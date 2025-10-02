Fort Worth Ladies Celebrate “Year of the Snake” at Mahj For Meals
10th Annual Event Raises More than $300,000 for Tarrant Area Food BankBY Melissa Smrekar //
Southern Sparrow with a win at Mahj for Meals.(Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Melanie Pate, Mary Ho, Tracy McLawhorn, Ashli Blumenfeld (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Jenna Guess, Megan Smock (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Co-Chair Elizabeth Brhlik, Tarrant Area Food Bank President & CEO, Julie Butner, Co-Chair Lorene Agather (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Dottie Quisenberry, Becca Quisenberry (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Year of the Snake decor (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
The 2025 Mahj for Meals entrance for Year of the Snake (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Year of the Snake Decor (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Rebecca Mendel holds up Mahj for Meals punch card after winning a round of mahjong. (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
New Mahj for Meals custom tiles (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Annalisa Peppard raising her hand for a mahjong win (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Anne Hill, Bailey McPherson, Jennifer Sims, Allison Westmoreland, Margaret Lynn, Laura Jo Klein (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
2025 Mahj for Meals raffle featuring Stewarts Croquet Club (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Event Underwriter, Folsom Point Charities (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Event Co-Founder Elizabeth Ray, Arden Brock, Event Co-Founder Mary Ralph Lowe, Renee Walsh (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Catherine Cartie with Nightowl Coffee Cart wrapped in her snake art design (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Sally Pretorious Hodge sporting a mahjong Queen of Sparkles sweater (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Southern Sparrow cheers to Mahj for Meals (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Ashley Fierer looking for her punch on her mahj win (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Elizabeth Brhlik sounding the gong for the beginning of the next round (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Rebecca Mendal smiles big as Mahj for Meals kicks off (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Jacqueline Dearden (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Tommy Magee, Nate Starmer, Megan Smock, Jenna Guess, Monique Villegas, Matt Staples. (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Marian Brown known as Mahjong Marmee admiring her raffle contribution (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Cindy Kypreos, Marilyn Kobs, Selma Sherman (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Lisa Wenske, Ronnika Williams and Fort Worth Junior League President, Shay Gipson (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
2025 Mahj for Meals Event Chairs Lorene Agather, Elizabeth Brhlik (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Tara Warren (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
New 2025 Mahj for Meals Custom Tiles (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
2025 Mahj for Meals Event Committee - Led by Lorene Agather and Elizabeth Brhlik (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Co-Chair Lorene Agather, Taylor Lacy, Lauren Moore, Morgan West, Meredith Ray (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Mahjong fashion with Joker tile earrings (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Ashley McClure, Rachael Quisenberry, Danielle Carpenter, Stacy Hamilton (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Elizabeth Roper (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
2025 Mahj for Meals Committee members Jen McCleland, Blair Cantrell, and Julia Gadberry (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Tarrant Area Food Bank kitchen volunteers also love playing Mahjong (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Past-Chair Margaret Haper (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
Keelie Montague, Katie Beal Brown, Marianne Davidovich (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)
In the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the “Year of the Snake.” People born in the Year of the Snake (which includes 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, and 1953) are believed to be intuitive, strategic, and intelligent. Based on this description, I assume that they also make ferocious mahjong players. The game requires a sharp mind, competitive spirit, and, well, serpentining strategy. Snakes, rise up!
As PaperCity‘s resident mahjong enthusiast, I happily volunteered to “cover” (read: play in) Tarrant Area Food Bank’s sensational annual event, Mahj For Meals. Fort Worth deserves her flowers for being ahead of the mahjong mania that’s swept North Texas in recent years. “Not to brag, but” ardent organization supporters Mary Ralph Lowe and Elizabeth Ray launched this event in 2016, years before non-profit organizations in Dallas replicated similar events.
Booked and busy Lorene Agather (who recently chaired the epic “Rodeo Midway”-themed Desert Rose Luncheon) and Elizabeth Brhlik co-chaired the 10th Mahj For Meals, which took place at River Crest Country Club. The three-pronged event catered to any gal-about-town’s preferred schedule and included Morning Play (where players hit the NightOwl coffee cart first!), a Mid-Day Soiree, and After Dark play. All three events sold out in record time, with more than 500 guests joining throughout the day.
I attend more mahjong events than most, and no other event’s decor even remotely compares to Mahj For Meals. (I even looked back at PaperCity‘s 2021 coverage of the “Year of the Ox;” somehow they even made an ox look chic!) Towering pink cherry blossoms “bloom” inside River Crest’s ballroom. From their branches, colorful coiled snakes unfurled. (“We tried to make it a friendly snake,” Agather said.) I attended the Mid-Day Soiree, and the Mahj For Meals committee even planned a perfectly themed menu. In addition to pan-fried chicken dumplings, crispy vegetable egg rolls, shiitake wontons, grilled pineapple skewers, and chicken and beef satay, the ramen teriyaki chicken salad (in delightfully-branded takeout containers) particularly delighted guests. Oh, and the matcha cupcakes!
Agather and Brhlik sounded a gong to initiate play, and the ladies got shufflin’ and crak’in. This year, Mahj For Meals debuted custom mahjong tiles for the event to use year after year. Local watercolor artist Catherine Cartie designed a custom snake print, which was used on the game table mats (in collaboration with Wren Mats), as well as on the invitations and throughout Events By Bill’s event design. As always, attendees showed up and showed out, wearing mahjong and snake-themed attire and accessories. I knew this, which is why I wore a Mi Golondrina wrap skirt featuring an enormous embroidered snake. The ladies of Fort Worth never resist an opportunity to wear a caftan, either.
This year’s 10th annual Mahj For Meals, underwritten by Folsom Point Charities, raised more than $300,000 for Tarrant Area Food Bank, which equates to 1.5 million meals provided. In total, the event has raised more than $2.3 million for hungry children in Fort Worth. Now, that’s a win!
PC Spotted: Ro Rynd, Annalisa Peppard, Anne Hill, Bailey McPherson, Jennifer Sims, Allison Westmoreland, Margaret Lynn, Laura Jo Klein, Ashley Fierer, Ashley McClure, Rachael Quisenberry, Danielle Carpenter, Stacy Hamilton, Julie Butner, Taylor Lacy, Lauren Moore, Morgan West, Meredith Ray, Elizabeth Roper, and Becca Quisenberry.