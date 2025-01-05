Lavish Schmooze at a Sprawling Houston Home Keeps The Prince of Parties’ Legacy Of Fighting AIDS Alive

What: Legacy Community Health annual Holiday Schmooze

Where: A home on North Boulevard

PC Moment: For many who regularly make this festive evening a bountiful success for Legacy Community Health, part of the allure is the location of the event. That would be a grand home decorated to the hilt for the holidays. This evening was no exception with Richard Holt, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement, opening the doors of his 6,500-square-foot North Boulevard home to the merry throng.

On other hand, the meaningful aspect of this evening is that funds raised go to the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the awareness, prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy.

In the previous century, Hicks, a renowned Houston caterer known as the Prince of Parties, founded Holiday Schmooze in a time when AIDS was striking down those among the nation’s most creative. In honor of his mission, the 250 attendees on this night raised $125,000 for the endowed fund.

Over the years this holiday fête has been hosted in amazing homes such as those of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn, and in 2022 Milton Townsend, the late Hicks’ partner, with Townsend opening their historic home in Montrose for the evening.

Welcoming the throng this year were Legacy interim CEO Robert Palussek and chief development officer Chree Boydston. Legacy Community Health is a full-service network of community health clinics with 57 locations across in the Texas Gulf Coast region offering primary and specialty care.

PC Seen: Wanna Hadnott, Shannon Hall, Vivian Wise, Tripp Carter, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Richard Werner and Tony Bravo, Kari Findley, Ken Sill, Lisa Bordelon, Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Linda Cantu, Eric Van Haselen and Steve Pate, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn, Kashay and Steve Crawford, Kari Findley, Lisa Foronda and Greg Harper, Deb Rockman, Sharon Land, Linda Gibbs, Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron, and Kathryn Smith.