Camila and Matthew McConaughey Dazzle at Dallas’ New Friends New Life Luncheon
This Minister of Culture Practices What He PreachesBY Melissa Smrekar // 10.02.24
Matthew and Camila McConaughey, Meredith Land at this year' New Friends New Life Luncheon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Priya Murphy, Lisa Rocchio, Camila McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Lisa Rocchio, Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
New Friends New Life "Stand For Her" Luncheon 2024 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Luncheon Co-Chairs Lisa Rocchio and JoJo Fleiss (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
NFNL CEO Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sapphire Strings (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Pam Rosener (ProtectHER Award Recipient YMSL), Priya Murphy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Luncheon Co-Chairs Lisa Rocchio and JoJo Fleiss (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Omni Dallas Hotel ballroom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Anita Arnold, Linda Custard, Gene Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Elizabeth Berglund, Therese Rourk, Donna Weitzman, Barbara Gary (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Chad Houser, Gabe Madison, Stephanie Wilcox, Jayda Batchelder, Margaret Windham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jaylon Spencer, Candace Locklear, Tanya Dalton, Destine Roberts, Aaliyah Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Mackenzie Kleinert, Tyler Kleinert, Cynammon Byrnes Allen, Felicia Burns (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Stephanie Bowers, Paula Knight, Gabrielle Smith, Stacy Bowers, Tonya Stafford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jeanne Bobbitt, Linda Custard, Caren Klein, Anita Arnold, Lana Andrews, Aileen Pratt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Gerald Turner, Gail Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Melissa Sherrill-Martin, Kristi Sherrill-Hoyl, Katherine Wynne, Machelle Davenport, Missy Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dutch Nikirk, Reid Pearson, Pablo Holmes (YMSL men) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sayeda Mahler, Lisa Tiller, Roz Nelson, Laura Nieto (Southwest Airlines, ProtectHER Award Recipient) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Vickie Yakunin, Sarah Jackson, Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michelle Grimes, Marianne Staubach, Ashley Jeter, Cathy James (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Ryan Johnson, Karla Smith, Dawn Greiner, Lynn Dowdle, Kaylyn Murray (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Machelle Davenport, Tara Walters, Catharine Recht, Missy Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Bridget Harris, Rachel Hornbuckle Reid, Laura Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
On September 20, a sold-out crowd of 1,200 braved Dallas’ notorious Friday afternoon traffic to attend New Friends New Life’s (NFNL) “Stand For Her” luncheon and hear from the Minister of Culture himself. Beloved Texan Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, joined NBC 5’s Meredith Land at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a generous dialogue about the McConaughey’s passions and commitment to NFNL’s cause.
Texas deplorably ranks second in the nation for cases of human trafficking, but NFNL is doing something about it. The organization provides case management, counseling, economic empowerment, and educational support to trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children.
Lisa Rocchio and JoJo Fleiss co-chaired the impeccably planned fundraiser, with Robin and Norm Bagwell recognized as the luncheon’s honorary chairs. Before the keynote, NFNL CEO Bianca Davis educated attendees about the prevalence of human trafficking in Dallas.
“Traffickers are master manipulators who look for a need and fill it with a lie,” Davis explained. She also shared sobering facts about the state of trafficking in Texas, including the fact that 93 percent of trafficked teens have been physically or sexually abused.
Among those honored for standing for her? NFNL recognized both Southwest Airlines and the Young Men’s Service League as the 2024 ProtectHER Honorees for their dedicated service to eradicating human trafficking. (In the video package, it was particularly inspiring to learn about the Young Men’s Service League, an organization with chapters nationwide that provides mothers and sons philanthropic opportunities to serve together in their communities. Worth exploring if you’re a mother with a teenage son!)
From the moment the McConaugheys took the stage, they captivated the crowd. The swift but wide-ranging conversation included everything from University of Texas football (it was Gameday Eve and the Longhorns are ranked number one, after all) to the work of the just keep livin’ Foundation and the couple’s bestselling books. (He wrote a memoir, “Greenlights;” she authored a children’s book for picky eaters called “Just Try One Bite.”)
My takeaways from the conversation:
– Matthew wasn’t goofy. He took this opportunity seriously (I’m sure he’s presented with countless speaking offers), dressed in a suit, and talked about things that matter. He puts his money where his mouth is.
– The couple prioritizes their partnership. When Matthew films a new project, the whole family packs up and joins him on location.
– Matthew loves Camila. The leading man’s respect for his wife shone from the stage as he frequently deferred to Camila or asked her to share a particular story.
– Uvalde hits too close to home. It is still very difficult for the McConaugheys to talk about Uvalde. When the school shooting unfolded, they dropped everything and showed up at Matthew’s hometown, ready to serve however needed. Camila still remains close with many of the victims’ families.
Speaking of putting your money where your mouth is, the McConaugheys surprised everyone at the end of the luncheon when they mentioned how NFNL was still $140,000 shy of their million-dollar goal. Without hesitation, Camila said they’d donate $100,000 to NFNL if guests would match them. Jumping to his feet, Matthew seamlessly assumed the role of auctioneer, validating every hand raised, whether they pledged a thousand dollars or $25,000.
“We could not be more grateful for [the McConaugheys’] support and for their unscripted call to action! In that one surreal moment, the McConaugheys reminded us that when we show up for survivors, our community shows up for us,” Davis said, expressing her deep gratitude.
A Minister of Culture who practices what he preaches? Alright, alright, alright.