Houston Grande Dame Lynn Wyatt’s New Book Party Draws an Influential Crowd — a PaperCity Exclusive

Brother and sister — Robert Sakowitz and Lynn Wyatt — at the book party in Lynn's honor (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gift bags at the Lynn Wyatt book party filled with a copy of the tome, plus coffee and a bandana from the Wyatt Ranches. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brittan Sakowitz Kushner and Lexi Sakowitz Marek with their father, Robert Sakowitz, at the Lynn Wyatt book party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lynn Wyatt overwhelmed with emotion as her son, Steve Wyatt, sings her praises, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Steve Wyatt gives remembrances of his mother, Lynn Wyatt, in honor of the book in her name, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Florals galore at the Lynn Wyatt book party, hosted by Phoebe and Bobby Tudor. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt at the book party in honor of Wyatt (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gary Tinterow, Phoebe Tudor, Terry Wayne Jones at the Lynn Wyatt book party in the Tudor home (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor host A-Listers at the Lynn Wyatt book party in their home. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt, daughter-in-law Mervin Wyatt-Ras at the celebration in honor of the new book (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Trey Wyatt, Steve Wyatt, and Brad Wyatt with their mother Lynn Wyatt at the celebration of the new coffee table book chronicling her remarkable life (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lynn Wyatt proudly displays the new book at a party in her honor at the home of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Adoration — that would be the operative emotion as some 60 family members and friends gathered to celebrate Lynn Wyatt and publication of the spectacular coffee table book simply titled Lynn Wyatt, a compendium of La Belle Wyatt’s glamorous, philanthropic and celebrated life. Phoebe and Bobby Tudor opened their home to the Wyatt family’s “very curated and carefully selected” guest list for the early evening of champagne toasts, congratulations and even a sprinkling of heartfelt tears.

“If you know Lynn, you love Lynn,” Phoebe Tudor told the gathering as she officially welcomed the sophisticated clutch.

Clearly. Kisses, hugs and best wishes enveloped the charming-as-ever 90-year-old, whose style and graciousness belie the decades.

The 320 page book by Houstonian Ronda Carman is filled with photos and memorabilia, primarily from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s when Wyatt swanned through a rarified universe of high fashion, philanthropy and international celebrity. Albeit, on a first name basis with Karl Lagerfeld, Grace Kelly and the like and best friends with Elton John, the International Best Dressed Honoree enjoyed another important role — being a mother.

Brad Wyatt, Steve Wyatt and Trey Wyatt with his wife Mervin Wyatt-Ras led the celebration of the beloved matriarch.

The book “is all about her philanthropy. And it also shows a big part of who she is as a mom. She’s been the best mom,” Steve Wyatt tells PaperCity. “She has had two sides to her. She could always light up a room and give the best incredible galas. And at home she’d get out there and play baseball with us, go hunting and fishing with us.

“She went to all my football games. She is an incredible mom.”

Lynn Wyatt’s philanthropy informed much of the guest list as those arriving to pay tribute to Houston’s grande dame included Museum of Fine Arts, Houston director Gary Tinterow, Houston Gand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, recently retired Alley Theater executive director Jim Nelson and Houston Ballet board chair Kristy Bradshaw.

“Beneath the glamour lies a profound commitment to Houston, its arts — Houston Grand Opera, the Ballet, the Symphony, medical institutions and numerous charitable organizations,” Rizzoli author Carman notes of her subject. “Although she is often labeled a Socialite, I’ve come to dislike that term, as she is much more than just a label. ”

Carman’s adoration of Lynn Wyatt after working on the book for five years was evidenced in the quiet tears that fell as Steve Wyatt praised his mother in loving and sentimental remarks to the gathering.

Brad Wyatt, who heads up the Wyatt Ranches operation in South Texas, arrived with a dedicated posse of officials including Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, Fire Chief Juan Garcia, Marshall Joe Martinez and uniformed staff from Tasajillo, a division of Wyatt Ranches.

“Our family is very touched by this chronicle of our mom’s life,” Trey Wyatt tells PaperCity. “We felt that it was important for her story to be told and of course it had to be done accurately, which it is in this case. My mother has impacted many, many lives in many, many ways and we thought that that was important to be chronicled and this book does this.”

Also in the mix was Chessie Breen, co-founder NivenBreen Strategic Communications and contributing editor for Elle Decor and PaperCity. She jetted in from home base in East Hampton, New York. Breen’s mother-in-law, the late Pat Breen, was one of Lynn Wyatt’s closest friends.

At age 101, Oscar Wyatt was resting at home while his wife and sons celebrated the new book.

Lynn Wyatt (Susan Schadt Press, published September 2025) costs $60) For more information, go here.