Texas Brands Lucchese and Lela Rose Toast New Fashion Collaboration With Intimate Dallas Dinner at The Pump House

Not all parties are created equal, and certain invitations are worth moving your schedule around for. Whenever Lela Rose is the sender, I clear my schedule. No one throws a more quintessentially Texan celebration than the CFDA fashion designer.

On a recent stormy Dallas night, legendary Texas brands Lucchese and Lela Rose welcomed a curated guest list of chic Dallas gals about town for an elegant dinner inside The Pump House, an art space located on the property of philanthropist Deedie Rose, Lela’s mother, that originally served as a pump station supplying water to the Town of Highland Park.

The brands toasted their dazzling collaboration, including women’s apparel, boots, and belts, which officially launches on March 10. (Editor’s Note: Dallasites have first access to the collection, which I confirmed is available now at the Lela Rose flagship in Highland Park Village!) The merging of these two distinct Texan perspectives on craftsmanship was brilliantly realized in the edited collection that casts a new vision for femininity in women’s western wear.

“As a designer, I’m always drawn to pieces that feel intentional and lasting, and Lucchese’s craftsmanship immediately spoke to me,” says Lela Rose, founder of the eponymous fashion line. “This collaboration was an opportunity to reinterpret classic Americana style, bringing refinement, femininity, and modernity to timeless silhouettes. It’s about creating something meaningful for women who value design as much as they do substance.”

Each piece in the collection is named after a bird as a nod to Rose’s lifelong interest in ornithology, and three limited-edition pairs of boots center the collection. The Meadowlark boots ($1,895), in both Glitz Cream and Whiskey, particularly sing, as they feature three-dimensional florals that create depth and texture.

“Working with Lela Rose to design this collaboration allowed us to bring the core values of each brand together to approach women’s Westernwear with a fresh perspective,” says Holly Mery, Director of Women’s Design at Lucchese. “It was inspiring to see boot designs through Lela’s eyes, as this collection combines traditional Western and contemporary fashion. It’s fashion-forward, and I can’t wait to see how women across the country style it.”

Mery didn’t have to wait long to see how women styled the collection, as many party guests clearly popped into the Highland Park Village store earlier in the day to outfit themselves in the *new new.* Upon arrival at The Pump House, guests sipped speciality cocktails from Rose’s book, Fresh Air Affairs, while they previewed the collection up-close, admiring details on the apparel like intricate floral motifs and elevated leather detailing.

Sunsets were projected onto the walls of The Pump House, reflecting the setting of the campaign photoshoot. Serracina Studios designed the artful arrangements that cascaded down the long table, capturing the organic essence of both brands — defined by intention, yet never pretentious. Art 2 Catering designed a sensational menu that started with a wagyu taco on a blue corn tortilla, followed by potato-crusted red snapper topped with a *goat cheese tamale.* (Take a moment.) Did I mention that each guest received a custom-branded mini loaf of homemade sourdough bread from Plain Jane Bakes? Even the gold foil-topped volcano of butter couldn’t steal the show from the individual loaves. Warm Gala apple crisps, topped with cinnamon ice cream and served in cast iron skillets, ended the night. As I said, no one hosts quite like Lela Rose.

This limited-edition collection will be available online beginning March 10 at www.lucchese.com and www.LelaRose.com. In addition, you can find the collaboration in select North Texas Lucchese stores, including Frisco, Dallas (NorthPark Center), and Fort Worth (Exchange Avenue), as well as Lela Rose stores in Dallas (Highland Park Village) and Fort Worth (Bowie House).

PC Seen: Haley Anderson, Porschla Kidd, Suzanne Droese, Kimberley Whitman, Caitlin Wilson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Talley Hodges Pike, London Boscamp, Annika Cail, Christy Doramus, Kennedy Boscamp Andrews, Karla McKinley, Zinat Ahmed, Bryan King, Amber Venz Box, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Sydney Woy, Lorene Agather, Anne Gottwald, Angela Hahn, and Fallon Appleton.