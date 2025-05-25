The 28th Annual Wish Night Dallas Raises $1.6 Million for Make-A-Wish North Texas

Wish Night was full of lavish vacation packages up for auction to raise funds for Wish Kids. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The 28th annual Wish Night saw North Texans show up in style at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a powerful night of fundraising for Make-A-Wish North Texas. Wish Night Dallas is the year’s biggest opportunity to make life-changing wishes come true and bring hope to children with critical illnesses. Serving 161 counties across North, East, and West Texas, the local nonprofit provides Wish Kids and their families with special trips and experiences, which provide a moment of happiness between hospitals and treatment programs.

The black-tie evening featured a live auction, where numerous lavish trips, experiences, and even a painting were auctioned off to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Trips included an eight-day South Africa big game hunt for four by Charity Safaris, a five-night stay at a luxury villa in Costa Rica for up to 20 people by Villa Punto de Vista, a one week winter getaway for four to Telluride Ski Resort, a Paris Fashion Week experience with Akris, and a five-night trip in Crested Butte for up to 14 people.

Experiences were also big sellers, with a Tuscany dinner with designer Salvatore Ferragamo, plus a two-night stay at Il Borro Relais & Chateaux, and a restaurant takeover for up to 40 people at Mister Charles in Dallas. A 60-inch by 40-inch original artwork by renowned Dallas artists Rob Joyner and Donald Robertson was a hit as well, complete with iconic “Drawbertson” lips and Joyner’s 3D painting technique.

A silent auction enticed attendees before dinner and the live auction, with large and small items such as diamond earrings, unique paintings made by Wish Kids, a Mexico getaway to Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a mini cow cuddle session with Milk and Honey Ranch, a weekend getaway in Fredericksburg, behind-the-scenes access to filming of the upcoming thriller Cipher, choosing the light color for Bank of America Plaza in downtown Dallas for one night, portrait sessions, State Fair of Texas tickets, museum admissions, and so much more.

Featured Wish Kids made appearances throughout the evening, with their families helping to tell their stories of resilience and hope and how Make-A-Wish changed their lives for the better through granting wishes. Alex Busby, a Wish Kid who had his first open heart surgery at seven days old, had his wish to become Maui, a character from Disney’s Moana, granted with a family trip to Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii, complete with hula dancers on stage to celebrate his wish. Allie Gonzales, a Wish Kid who at age 15 was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer, talked about how her wish to visit Paris was granted, and how this sparked a passion in her for giving back, as she now works as a Wish Coordinator for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

In total, the evening raised a little more than $1.6 million for Make-A-Wish North Texas, providing funds to grant more wishes to kids who need a moment of happiness during times of fear and pain. There are still more than 1,100 children in North Texas waiting for their wishes to come true, and every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. Wish Night Dallas is the year’s largest opportunity to make life-changing wishes come true, and to date, more than 13,000 wishes have been granted through Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Plans for the 29th annual Wish Night Dallas are already in the works, with numerous ways to participate including sponsorship levels and auction items.

PC Spotted: Amy and Marty Brimmage, Ryan and Sam Suchala, Patricia Finn-Martillo and John Martillo, Alison and Matt Delzell, James Seale, Michael Wilson, Becky Vanicelli, and Dr. Gary Donovitz.