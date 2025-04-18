Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Rocks This $1.3 Million Galveston Island Night — Wildcatters and All Things Texas Star

Rocking to the sounds of Landman star Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters, Galveston partygoers grooved into the stratosphere of charitable fundraising by bringing in more than $1.3 million for The Bryan Museum — the heartfelt salute to all things Texan coming from historian/preservationist J.P. Bryan and wife Mary Jon.

By most accounts this was the first single-night, seven-figure tally for any Galveston Island nonprofit. And that had chairs Dancie and Jim Ware and Renee and Scott Rice closing out the evening on a high note.

The brilliant chairs divined the “Wildcatter” theme of the gala with a salute to giants of Texas oil and gas and celebration of the museum‘s 10th anniversary. Honorees in the spotlight were wildcatters Ernie H. Cockrell, Mary Ralph Lowe, Trevor Rees-Jones, and the families of Eddy C. Scurlock and R.E. “Bob” Smith.

With such a theme, what was one to wear? The invitation called for “Black & Gold/Western” and the interpretation ranged from Western hats and boots, from formal with bolero ties to gowns with leather belts. Turquoise jewelry and silver accents were de rigueur.

During the VIP meet-and-greet, Thornton proved himself a gentleman, posing for photos, chatting congenially in that distinctive, some would say mesmerizing, accent.

Tours of the museum filled the cocktail hour as the Bryans welcomed supporters to the areas that had been themed first with an elaborate boomtown facade that led to the Spindletop Saloon where bartenders, dressed to theme, served the night’s signature cocktail dubbed the Rob Roy. Then it was on to the 1980s in a recreation of an oil tycoon’s office.

Highlight for many turned out to be the Kermit Oliver & Hermes: Storytelling on Silk & Canvas, which highlighted the talented native Texan‘s original artwork as well as the full collection of Hermés scarves that he designed for the French heritage house.

Patrons and friends of the museum and the honorees headed for the open air tent (it was a perfect evening weather wise) for dinner by Culinaire and the fascinating program from J.P. Bryan.

“As successful as many of these wildcatters were in finding oil and increasing their personal wealth, they were equally motivated in benefiting the place in which it was found,” Bryan told the gathering. “The oil industry ranks at the pinnacle of contributors to philanthropic causes.

“Not a single industry in the world has sponsored the vast numbers of givers, and the amount given, as the oil and gas industry, and no state has done it any better than Texas, as our five honorees have demonstrated.”

Bryan presented the honorees/families with the Bryan Museum History Medal of Honor, featuring a rare silver coin from the 1500s, once used as official currency in the Americas. It is encased in a five-point frame representing both the five points of the Texas flag and the evening’s five honorees. This special award was created for this occasion.

“The shape of the award was inspired by the 1840 Texas Star Medal that is on display in the museum,” Bryan noted. “It was presented to Mexican generals and officers for participation in the Texas Campaign. The museum owns two. There is a third at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico.”

Then it was Thornton and The Boxmasters taking the stage for a presentation that found young and not-so-young juking to the rocking tunes.

PC Seen: Janet and Ernie Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell, David Cockrell, Starks Cockrell, Christy and Webb Jennings, Mary B. Jennings, Lila Jennings, Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones, Encap Founder Gary Petersen, Susan and Bill Sealy, Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware, Kelli and Eddy Blanton, Harrison Blanton, Diana and Scott Anderson, Brady Caruth, Lisa and Michael O’Leary, Kirby and Scott McCool, Lindsay and Rand Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Ellye Anderson and Carter Ware, Alicia Bryan, Andrea and J.B. Bryan.