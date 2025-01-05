fbpx
Lisa Bordelon, host Richard Holt, Chree Boydstun at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Linda Cantu at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eric Van Haselen & Steve Pate at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryan Martin, Chree Boydstun, Robert Paulssek at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gerry Heard & Tylor Hearn at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Steve & Kashay Crawford at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ken Sill, Kari Findley at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Foronda & Greg Harper at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon Hall, Deb Rockman at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharon Land, Linda Gibbs at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tony Bravo & Richard Werner at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Lavish Schmooze at a Sprawling Houston Home Keeps The Prince of Parties’ Legacy Of Fighting AIDS Alive

A Festive Night With Plenty of Jackson Hicks Heart Behind It

BY // 01.05.25
photography Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Bordelon, host Richard Holt, Chree Boydstun at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Linda Cantu at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eric Van Haselen & Steve Pate at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan Martin, Chree Boydstun, Robert Paulssek at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gerry Heard & Tylor Hearn at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Kashay Crawford at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken Sill, Kari Findley at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Foronda & Greg Harper at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shannon Hall, Deb Rockman at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sharon Land, Linda Gibbs at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tony Bravo & Richard Werner at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Bordelon, host Richard Holt, Chree Boydstun at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Linda Cantu at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eric Van Haselen & Steve Pate at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryan Martin, Chree Boydstun, Robert Paulssek at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gerry Heard & Tylor Hearn at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Steve & Kashay Crawford at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ken Sill, Kari Findley at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Foronda & Greg Harper at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shannon Hall, Deb Rockman at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharon Land, Linda Gibbs at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tony Bravo & Richard Werner at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Legacy Community Health annual Holiday Schmooze

Where: A home on North Boulevard

PC Moment: For many who regularly make this festive evening a bountiful success for Legacy Community Health, part of the allure is the location of the event. That would be a grand home decorated to the hilt for the holidays. This evening was no exception with Richard Holt, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement, opening the doors of his 6,500-square-foot North Boulevard home to the merry throng.

On other hand, the meaningful aspect of this evening is that funds raised go to the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the awareness, prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy.

Lisa Foronda, Greg Harper
Lisa Foronda & Greg Harper at Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze.

In the previous century, Hicks, a renowned Houston caterer known as the Prince of Parties, founded Holiday Schmooze in a time when AIDS was striking down those among the nation’s most creative. In honor of his mission, the 250 attendees on this night raised $125,000 for the endowed fund.

Over the years this holiday fête has been hosted in amazing homes such as those of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn, and in 2022 Milton Townsend, the late Hicks’ partner, with Townsend opening their historic home in Montrose for the evening.

Tony Bravo and Richard Werner
Tony Bravo & Richard Werner at Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze.

Welcoming the throng this year were Legacy interim CEO Robert Palussek and chief development officer Chree Boydston. Legacy Community Health is a full-service network of community health clinics with 57 locations across in the Texas Gulf Coast region offering primary and specialty care.

PC Seen:  Wanna Hadnott, Shannon Hall, Vivian Wise, Tripp Carter, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Richard Werner and Tony Bravo, Kari Findley, Ken Sill, Lisa Bordelon, Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Linda Cantu, Eric Van Haselen and Steve Pate, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn, Kashay and Steve Crawford, Kari Findley, Lisa Foronda and Greg Harper, Deb Rockman, Sharon Land, Linda Gibbs, Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron, and Kathryn Smith.

X