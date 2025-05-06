Drop-Dead Gorgeous Actor and Hunky Houston Firefighters Make the Always Lively Latin Women’s Initiative Even Spicier

Julián Gil on the runway at the Latin Women's Initiative annual luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Saks Fifth Avenue best of show fashions on the runway at the Latin Women's Initiative annual luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Saks Fifth Avenue vice president and GM Heidi Turney at the Latin Women's Initiative annual luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Latin Women’s Initiative annual luncheon hardly needs anything out of the ordinary to light a feminine frenzy as this midday annual fiesta is well known for its high energy and soaring spirits. The latter enhanced with a tequila toast finale. Nevertheless, the drop-dead good looks of Argentine actor Julián Gil and the six pack abs of the Houston Firefighters calendar men strutting the runway caused a universal swoon.

More than 850 women, dressed to the hilt in vibrant Latin-inspired frocks, filled the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom. Before entering the luncheon scene, there was much shopping throughout the annual marketplace that featured scores of independent merchants.

Once this animated throng settled into their seats, luncheon chairs April Ramirez Fabre and Julie Garza addressed the crowd along with Latin Women’s Intiative board president Jovanny Orellana. Taking bows as honorees were Lisset Garza and Naimeh Salem, the latter of whom sponsored Gil‘s appearance, which included a turn on the runway dressed by Saks Fifth Avenue.

It was The Galleria store, under guidance of SFA vice president and GM Heidi Turney and SFA Houston area marketing director Houston Hasina Starks, that presented the lineup of spring fashions. With special thanks to Ceron for donating time and talent for stying the models’ coiffs and makeup.

We can’t be certain, but we would guess that it was the fashion show producers Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar that were responsible for the firefighters swaggering down the runway. And, oh, the delightful bedlam when the guys shed their Latin Women’s Intiative tank T-shirts and tossed them into the cheering crowd.

There was more excitement when the winner of the raffle for the diamond tennis necklace, provided by Zadok Jewelers, was revealed. Helene Zadok, matriarch of the Zadok family fine jewelry empire, presented the piece to the lucky winner.

The event raised $500,000 for Justice Forward, Rebuilding Together Houston, Segundo Barrio, El Centro de Corazon and Naba Shoes for Kids.

PC Seen: Lucia and Michael Cordua, Patricia Herrera, Leticia Fallick, Rosi Hernandez, Gloria Luna Bounds, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Vicky Dominguez, Becky Reyes, Maritza Gonzales, Vicki Luna, Chree Boydstun, David Cordua, Frances Castañeda Dyess, Patricia Garcia, Alba Huerta, and Daisy Mendoza.