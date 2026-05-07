Houston’s Hottest Party Is the Latin Women’s Initiative’s Rollicking All-Day Long Affair
Spirited With (and Without) Tequila
By Shelby Hodge //
Martiza Gonzales, Vicky Dominguez, Hoda Sana, Joelene Trevño at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anaeli Garcie, Ally Shell at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anna Reger, Bethany Buchanan at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
April Fabre, Jovanny Orellana at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ashlee Rubbo, Naiemeh Salem at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Alicia Smith, Deborah Duncan at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brittany Wetterer, Gabty Valencia at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ceron, Taylor Hudgins, Fady Armanious at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Courtney Gabriel, Rosa Hinkle at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Emcee Daniella Guzman at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Nancy De La Garza at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Edna Meyer-Nelson, Suzanne Klein at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erika Mohammed, jewelry designer Claudia Lobao at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gloria Luna Bounds, Lisset Garza at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hoda Sana at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Horacio Lerma, Vicki Luna at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jody Merritt, Dr Monica Patel, Angela Hernandez photo by Jacob Power at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Magdalena Ortega, Esmeralda De La Cruz, Angelica Alvarez, Gabriella Sinclair at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mari Salazar, Linda Calles at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maria Vival, Maria Morales, Victoria Morales at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mariah Dominguez at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mauricio & Adriana Nava at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy Almodovar, Joanna Riderat the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora Jarrard, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Zinat Ahmed at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rochelle Deiso, Ashlee Rubbo, Naimeh Salem, Samantha Werber at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rosi Hernandez, Chree Boydstun at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Saula Valente, Stacey Lindseth at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie Tsuru, Chree Boydstun, Fady Armanious and Cyndy Garza Robertsat the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Mary Theresa Derr at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Xochitl Ljuboja, Lisa Flores at the Latin Women's Initiative 'Viva la Moda' event (Photo by Jacob Powers)
What would the Latin Women’s Initiative annual luncheon be without a tasting from Titanium Tequila? Probably just as energized. These LWI ladies know how to party. But there is no denying that a taste of firewater certainly lifts the spirits. And as is tradition, this year’s “Viva la Moda” bash was fantástico with some 900 women and a sprinkling of men bringing Latin-flavored energy to the Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel in downtown.
Viva la vida!
We love the spirit that the Latin Women’s Initiative luncheon brings each year and the lyrical Spanish that floats across the massive bazaar that launches the fundraiser with offerings from myriad fashion and jewelry pop-ups. Much of it from Latin American resources.
As the festivities moved to the ballroom, luncheon committee chair Julie Garza and Latin Women’s Initiative president Vicky Dominguez welcomed the throng that would so much rather schmooze than be seated. But in the hands of amiable KPRC Channel 2 morning news anchor Daniella Guzman, the program progressed.
Taking bows as luncheon honoree was María Moncada Alaoui, general manager for BMW of West Houston. She was lauded for her significant contributions both to the organization and the broader community.
Johanna Terry Events set the stage for the Latin-themed bash that commenced the ballroom festivities with resounding mariachis making their way through the packed tables.
The Tootsies fashion show, produced by Lenny Matuszewski under the creative direction of Fady Armanious, featured a throng fashions from Latin American designers. Brazilian designer Claudia Lobao was on hand with selections from her must-have jewelry collections. Festari for Men added a stylish complement to the runway.
Tradition held with the signature grand finale being a tequila toast courtesy of Titanium Tequila. That launched the after-party that found many in the throng shopping, schmoozing and swaying to DJ tunes. By day’s end, the event had raised $550,000 for nonprofits that provide vital services to Houston’s Latino community.
PC Seen: April Fabre, Lisa Flores, Lisset Garza, Ceron, Omar Alaoui, Patricia Herrera, Rosi Hernandez, Gloria Luna Bounds, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Becky Reyes, Maritza Gonzales, Vicki Luna- Lerma and Horacio Lerma, Chree Boydstun, Patricia Garcia, Jolene Treviño, Mari Salazar, Leanne Schneider, and Hoda Sana.
Trending
- Your Weekly Guide To The Latest Social Clubs, Restaurant Openings, Art Shows, and More in Dallas
- Miss America, a 100-Year-Houston Dynamo and Steak 48 Keep the Bayou City Party Scene Roaring
- 5 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Spring
- Standing Up For Houston’s 112-Year-Old Green Jewel — Hermann Park Gets a Major Boost
- Why Tyus Thomas Could Be a Sneaky Good Talent Add For Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Program — An Underdog, Injury-Dismissed Small Guard Brings Fight