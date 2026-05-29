Dreams Come True at Make-A-Wish’s Annual Wish Night in Dallas

1 / 0 Marty & Amy Brimmage, Nene Hopson, Rylee Kate Adkins, Lacey Adkins (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Sarra Reigmand, Shari Krueger (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Kim Elenez (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Kim & Jerome Elenez (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Austin & Katherine Wyker (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Amy & Marty Brimmage (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Freddy Valderamma, Michael Scott Smith (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Elizabeth Brimmage, Trey Brimmage, Amy & Marty Brimmage (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Dr. Gary & Becky Donovitz (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Since 1982, the North Texas chapter has acted as a fairy godmother, granting the wishes of more than 14,000 children fighting critical illnesses across 161 counties in the metroplex, as well as East Texas and West Texas. (Photo by Nate Rehlander) Jeffrey Price, Holt Price, Alden Price (Photo by Nate Rehlander) The storytelling-focused programming during the gala enabled the organization to demonstrate its mission in action. (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Neeno Mendoza, Diana Mendoza, Shari & Eric Krueger (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Patricia Finn Martillo, Natalie Martillo, Sophia Martillo, Lily Martillo, John Martillo (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Ryan & Chelsea Chismark (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Ryan & Samantha Suchala (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Matt & Alison Delzell, Tina & Mike Menton, Trina Roffino, Jennifer Brannon, Merrill & Brandon Daily (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Michelle & Byron Carroll (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Kim Elenez, Marty Brimmage, Catherine Brimmage, Elizabeth Brimmage, Trey Brimmage, Amy Brimmage (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Maelyn Jarmon (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Jessica Frank, Alvin Shepherd (Photo by Kelly Alexander) JP DeLaValdene, Kendall Gray (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Kayla & Jake Lindamood (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Gary & Becky Donovitz, Denise & Paul Kelley Jaime Wester, Andy Dunning (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Jaime Wester, Andy Dunning, Susan Watt (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Blake & Joan Holman, Clayton Ellis (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Brian Clerc, Emma Clerc, Laura Clerc (Photo by Kelly Alexander) This year’s Wish Night raised a record-breaking $3.2 million. (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Abby & Rogers Healy (Photo by Kelly Alexander) Alex & Ana Maria Druta, Brenda & Rob Brown (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

Before a single person stepped foot inside the Omni Dallas Hotel for this year’s Wish Night, Make-A-Wish North Texas generated more than $1 million through sponsorships and ticket sales alone. A first for the organization, this signaled that all kinds of wishes would come true at the 2026 fundraiser.

Make-A-Wish’s reputation precedes itself. Since 1982, the North Texas chapter has acted as a fairy godmother, granting the wishes of more than 14,000 children fighting critical illnesses across 161 counties in the metroplex, as well as East Texas and West Texas. The hope is that these wishes provide a turning point in the child’s treatment journey. Often, the joyful memories created through Make-A-Wish serve as a powerful source of strength, buoying the young patients forward.

Amy and Marty Brimmage chaired this year’s Wish Night, which raised a record-breaking $3.2 million. (The momentous and emotional “Fund-A-Wish” paddle raise moment generated more than $1 million alone!) During the evening, the chairs also announced that The Rebecca Buchanan Brimmage Foundation made a $500,000 gift, underscoring their steadfast commitment to the organization’s mission.

Amy & Marty Brimmage (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Make-A-Wish North Texas recently launched a “Two Year, Too Long” campaign that emphasizes the urgency of the need, as the organization seeks to eliminate the wait for every eligible child to have their wish granted. The storytelling-focused programming during the gala enabled the organization to demonstrate its mission in action. During Wish Night, “Wish Kids” and their families rightfully held court on center stage as they shared their firsthand accounts of the life-changing impacts of a wish.

Jaime Wester, Andy Dunning, Susan Watt (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

Make-A-Wish North Texas CEO Kim Elenez said, “This year’s Wish Night was truly transformational for our organization and, more importantly, for the children and families we serve. The record-breaking support we saw is a powerful reflection of how deeply our community believes in this mission at a critical moment. Through our ‘Two Years, Too Long’ campaign, we are working with urgency to eliminate the wait for every eligible child, because a wish can’t wait. The generosity in that room is helping us move closer to a future where hope is delivered when it’s needed most.”

PC Seen: Katherine and Austin Wyker, Jerome Elenez, Amy and Marty Brimmage, Elizabeth Brimmage, Trey Brimmage, Freddy Valderamma, Michael Scott, Becky and Gary Donovitz, Alden and Jeffrey Price, Shari and Eric Krueger, Chelsea and Ryan Chismark, Samantha and Ryan Suchala, Michelle and Byron Carroll, Jessica Frank, Alvin Shepherd, JP DeLaValdene, Kendall Gray, Jaime Wester, and Andy Dunning.