Society / Featured Parties

Batman, Hot Cars and 1,000 Trees — Houston’s Record $1.8 Million Make A Wish Night Channels All the Dreams

The Heroes Within Put Kids First

BY // 05.19.25
What: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana “Wish Ball, The Hero Within”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: There were loads of wows and cheers when a remote camera outside of the hotel recorded a live feed of the Batmobile as it pulled up to valet and Batman exited. He then entered the ballroom answering the dream of Wish Kid Adonis to meet his hero Batman on stage.

The exceptional moment surely helped honorary chairs Beth and Dan Bellow lead the gala to record proceeds of $1.8 million.

Another equally special moment came when emcee Melissa Wilson‘s 17-year-old son Caleb took the podium to share his uplifting experience with Make-A-Wish. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 5. His Make-A-Wish experience gave him newfound strength at a most difficult time in his young life, he says.

Another Make-A-Wish youngster Aria saw her dream of planting 1,000 trees come true on this night when funds were raised to plant the remaining 100 trees needed to reach her goal.

Elizabeth Anthony

Honoring those who have been steadfast supporters of the charity, longtime board member and supporter Mandy S. Williams beamed in the spotlight while Enterprise Mobility was recognized as the corporate honoree.

“What an extraordinary and magical night for Make-A-Wish,” president and CEO Shelly Millwee says. “The generous funds raised from our event will help grant many wishes and bring joy and hope to more local children facing unimaginable illnesses.

“We appreciate all our supporters who helped make this evening a tremendous success.”

PC Seen: Courtney and James Jennaro, Genevieve and Ed Razim, Gregory Miller, Claudia and Brad Freels, Teri and Jim Andrepont, Cathy and Robert Brewton, Susan and Larry Kachler, Pam and Joe Slovacek, Kay and Tommy Austin, Jacob Millwee, Holly and Ryan Lambert, Jerrie and John McGillis, Charity and David Stone, and Yuliya and Dr. Daniel Penny.

