Camila and Matthew McConaughey Dazzle at Dallas’ New Friends New Life Luncheon

On September 20, a sold-out crowd of 1,200 braved Dallas’ notorious Friday afternoon traffic to attend New Friends New Life’s (NFNL) “Stand For Her” luncheon and hear from the Minister of Culture himself. Beloved Texan Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, joined NBC 5’s Meredith Land at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a generous dialogue about the McConaughey’s passions and commitment to NFNL’s cause.

Texas deplorably ranks second in the nation for cases of human trafficking, but NFNL is doing something about it. The organization provides case management, counseling, economic empowerment, and educational support to trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children.

Lisa Rocchio and JoJo Fleiss co-chaired the impeccably planned fundraiser, with Robin and Norm Bagwell recognized as the luncheon’s honorary chairs. Before the keynote, NFNL CEO Bianca Davis educated attendees about the prevalence of human trafficking in Dallas.

“Traffickers are master manipulators who look for a need and fill it with a lie,” Davis explained. She also shared sobering facts about the state of trafficking in Texas, including the fact that 93 percent of trafficked teens have been physically or sexually abused.

Among those honored for standing for her? NFNL recognized both Southwest Airlines and the Young Men’s Service League as the 2024 ProtectHER Honorees for their dedicated service to eradicating human trafficking. (In the video package, it was particularly inspiring to learn about the Young Men’s Service League, an organization with chapters nationwide that provides mothers and sons philanthropic opportunities to serve together in their communities. Worth exploring if you’re a mother with a teenage son!)

From the moment the McConaugheys took the stage, they captivated the crowd. The swift but wide-ranging conversation included everything from University of Texas football (it was Gameday Eve and the Longhorns are ranked number one, after all) to the work of the just keep livin’ Foundation and the couple’s bestselling books. (He wrote a memoir, “Greenlights;” she authored a children’s book for picky eaters called “Just Try One Bite.”)

My takeaways from the conversation:

– Matthew wasn’t goofy. He took this opportunity seriously (I’m sure he’s presented with countless speaking offers), dressed in a suit, and talked about things that matter. He puts his money where his mouth is.

– The couple prioritizes their partnership. When Matthew films a new project, the whole family packs up and joins him on location.

– Matthew loves Camila. The leading man’s respect for his wife shone from the stage as he frequently deferred to Camila or asked her to share a particular story.

– Uvalde hits too close to home. It is still very difficult for the McConaugheys to talk about Uvalde. When the school shooting unfolded, they dropped everything and showed up at Matthew’s hometown, ready to serve however needed. Camila still remains close with many of the victims’ families.

Speaking of putting your money where your mouth is, the McConaugheys surprised everyone at the end of the luncheon when they mentioned how NFNL was still $140,000 shy of their million-dollar goal. Without hesitation, Camila said they’d donate $100,000 to NFNL if guests would match them. Jumping to his feet, Matthew seamlessly assumed the role of auctioneer, validating every hand raised, whether they pledged a thousand dollars or $25,000.

“We could not be more grateful for [the McConaugheys’] support and for their unscripted call to action! In that one surreal moment, the McConaugheys reminded us that when we show up for survivors, our community shows up for us,” Davis said, expressing her deep gratitude.

A Minister of Culture who practices what he preaches? Alright, alright, alright.