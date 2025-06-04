Katie Nowak and friends by Priscilla Dickson
Society / Featured Parties

Mahjong Mania Takes Over Houston’s Private Club For a Posh Girls Night Fundraiser

A Spirited Night Of Clinking Tiles and Maj Margaritas

BY // 06.03.25
photography Priscilla Dickson
Katie Nowak toasts with friends at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Event founder Alexandra Bruskoff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Kristin Collins at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée raising funds for Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF
Alicia Gordy, Marjorie Grossman at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Seaberg, Lauren Cancienne, Meghan Harrison at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Andrea Blanton, Courtney Zubowski at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Britt Link, Libbie Libby, Katie Dwan, Sara McEown at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Erin Kaplan celebrates a win at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Gena Rush, Tina Silvestri, Jennifer Pinkerton, Laura Davenport at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Sexy Mahjong Man serving Maj margaritas at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Veronica Pullicino, Christine Hoffer, Becky Livingstone, Nadine Boutros, Julianna Moorad at the Mahjong for a Cure Soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Katie Keener, Natasha Parvizian, Lisa Eicher at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Meredith Marshall, Amanda Seaberg, Natalie Mohtashami at the Mahjong for a Cure Soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Breakthrough T1D executive director Rick Byrd at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Lindsay Brochstein, Rori Feldman, Hilary Helfman at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Piper Hatfield, Ashlee Rubo at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Richard & Alexandra Bruskoff at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Gail Paul, Courtney Zabowski at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Sal Fenlon, Thea Pheasey, Stephanie Fleck at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Shelby Stegent, Sarah DeVon, Andrea Blanton, Madison Gomez at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée
Welcome the mahjong craze — phase two. The ubiquitous game is seeping over into the nonprofit fundraising arena and none could have been more well received than the “Mahjong for a Cure” girls night out that took over part of the Houston private club Park House for a spirited evening of clinking tiles and special Maj margaritas.

So much fun and more than $225,000 raised in the battle to cure/prevent Type 1 diabetes.

Alexandra Bruskoff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Kristin Collins by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Event founder Alexandra Bruskoff, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Kristin Collins at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée raising funds for Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

I tip my hat to Alexandra Bruskoff, founder and fabulous host of the event, who rather than create her own nonprofit entity in response to her young daughter’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, organized a fundraiser and provided all proceeds directly to Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF.

That means no expense for an executive director, office rent, or any of the other monies required to run a 501(c)(3). This makes the best sense for anyone wishing to commemorate a loved one’s critical battle with disease. Raise the funds and give directly to an already existing nonprofit related to the cause.

Gena Rush, Tina Silvestri, Jennifer Pinkerton, Laura Davenport by Pricilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gena Rush, Tina Silvestri, Jennifer Pinkerton, Laura Davenport at the Mahjong for a Cure soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Back to the wildly fun evening. Fierce fashion ruled as many among the sell-out throng answered the call for animal-inspired prints which only added to the friendly competition among stylish friends. Mahjong maven Becky Livingstone (aka Lady Mahj) and her dream team kept the tiles moving.

Following the champagne reception, ladies were seated at tables where the games began and where a shirtless, gold-painted mahjong model served those signature Maj margaritas, a heady combo of Lalo Tequila, lime, Cointreau and agave.

Bruskoff was joined by her husband, Breakthrough T1D board member Rich Bruskoff and their daughters Georgie and Teddy. Adding support were Breakthrough T1D incoming board president Jordan Amis, executive director Rick Byrd and associate executive director Deandrea Dillard.

No one went home empty handed as every everyone got gifted a custom Mahjong for a Cure mahjong shuffler, while VIPs and table sponsors received chic branded twillies and hand-drawn mahjong card covers.

Meredith Marshall, Amanda Seaberg, Natalie Mohtashami by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Meredith Marshall, Amanda Seaberg, Natalie Mohtashami at the Mahjong for a Cure Soirée (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

High auction bidders and raffle aces took home various wins including a Taylor Swift signed guitar, custom kid’s party package, New York City and Sonoma getaway packages, unlimited yoga with Enjoy Yoga2Gather and more.

PC Seen: Lindsay Brochstein, Jennie Buxbaum, Amanda Gonzalez, Natasha Oliver, Natasha Parvizian, Shelby Stegent, Kiera Sheffield, Vanessa Ames, Courtney Zubowski, Jennifer Pinkerton, Stacy Soefer Gomar, Laura Davenport, Molly Stone, Jennifer Cope, Jordan Seff, Alicia Gordy, Meredith Marshall, and Dr. Jennie Segal.

