam Seirafi.