Paige Fertitta Turns Her River Oaks Mansion Into a Fiesta Party Scene — Inside a Swinging Affair For Legacy

As is her tradition, Paige Fertitta in partnership with bestie Richard Flowers of The Events Company turned the Fertitta family home backyard in River Oaks into a swinging Cinco de Mayo fiesta. The resort-style swimming pool was filled with a score of whimsical floats and centered with three massive Mexican puppets, while a bountiful Mexican buffet and free-flowing margaritas took this partying to a delightful high note.

It was all in celebration of Legacy Community Health‘s Little Readers program which since its inception in 2015 has distributed 300,000 books across the Houston area, most in Legacy’s pediatrician offices. And that is just one of Legacy’s many programs meeting the complete medical needs of under-served population across Houston and Southeast Texas.

When there is a need, Paige Fertitta generously opens her expansive River Oaks home, an estate that stretches across several shaded acres along side Buffalo Bayou.

“I’m fortunate enough to have the home that allows me to do it,” she tells PaperCity. “And I have an amazing team of people like The Events Company and Landry’s culinary team to support me in that effort always. It’s one of the greatest, funnest ways to give to these charities. And I get to meet all these great people.”

This event spotlighted the partnership between Legacy and H-E-B in supporting Legacy’s Little Readers program which promotes childhood literacy and reading aloud at each well-child visit by providing every pediatric patient with a free book and a “prescription to read.”

The event honored the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for its dedication to advancing literacy throughout the area. All of the $250,000 in event proceeds will go to Little Readers.

“We are deeply honored to recognize the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for its incredible contributions to literacy,” Legacy’s Chree Boydstun told the gathering. “Together, we inspire a new generation of readers and future leaders.”

Festive drinks, including tequila, donated by Titanium Tequila, and sangria donated by Queen Bee Distilling, kept spirits high as the lavish buffet provided for the afternoon festivities.

PC Seen: Robert Palussek, Julie Baker Finck, Rose Cullen, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts, Sydney Faust, Betty Hrncir, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Anna and Michale Valladolid, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, Serene and Hani Barazi, and Elizabeth and Ryan Martin.