Lindy Berkley Champions The Trains at NorthPark This Holiday Season

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

Today, we speak with Lindy Berkley, a passionate advocate for The Trains at NorthPark initiative, which serves as a beacon of hope for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

A mainstay tradition in North Texas for 25 years, and the most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in the state, The Trains at NorthPark features more than 600 trains rolling along 1,600 feet of track on a journey across America. Berkley’s unwavering support not only amplifies the enchanting experience of the beloved tradition during the holiday season but also plays a crucial role in providing vital assistance to the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Through her dedication, this festive endeavor transforms into a powerful force for good, contributing to the well-being and comfort of families in need during the most joyous time of the year.

The Trains at NorthPark are located on Level One near Macy’s and run through January 5, 2024.

“After many years of volunteering for different organizations, I feel like Ronald McDonald House of Dallas really spoke to me and their mission is so important and unique,” says Berkley. “For children who are enduring major medical issues, having a home away from home where they can stay gives these families so much comfort and support.”

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

I was serving dinner there recently with my son and there was a family who had just gotten to the House and would remain there for six months. With tears in her eyes, the mom shared with us just how grateful she was for the House.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

I grew up watching my mother constantly give back to her community and others. She is the type of woman who would rescue a hurt animal, help out at church, and always serve others through Junior League, Mission Arlington, and many other programs.

Who have been your strongest role models?

My biggest role model was my grandmother. She was the ultimate hostess, the kindest soul, a consistent volunteer within her community, and a role model in her Catholic faith.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

The majority of pieces of art in my home are pieces we bought at charity auctions. With art, my husband and I always choose work that speaks to us personally. As for fashion, I tend to gravitate towards fun and flirty dresses.

What do you do to unwind?

I turn on my audiobook and take my dog on the Katy Trail. I get lost in my book and enjoy being outside.

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center?

The Trains at Northpark is my favorite thing each year. When my boys were little, we would go to the exhibit and have so much fun looking for their railcar that had their name on it.

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?

Be bold and always try new things!