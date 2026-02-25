New Orleans Partying Takes Over the Glam Le Tesserae Ballroom in Houston’s East End — Carrying the LEAD

Party floats and entertainers set the stage for LEAD's Mardi Gras Charity Event held at Le Tesserae in EaDo

Lent – during which some of us abstain from alcohol, or chocolate, or social media, or whatever — has already arrived. But images of the Mardi Gras-fueled partying from LEAD’s (Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams) sixth annual Fat Tuesday gala continue to echo through the hearts of the 250 attendees. On this evening, the glam Le Tesserae ballroom in Houston’s East End became transformed into a glittering New Orleans tableau.

The New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band greeted everyone as they were transported to the French Quarter via color-splashed Mardi Gras floats, costumed performers and Big Easy decor.

Jennifer and Ron Zach chaired the bash (she in stunning purple sequins and marabou feathers) that raised $350,000, directly fueling LEAD’s mentorship initiatives, leadership development programming and transformative exposure opportunities for students across Houston.

Beyond the entertainment and decor, the feed was on with South Louisiana inspired party food. Passed hors d’oeuvres included crab cakes, Cajun corn maque choux, beef sausage balls with Creole dipping sauce and stuffed deviled eggs. Oh yes, there is no NOLA party without deviled eggs, a Southern party staple.

Then Jackson & Company filled the fashionable bellies with airline chicken breast drenched in Creole cream sauce paired with garlic mashed potatoes and Mardi Gras-inspired seasonal vegetables before concluding with a decadent croissant bread pudding with bourbon caramel rum sauce garnished with gold flakes — a warm, nostalgic finale.

It was a fulfilling night on many levels including the presentation by two students who shared the impact that LEAD has had on their lives.

“The generosity and energy in the room reflected how deeply this community believes in Houston’s young people,” LEAD executive director Dejon B. Hawthorne says. “Each contribution helps create experiences that expand horizons and build confidence for the future.”

The evening honored The Children’s Fund with that recognition received by the nonprofit‘s co-presidents Allison and Chuck Helms.

And what better way to close out the evening than with the rocking zydeco sounds of Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws. You just can’t stay sittin’ down when these guys are on the stage. Particularly if you hail from Louisiana.

PC Seen: Elliot Sorkin, Jamil Higley, Melissa and Chris Carbajal, Kristen Cannon, Sandra Smith – Cooper, Kendall Chuchla, Lauren Gibbins, Crystal del Toro, Skylar Bean, Michelle Lille, Courtney Harmon, Jen Torres, Michelle Verbois, Renee and Milton Morris, Taara and Moran Norris, Winell and Doug Herron, Giselle and Darryl Wilson.