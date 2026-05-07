Houston’s Hottest Party Is the Latin Women’s Initiative’s Rollicking All-Day Long Affair

What would the Latin Women’s Initiative annual luncheon be without a tasting from Titanium Tequila? Probably just as energized. These LWI ladies know how to party. But there is no denying that a taste of firewater certainly lifts the spirits. And as is tradition, this year’s “Viva la Moda” bash was fantástico with some 900 women and a sprinkling of men bringing Latin-flavored energy to the Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel in downtown.

Viva la vida!

We love the spirit that the Latin Women’s Initiative luncheon brings each year and the lyrical Spanish that floats across the massive bazaar that launches the fundraiser with offerings from myriad fashion and jewelry pop-ups. Much of it from Latin American resources.

As the festivities moved to the ballroom, luncheon committee chair Julie Garza and Latin Women’s Initiative president Vicky Dominguez welcomed the throng that would so much rather schmooze than be seated. But in the hands of amiable KPRC Channel 2 morning news anchor Daniella Guzman, the program progressed.

Taking bows as luncheon honoree was María Moncada Alaoui, general manager for BMW of West Houston. She was lauded for her significant contributions both to the organization and the broader community.

Johanna Terry Events set the stage for the Latin-themed bash that commenced the ballroom festivities with resounding mariachis making their way through the packed tables.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The Tootsies fashion show, produced by Lenny Matuszewski under the creative direction of Fady Armanious, featured a throng fashions from Latin American designers. Brazilian designer Claudia Lobao was on hand with selections from her must-have jewelry collections. Festari for Men added a stylish complement to the runway.

Tradition held with the signature grand finale being a tequila toast courtesy of Titanium Tequila. That launched the after-party that found many in the throng shopping, schmoozing and swaying to DJ tunes. By day’s end, the event had raised $550,000 for nonprofits that provide vital services to Houston’s Latino community.

PC Seen: April Fabre, Lisa Flores, Lisset Garza, Ceron, Omar Alaoui, Patricia Herrera, Rosi Hernandez, Gloria Luna Bounds, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Becky Reyes, Maritza Gonzales, Vicki Luna- Lerma and Horacio Lerma, Chree Boydstun, Patricia Garcia, Jolene Treviño, Mari Salazar, Leanne Schneider, and Hoda Sana.