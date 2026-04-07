Lauren Graham Talks Gilmore Girls, Her Time at SMU, and New Film Reminders of Him at Dallas’ 20th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon

“Where you lead, I will follow” is a motto I always live by when it comes to Lauren Graham. Whether that manifests by watching the latest TV series or film she’s starring in, or picking up her most recent, hilarious book, the Gilmore Girls star (and Carole King theme song) was such a big part of my childhood that I don’t think I’ll ever shake it. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2000, the fast-talking, quick-witted mother-daughter drama series that ran for seven seasons was what made me want to become a writer.

Several years later, after I had purchased all of these seasons on DVD, my mom decided to give the show a try and became obsessed as well. As an angsty teenager-turned somewhat of an adult in college, we bonded over it. When Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life came out on Netflix in 2016, we watched it together. My mom passed away from cancer in early 2017, but watching the show together is one of the things I always fondly remember.

So, when I found out that Lauren Graham was the keynote speaker for Community Partners of Dallas‘ (CPD) 20th annual Chick Lit Luncheon, I knew that I had to be there.

Presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel and co-chaired by Brooke Bailey and Elizabeth Davis, with honorary chair Leigh Anne Haugh, the Chick Lit Luncheon’s Emerald Anniversary was celebrated by 1,100 attendees on a recent spring afternoon at Hilton Anatole. A pre-luncheon reception in the Chantilly Ballroom foyer featured Mission Experience installations, including mini versions of CPD’s Night Response unit and Rainbow Room emergency resource center, an interactive installation of the Kids in Crisis program, and a larger-than-life display of the goods distributed through CPD’s four annual drives.

Soon after, Bailey and Davis invited guests to take their seats in the ballroom for the luncheon.

“As we look out into this room of fabulous supporters, we are reminded of just how far this luncheon has come in the past 20 years — from our first luncheon of 400 guests at Brook Hollow to this packed Chantilly Ballroom, one thing has remained true,” Bailey said. “CPD has continuously provided for the immediate and urgent needs of abused and neglected children in Dallas and has supported the caseworkers who stand alongside those children. And we could not make that meaningful impact without people like you.”

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Staying on theme, the lunch menu featured Emily Gilmore’s Formal Dinner Salad, followed by Sookie’s Celebration Cake for dessert. IYKYK.

Next, Lauren Graham and FOX4 Good Day anchor Paige Ellenberger took the stage for their highly anticipated conversation, while the Gilmore Girls theme song played, of course.

A “Living Room” Chat With Lauren Graham

Ellenberger and Graham’s chat covered a wide range of topics, such as the actress’s most recent role as the grandmother (a first for her) in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, her career beginnings including her time in Dallas as a graduate student at Southern Methodist University (she earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting Performance) in the mid ’90s, how she got into writing books, and her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore.

But the funniest and most memorable part of the conversation had to be about her time in Dallas. “I loved being here,” Graham told the crowd. “I bounced a lot of checks here,” she laughed about one of her former jobs. In fact, Graham had several part-time jobs while at school on scholarship at SMU. She also mentions working at a Mexican restaurant and giving away lots of free margaritas during that time.

She laughs about being a frequent buyer of the Wendy’s dollar menu and going to Green Elephant for happy hour with her classmates. “They had an all-you-can-eat buffet,” she said. “We would get food to take home.”

After struggling to break into theater in New York after attending undergrad at Barnard College, Graham said that Dallas was a chance to breathe and be part of a community. She also credits SMU’s showcase program, which allowed her to spend summers in Chicago doing comedic acting. That’s where she got an agent.

Graham’s relatability is one of the reasons she’s succeeded as an actress and eventually, an author. She’s a four-time New York Times bestselling author. Guests of the Chick Lit Luncheon got to take home a copy of her most recent book of personal essays: Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.

When Ellenberger asked Graham what she had planned in Dallas, she replied: “We’re in it for the margaritas. My sister and I have a tradition that no matter where we are, we get Mexican food — fajitas and margaritas —, that’s the food I want to eat all of the time. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

Did anyone catch Lauren Graham at a Mexican restaurant in Dallas recently? Let me know. I would like to know where she picked! Just as PaperCity Dallas’ food writer, of course…

PC Seen: CPD president and CEO Joanna Clarke, Mary Bowman Campbell, Paige McDaniel, Cathy James, Lisa Ogle, Greg Nieberding, LaVerne Nieberding, Jill Goldberg, Barrell Jones, Sandy Moore, Mary Parker, Kelley Schadt, Alison Malone, Sally Dutter, Anne Stodghill, Lisa Evans, Jeffery Netzer, Gail Fischer, Stacey Walker, Kim Quinn, Julie Bagley, Megan Steinbach, Jennifer Tobin, Angela Seaman, Ashley Allen, Monica Christopher, Meredith Camp, Lori Christensen, Madison Strode, Andrea Nayfa, Nancy Gopez and Tricia George.