Society / The Seen

Lela Rose Celebrates The Reopening of Her Highland Park Village Shop With An Intimate Dinner at The Pump House

Lasso Tricks, Texas Cuisine, and Sunflowers Offer a Preview of The New Western Collection

BY // 11.07.24
photography BFA
Lela Rose (Photo by BFA)
"Pump House" (Photo by BFA)
The reflective tablescape (Photo by BFA)
Deedie Rose, Lela Rose (Photo by BFA)
Damian Zunino, Lela Rose, Britt Zunino, Julia Bialke (Photo by BFA)
Terri Provencal, Dustin Holcomb (Photo by BFA)
James Frazier, William Storms, Tyler Hays (Photo by BFA)
Ellie Donaldson, Bryan King (Photo by BFA)
Lela Rose (Photo by BFA)
Annika Cail (Photo by BFA)
The reflective tablescape (Photo by BFA)
Ray Washburne, Heather Washburne, Lela Rose (Photo by BFA)
Heather Washburne, Lela Rose, Betsy Pepe, Elisa Summers (Photo by BFA)
Oysters from Art2Catering (Photo by BFA)
Lela Rose, Brian Bolke (Photo by BFA)
Meghan Looney, Porschla Kidd (Photo by BFA)
Menus were handcrafted with wheat pressed between plexiglass (Photo by BFA)
Melissa Smrekar, Lorene Agather, Meghan Looney (Photo by BFA)
Damian Zunino, Lela Rose, Britt Zunino, Julia Bialke (Photo by BFA)
Shelby Goff, Bela Cooley, Porschla Kidd, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by BFA)
Guests enjoying dinner and lively conversation (Photo by BFA)
In the middle of Texas Design Week, a who’s who of Dallas’ vibrant fashion and design scene descended upon The Pump House for an intimate dinner celebrating the reopening of native Texan Lela Rose‘s Dallas boutique.

On Wednesday, October 23, two days before the New York City-based designer’s Highland Park Village shop opened to the public, Lela Rose gathered her coterie for a deeply personal evening. Every detail (and every bite!) — from the wildflowers selected to the hand-embroidered dinner napkins — referenced an aspect of Rose’s upbringing.

The venue? It couldn’t have hit closer to home, either. Originally a pump station supplying water to the Town of Highland Park, “The Pump House” is an art space located on the property of philanthropist Deedie Rose, Lela’s mother, who also attended.

Admiring the artful floral installations by Twelve Thirty Four Florals, guests sipped either a “Prettier” Paloma or a Pecan Old Fashioned. (Fittingly, I observed several guests make their selection based on which glass matched their outfit better.)

A consummate hostess, Lela Rose warmly greeted each guest, inviting them for a spin under the smooth lasso of trick roper Ketch Weaver. Decadent canapés by Art2Catering’s Chef Juan Garrido included caviar biscuits, deviled quail eggs, and freshly shucked oysters.

Lela Rose Dallas Boutique Opening Celebration (Photo by BFA)
Lela Rose, Brian Bolke (Photo by BFA)

The new store presents Lela Rose Ranch (LRR), a seamless blend of Rose’s signature style with “iconic elements of western wear,” to the Dallas market for the first time. Many of the evening’s It Girls, including Meghan Looney, Bela CooleyPorschla Kidd, and Shelby Goff, arrived in pieces from the LRR line.

Inspired by Rose’s upbringing and passions for the West, the collection features highly coveted upcycled vintage suede jackets (hand-curated by Lela Rose herself). Coveted by whom, you ask? Me. Coveted by me!

Around the table for the sparkling evening of lively conversation? Elisa Summers, Brian Bolke, Tyler Hays, and Heather and Ray Washburne. And Rose? She had a story about everyone.

Inspired by the new store, the chic tablescape mirrored Lela Rose’s period of reflection on the brand’s legacy. Everything from the whimsical floral sunflower bouquets adorning the table to the Texas-inspired menu (quail! beef tenderloin! chorizo shrimp and grits! goat cheese apple tart!) underscored one timeless truth: You can take the designer out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the designer.

