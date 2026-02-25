Jennifer Haikin Zach, Joanna Hughes, Meredith, Hedermann, Katie Stiles, and Ellen Burns at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17 at Le Tesserae
Jamil Higley & Carter Higley, Founder and Board Member of LEAD, at Mardi Gras on Feb 17 2026 at Le Tesserae
Iris Tian and Adam Lyons, Board Members of LEAD at Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at La Tesserae
Jennifer & Ron Zach Chairs of LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at La Tesserae
Ellyn Josef and Adam Josef at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb. 17, 2026 at Le Tesserae
Doug Herron & Winell Herron, Part Event Honoree at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at La Tesserae
Kyle Mitchan & Taryn Mitchan at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Feb. 17, 2026 at Le Tesserae
Amira Staller, Allison Leibman, Jennifer Haikin Zach, Lauren Sorkin, Abby Ackerman at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2023 at Le Tesserae
Party float at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event
Chuck Helms, Kate Dewitt, Ashley Barela, and Freddy Barela at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at Le Tesserae
Wendy Wilson-Wils & Darnell Cleary at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb. 17, 2026 at Le Tesserae
Allison Blair, Champagne Skirt Entertanerm and David BlairLEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event, Feb. 17, 2026
Kristen Cannon, Michelle Verbois, and Michelle Lilie
Darrin Hawthorne, David & Sara Cordua and Maronda Washington
Fire Performer at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Feb 17 2026 at Le Tesserae
Mardi Gras decor at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event held in Le Tesserae in EaDo
Decor 1 Chuck Helms, Kate Dewitt, Ashley Barela, and Freddy Barela at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event
New Orleans Partying Takes Over the Glam Le Tesserae Ballroom in Houston’s East End — Carrying the LEAD

Bringing the French Quarter To the Bayou City

Jennifer Haikin Zach, Joanna Hughes, Meredith, Hedermann, Katie Stiles, and Ellen Burns at LEAD's 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event
Jamil & Carter Higley at LEAD's Mardi Gras soirée
Iris Tian, Adam Lyons at LEAD's Mardi Gras soirée
Jennifer & Ron Zach chair LEAD's sixth annual Mardi Gras soirée held in Le Tesserae in EaDo
Ellyn & Adam Josef at LEAD's Mardi Gras Charity Event held at Le Tesserae in EaDo
Doug & Winell Herron LEAD's Mardi Gras soirée
Kyle & Taryn Mitchan at LEAD's sixth Mardi Gras Charity Event
Amira Staller, Allison Leibman, Jennifer Haikin Zach, Lauren Sorkin, Abby Ackerman at LEAD's Mardi Gras Charity Event held in Le Tesserae in EaDo
Party floats and entertainers set the stage for LEAD's Mardi Gras Charity Event held at Le Tesserae in EaDo
Chuck Helms, Kate Dewitt, Ashley & Freddy Barela at LEAD's 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event
Wendy Wilson-Wills & Darnell Cleary at LEAD's sixth Mardi Gras Charity Event
Allison & David Blair with the champagne skirt at LEAD's 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event
Kristen Cannon, Michelle Verbois, and Michelle Lilie at LEAD's sixth Mardi Gras Charity Event held at Le Tesserae in EaDo
Darrin Hawthorne, David & Sara Cordua, Maronda Washington at LEAD's sixth Mardi Gras Charity Event
Fire performer at LEAD's sixth annual Mardi Gras Charity Event
Mardi Gras decor at LEAD's Mardi Gras Charity Event held in Le Tesserae in EaDo
Mardi Gras decor at LEAD's sixth annual fête, this year at Le Terresea
Lent – during which some of us abstain from alcohol, or chocolate, or social media, or whatever — has already arrived. But images of the Mardi Gras-fueled partying from LEAD’s (Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams) sixth annual Fat Tuesday gala continue to echo through the hearts of the 250 attendees. On this evening, the glam Le Tesserae ballroom in Houston’s East End became transformed into a glittering New Orleans tableau.

Chuck Helms, Kate Dewitt, Ashley Barela, and Freddy Barela at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at Le Tesserae
Chuck Helms, Kate Dewitt, Ashley & Freddy Barela at LEAD’s 6th Annual Mardi Gras Charity Event

The New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band greeted everyone as they were transported to the French Quarter via color-splashed Mardi Gras floats, costumed performers and Big Easy decor.

Jennifer and Ron Zach chaired the bash (she in stunning purple sequins and marabou feathers) that raised $350,000, directly fueling LEAD’s mentorship initiatives, leadership development programming and transformative exposure opportunities for students across Houston.

Doug Herron & Winell Herron, Part Event Honoree at LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at La Tesserae
Doug & Winell Herron LEAD’s Mardi Gras soirée

Beyond the entertainment and decor, the feed was on with South Louisiana inspired party food. Passed hors d’oeuvres included crab cakes, Cajun corn maque choux, beef sausage balls with Creole dipping sauce and stuffed deviled eggs. Oh yes, there is no NOLA party without deviled eggs, a Southern party staple.

Then Jackson & Company filled the fashionable bellies with airline chicken breast drenched in Creole cream sauce paired with garlic mashed potatoes and Mardi Gras-inspired seasonal vegetables before concluding with a decadent croissant bread pudding with bourbon caramel rum sauce garnished with gold flakes — a warm, nostalgic finale.

LEAD’s Mardi Gras soirée
LEAD’s Mardi Gras soirée

It was a fulfilling night on many levels including the presentation by two students who shared the impact that LEAD has had on their lives.

“The generosity and energy in the room reflected how deeply this community believes in Houston’s young people,” LEAD executive director Dejon B. Hawthorne says. “Each contribution helps create experiences that expand horizons and build confidence for the future.”

The evening honored The Children’s Fund with that recognition received by the nonprofit‘s co-presidents Allison and Chuck Helms.

And what better way to close out the evening than with the rocking zydeco sounds of Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws. You just can’t stay sittin’ down when these guys are on the stage. Particularly if you hail from Louisiana.

Jennifer & Ron Zach Chairs of LEAD’s Mardi Gras Charity Event Feb 17, 2026 at La Tesserae
Jennifer & Ron Zach chair LEAD’s sixth annual Mardi Gras soirée held in Le Tesserae in EaDo

PC Seen: Elliot Sorkin, Jamil Higley, Melissa and Chris Carbajal, Kristen Cannon, Sandra Smith – Cooper, Kendall Chuchla, Lauren Gibbins, Crystal del Toro, Skylar Bean, Michelle Lille, Courtney Harmon, Jen Torres, Michelle Verbois, Renee and Milton Morris,  Taara and Moran Norris, Winell and Doug Herron, Giselle and Darryl Wilson.

