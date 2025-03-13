Houston Jewels Make a Party Statement, Lifting Up Make -A-Wish — This Ball Fosters Healthy Dreams

Brandon Buras, Edgar Medina at the Elizabeth Anthony kick-off for the Make-A-Wish gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

While welcoming nonprofits into the luxe environs of Elizabeth Anthony is inherent to owner Julie Roberts‘ philanthropic business philosophy, the champagne reception, featuring the personal appearance of jewelry designer Meredith Young, was a first for Make-A-Wish. It was a glorious evening introducing the altruistic clutch to the designer fashions and impressive jewels that the Uptown Park boutique is known for.

“This is our second annual Wish Ball and with our first last year it was sold out and we raised $1.7 million,” Make-A-Wish president and CEO Shelly Millwee tells PaperCity with excitement. “And this is our first ever kickoff event.”

The Wish Ball, “The Hero Within,” is set to take place May 2 at the Post Oak Hotel.

Champagne flowed, tasty bites were passed as Roberts and her team, familiar with giving back, congenially welcomed the flock of supporters.

In the 40 years of the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Make-A-Wish chapter’s mission of fulfilling the dreams of seriously ill children, 11,500 wishes have been granted. Two of Houston children whose wishes got granted joined the evening, with one giving testament to the positive/healing effects of the experience.

Before and after remarks, attendees visited with Young and perused her collection which joins the boutiques stable of some 30 jewelry designers such as Fernando Jorge, Emily P. Wheeler, Melissa Kaye and Silvia Furmanovich. Among them, Meredith Young Jewelry is a fan favorite, noted for its edgy yet timeless designs.

In a nod to the nonprofit evening in which a portion of sales went to Make-A-Wish, Young created a special piece from her Chasm collection — a star in the spirit of the foundation.

Prior to the event, PaperCity chatted briefly via e-mail with Young about her work.

“I am initially inspired by the universal story of each collection,” Young writes of her design inspiration. “For example, the Supernova collection is the birth and death of a star. This concept encourages the wearer to see themselves as eternal and consider that matter is neither created nor destroyed.”

With her jewelry crafted in the United States and overseas, Young notes that her pieces are easily distinguished from others as “my geometric designs speak to universal concepts that everyone can relate to.”

PC Seen: Jennifer Gray, Gary Roberts Mandy Williams, Bonnie Houston, Bill Windham, Kristin Palmer, Teri and Jim Andrepont, Anastazja Jankowsk, Sagirah Norris, Aaron Shields, Blanca Garza, Courtney and Jason Jennaro, Brandon Buras, Edgar Medina, Dana and Taft McWhorter, Karen Kraycirik, and Jennifer Rayburn.