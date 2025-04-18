Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Rocks This $1.3 Million Galveston Island Night — Wildcatters and All Things Texas Star

Billy Bob Thornton; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Jim Ware, Scott Rice, Dancie Ware, Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Williams Murphy; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, and Courtney Hopson; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ernie and Janet Cockrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kelli and Eddy Blanton; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Trevor & Jan Rees-Jones; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
UTMB President Dr. Jochen Reiser and Gerri Popov; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Terry and Tom Smith; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Russell & Jolyn Scheirman; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
Scott Rice, Board Member Kelley Sullivan Georgiades and George Georgiades; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Nicki and John Morris; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Mary Jon and J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob Thornton, J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Matt and Melissa Williams Murphy; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
J.P. Bryan Presents The Bryan Museum History Medal of Honor to Honoree Trevor Rees-Jones; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Guests mingling during cocktail hour in The Bryan Museum’s Conservatory; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ernie and Janet Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Donae Charmosta; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Dianne and Fred Burns; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Jim and Dancie Ware; Photo Credit Carla Peoples
Brady Carruth; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Eddy Blanton, Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
John (JB) & Andrea Bryan; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
01
25

Billy Bob Thornton performs with his band The Boxmasters at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

02
25

Gala chairs Jim Ware, Scott Rice, Dancie Ware, with Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Williams Murphy at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

03
25

Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, Courtney Hopson at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
25

Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Stephanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

05
25

Kelli & Eddy Blanton at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

06
25

Trevor & Jan Rees-Jones at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Musem)

07
25

UTMB president Dr. Jochen Reiser, Gerri Popov at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

08
25

Terry & Tommy Smith at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

09
25

Russell & Jolyn Scheirman at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)

10
25

Scott Rice, Kelley Sullivan Georgiades & George Georgiades at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
25

Nicki & John Morris at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
25

Mary Jon & J.P. Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
25

John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob thornton, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
25

Matt & Melissa Williams Murphy at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

15
25

J.P. Bryan Trevor Rees-Jones at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

16
25

The cocktail hour at the Conservatory during The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

17
25

Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Stepyhanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

18
25

Ellye Anderson & Carter Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

19
25

Donae Charmosta at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

20
25

Diane & Fred Burns at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

21
25

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at The Bryan Museum Wildcatter's Gala (Dave Rossman)

22
25

Jim & Dancie Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Carla Peoples)

23
25

Brady Carruth at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

24
25

Eddy Blanton, Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

25
25

John & Andrea Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)

Billy Bob Thornton; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Jim Ware, Scott Rice, Dancie Ware, Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Williams Murphy; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, and Courtney Hopson; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ernie and Janet Cockrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kelli and Eddy Blanton; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Trevor & Jan Rees-Jones; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
UTMB President Dr. Jochen Reiser and Gerri Popov; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Terry and Tom Smith; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Russell & Jolyn Scheirman; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
Scott Rice, Board Member Kelley Sullivan Georgiades and George Georgiades; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Nicki and John Morris; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Mary Jon and J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob Thornton, J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Matt and Melissa Williams Murphy; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
J.P. Bryan Presents The Bryan Museum History Medal of Honor to Honoree Trevor Rees-Jones; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Guests mingling during cocktail hour in The Bryan Museum’s Conservatory; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ernie and Janet Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Donae Charmosta; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Dianne and Fred Burns; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Jim and Dancie Ware; Photo Credit Carla Peoples
Brady Carruth; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Eddy Blanton, Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
John (JB) & Andrea Bryan; Photo Credit The Bryan Museum
Society / Featured Parties

Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Rocks This $1.3 Million Galveston Island Night — Wildcatters and All Things Texas Star

Giving Oil & Gas Its Difference-Making Due

BY // 04.17.25
Billy Bob Thornton performs with his band The Boxmasters at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Gala chairs Jim Ware, Scott Rice, Dancie Ware, with Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Williams Murphy at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, Courtney Hopson at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Stephanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Kelli & Eddy Blanton at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Trevor & Jan Rees-Jones at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Musem)
UTMB president Dr. Jochen Reiser, Gerri Popov at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Terry & Tommy Smith at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Russell & Jolyn Scheirman at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)
Scott Rice, Kelley Sullivan Georgiades & George Georgiades at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicki & John Morris at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Mary Jon & J.P. Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob thornton, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Matt & Melissa Williams Murphy at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
J.P. Bryan Trevor Rees-Jones at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
The cocktail hour at the Conservatory during The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Stepyhanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Ellye Anderson & Carter Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Donae Charmosta at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Diane & Fred Burns at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at The Bryan Museum Wildcatter's Gala (Dave Rossman)
Jim & Dancie Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Carla Peoples)
Brady Carruth at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
Eddy Blanton, Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala
John & Andrea Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)
1
25

Billy Bob Thornton performs with his band The Boxmasters at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

2
25

Gala chairs Jim Ware, Scott Rice, Dancie Ware, with Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Williams Murphy at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

3
25

Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, Courtney Hopson at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

4
25

Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Billy Bob Thornton, Stephanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

5
25

Kelli & Eddy Blanton at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

6
25

Trevor & Jan Rees-Jones at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Musem)

7
25

UTMB president Dr. Jochen Reiser, Gerri Popov at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

8
25

Terry & Tommy Smith at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

9
25

Russell & Jolyn Scheirman at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)

10
25

Scott Rice, Kelley Sullivan Georgiades & George Georgiades at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
25

Nicki & John Morris at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
25

Mary Jon & J.P. Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
25

John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob thornton, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
25

Matt & Melissa Williams Murphy at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

15
25

J.P. Bryan Trevor Rees-Jones at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

16
25

The cocktail hour at the Conservatory during The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

17
25

Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Stepyhanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

18
25

Ellye Anderson & Carter Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

19
25

Donae Charmosta at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

20
25

Diane & Fred Burns at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

21
25

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at The Bryan Museum Wildcatter's Gala (Dave Rossman)

22
25

Jim & Dancie Ware at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Carla Peoples)

23
25

Brady Carruth at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

24
25

Eddy Blanton, Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

25
25

John & Andrea Bryan at the Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Museum)

Rocking to the sounds of Landman star Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters, Galveston partygoers grooved into the stratosphere of charitable fundraising by bringing in more than $1.3 million for The Bryan Museum — the heartfelt salute to all things Texan coming from historian/preservationist J.P. Bryan and wife Mary Jon.

By most accounts this was the first single-night, seven-figure tally for any Galveston Island nonprofit. And that had chairs Dancie and Jim Ware and Renee and Scott Rice closing out the evening on a high note.

John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob Thornton, J.P. Bryan; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
John Bryan, Mary Jon Bryan, Billy Bob thornton, J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The brilliant chairs divined the “Wildcatter” theme of the gala with a salute to giants of Texas oil and gas and celebration of the museum‘s 10th anniversary. Honorees in the spotlight were wildcatters Ernie H. Cockrell, Mary Ralph Lowe, Trevor Rees-Jones, and the families of Eddy C. Scurlock and R.E. “Bob” Smith.

With such a theme, what was one to wear? The invitation called for “Black & Gold/Western” and the interpretation ranged from Western hats and boots, from formal with bolero ties to gowns with leather belts. Turquoise jewelry and silver accents were de rigueur.

Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, and Courtney Hopson; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kirby McCool, Lindsay Holstead, Courtney Hopson at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

During the VIP meet-and-greet, Thornton proved himself a gentleman, posing for photos, chatting congenially in that distinctive, some would say mesmerizing, accent.

Tours of the museum filled the cocktail hour as the Bryans welcomed supporters to the areas that had been themed first with an elaborate boomtown facade that led to the Spindletop Saloon where bartenders, dressed to theme, served the night’s signature cocktail dubbed the Rob Roy. Then it was on to the 1980s in a recreation of an oil tycoon’s office.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Highlight for many turned out to be the Kermit Oliver & Hermes: Storytelling on Silk & Canvas, which highlighted the talented native Texan‘s original artwork as well as the full collection of Hermés scarves that he designed for the French heritage house.

Ernie and Janet Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Ernie & Janet Cockrell, Stepyhanie & Ernie Cockrell at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Patrons and friends of the museum and the honorees headed for the open air tent (it was a perfect evening weather wise) for dinner by Culinaire and the fascinating program from J.P. Bryan.

“As successful as many of these wildcatters were in finding oil and increasing their personal wealth, they were equally motivated in benefiting the place in which it was found,” Bryan told the gathering. “The oil industry ranks at the pinnacle of contributors to philanthropic causes.

“Not a single industry in the world has sponsored the vast numbers of givers, and the amount given, as the oil and gas industry, and no state has done it any better than Texas, as our five honorees have demonstrated.”

Donae Charmosta; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Donae Charmosta at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala

Bryan presented the honorees/families with the Bryan Museum History Medal of Honor, featuring a rare silver coin from the 1500s, once used as official currency in the Americas. It is encased in a five-point frame representing both the five points of the Texas flag and the evening’s five honorees. This special award was created for this occasion.

“The shape of the award was inspired by the 1840 Texas Star Medal that is on display in the museum,” Bryan noted. “It was presented to Mexican generals and officers for participation in the Texas Campaign. The museum owns two. There is a third at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico.”

Then it was Thornton and The Boxmasters taking the stage for a presentation that found young and not-so-young juking to the rocking tunes.

Kelli and Eddy Blanton; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Kelli & Eddy Blanton at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

PC Seen: Janet and Ernie Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell,  David Cockrell, Starks Cockrell, Christy and Webb Jennings, Mary B. Jennings, Lila Jennings, Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones, Encap Founder Gary Petersen, Susan and Bill Sealy, Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware, Kelli and Eddy Blanton,  Harrison Blanton, Diana and  Scott Anderson, Brady Caruth, Lisa and Michael O’Leary, Kirby and Scott McCool, Lindsay and Rand Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware, Alicia Bryan, Andrea and J.B. Bryan. 

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
6003 Beufort Way
Northampton Spring Area
FOR SALE

6003 Beufort Way
Spring, TX

$65,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
6003 Beufort Way
350 Peninsula
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

350 Peninsula
Livingston, TX

$1,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
350 Peninsula
461 Pine Forest Acres Drive
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

461 Pine Forest Acres Drive
Trinity, TX

$864,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
461 Pine Forest Acres Drive
651 Bering Drive #701
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

651 Bering Drive #701
Houston, TX

$419,000 Learn More about this property
Annie Raburn
This property is listed by: Annie Raburn (713) 826-7569 Email Realtor
651 Bering Drive #701
6007 Beufort Way
Northampton Spring Area
FOR SALE

6007 Beufort Way
Spring, TX

$399,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
6007 Beufort Way
00 Peninsula Drive
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

00 Peninsula Drive
Livingston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
00 Peninsula Drive
217 Spanish Oak
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

217 Spanish Oak
Livingston, TX

$279,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
217 Spanish Oak
5721 Kiam Street #C
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5721 Kiam Street #C
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
5721 Kiam Street #C
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X