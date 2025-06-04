Mahjong Mania Takes Over Houston’s Private Club For a Posh Girls Night Fundraiser

Event founder Alexandra Bruskoff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Kristin Collins at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée raising funds for Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Katie Nowak toasts with friends at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Welcome the mahjong craze — phase two. The ubiquitous game is seeping over into the nonprofit fundraising arena and none could have been more well received than the “Mahjong for a Cure” girls night out that took over part of the Houston private club Park House for a spirited evening of clinking tiles and special Maj margaritas.

So much fun and more than $225,000 raised in the battle to cure/prevent Type 1 diabetes.

I tip my hat to Alexandra Bruskoff, founder and fabulous host of the event, who rather than create her own nonprofit entity in response to her young daughter’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, organized a fundraiser and provided all proceeds directly to Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF.

That means no expense for an executive director, office rent, or any of the other monies required to run a 501(c)(3). This makes the best sense for anyone wishing to commemorate a loved one’s critical battle with disease. Raise the funds and give directly to an already existing nonprofit related to the cause.

Back to the wildly fun evening. Fierce fashion ruled as many among the sell-out throng answered the call for animal-inspired prints which only added to the friendly competition among stylish friends. Mahjong maven Becky Livingstone (aka Lady Mahj) and her dream team kept the tiles moving.

Following the champagne reception, ladies were seated at tables where the games began and where a shirtless, gold-painted mahjong model served those signature Maj margaritas, a heady combo of Lalo Tequila, lime, Cointreau and agave.

Bruskoff was joined by her husband, Breakthrough T1D board member Rich Bruskoff and their daughters Georgie and Teddy. Adding support were Breakthrough T1D incoming board president Jordan Amis, executive director Rick Byrd and associate executive director Deandrea Dillard.

No one went home empty handed as every everyone got gifted a custom Mahjong for a Cure mahjong shuffler, while VIPs and table sponsors received chic branded twillies and hand-drawn mahjong card covers.

High auction bidders and raffle aces took home various wins including a Taylor Swift signed guitar, custom kid’s party package, New York City and Sonoma getaway packages, unlimited yoga with Enjoy Yoga2Gather and more.

PC Seen: Lindsay Brochstein, Jennie Buxbaum, Amanda Gonzalez, Natasha Oliver, Natasha Parvizian, Shelby Stegent, Kiera Sheffield, Vanessa Ames, Courtney Zubowski, Jennifer Pinkerton, Stacy Soefer Gomar, Laura Davenport, Molly Stone, Jennifer Cope, Jordan Seff, Alicia Gordy, Meredith Marshall, and Dr. Jennie Segal.