The Love Heals Youth 2025 gala recognized Chris Martin, LPC-Associate as the Counselor of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Love Heals Youth)

Young gala attendees enjoyed the night of fun at the "Power of Love" gala for Love Heals Youth. (Photo courtesy of Love Heals Youth)

Charlotte Belin, Rebecca Smith-Nash, Bishop WC Martin, Donna Martin, Sondra Ruhman, Marliese Stripling, Kat Rummell at the 2025 Love Heals Youth gala. (Photo courtesy of Love Heals Youth)

Payton Riley wrote and performed an original song at the Love Heals Youth gala. (Photo courtesy of Love Heals Youth)

Rep. Steve Toth was the 2025 Heart of Gold Recipient at the Love Heals Youth gala as presented by LHY Founder Rebecca Smith. (Photo courtesy of Love Heals Youth)

Society / Featured Parties

The Power Of Love Takes Over The Woodlands Resort With a 16-Year-Old Musician’s Original Song Capturing Hearts

Love Heals Youth's Foster Kid Mission Gets a Crucial Boost

BY // 02.13.25
The Power of Love can be a transformative thing. It certainly turned out to be for Love Heals Youth. It’s Power of Love gala at The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center raised $200,000 for the volunteer-run organization dedicated to bringing hope and healing to foster youth through transformative counseling services.

The night featured Bishop Martin and First Lady Donna Martin of the 2024 movie Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot. The film spotlights the story of the impact that the Martins had in Possum Trot, Texas, a small town near the Louisiana border, when they fostered more than 70 kids and encouraged others in their community to do the same.  The couple has been instrumental in the movement for the Sound of Hope Act, a Texas legislative initiative supported by Love Heals Youth and Texas State Representative Steve Toth

Another highlight of the evening was a musical performance of an original song written and performed by 16-year-old Payton Riley called “Child of God.” Riley is a local musician who got named the 2023 Young Artist of the Year in Texas.

Each year, Love Heals Youth celebrates individuals who exemplify unwavering compassion and dedication to child welfare and presents the Heart of Gold Award. This year, the organization honored Toth for his instrumental role in filing HB 194, the Sound of Hope Act.

“Representative Toth has been a beacon of hope,” Love Heals Youth founder Rebecca Smith says. “His selflessness and dedication are reshaping the future of child welfare and we are eternally grateful for his contributions.”

The evening also celebrated the exceptional work of Chris Walker, Love Heals Youth’s 2025 Counselor of the Year. Known for his unwavering compassion, Walker has become a source of light and hope for foster youth, transforming lives with his ability to offer unconditional love and create a sanctuary of acceptance, according to Smith.

“Chris embodies the essence of Love Heals Youth,” Smith says. “His tireless efforts have mended spirits and allowed countless young souls to flourish.

Unlike many nonprofits, Love Heals Youth operates with minimal financial demands, setting it apart as a steward of integrity and faith. Smith takes no salary, and the organization relies on a force of volunteers to carry out its mission.

Love Heals Youth supports youth in the foster system in a variety of ways, including counseling services, a mobile clothes closet, school supplies and basics. All at no cost to the families and kids it helps or taxpayers.

