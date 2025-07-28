Two Buzzing Days In Aspen Give This Houston Hospital System a Mountain Lift — Memorial Hermann Climbs High

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Steve Trauber, Laurie Krohn, Leticia Trauber (Priscilla Dickson)
Bill and Cheryl Boblitt King (Priscilla Dickson)
Bobby Dees, Hallie Vanderhider, Jim Postl, Dr. Michelle McNutt (Priscilla Dickson)
Craig Janies, Anne Neeson, Leticia and Steve Trauber (Cathy Miller)
Demetra and Frank Jones (Cathy Miller)
Derrick and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. David Callender, Tonya Callender, Elizabeth and Will Galtney (Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprec, Wynne and Aimee Snoots (Priscilla Dickson)
Joe Savery, Geraldina and Scott Wise (Priscilla Dickson)
Lacey and Alec King, Jennifer Allison (Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa and Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim and Sherry Smith (Priscilla Dickson)
Mark and Amy Hammer (Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White (Priscilla Dickson)
Steve and Leticia Trauber (Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Solcher, Emily Clay, Elizabeth Galtney, Bett Watt (Priscilla Dickson)
Suzie Johnson, Dr. Jamie McCarthy and Suzanne McCarthy (Priscilla Dickson)
Will Galtney, Mike and Patti Morgan, Johnny Duncan, Denise Monteleone (Cathy Miller)
01
17

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Steve Trauber, Laurie Krohn, Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
17

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
17

Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider, Jim Postl, Dr. Michelle McNutt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
17

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
17

Demetra & Frank Jones at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)

06
17

Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
17

Dr. David & Tonya Callender, Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
17

Erin Asprec, Wynne & Aimee Snoots at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
17

Joe Savry, Geraldina & Scott Wise at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Lacey & Alec King, Jennifer Allison at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Lisa & Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim & Sherry Smith at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

Mark & Amy Hammer at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Steve & Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Susan Solcher, Emily Clay, Elizabeth Galtney, Bett Watt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Suzie Johnson, Dr. Jamie & Suzanne McCarthy at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

Will Galtney, Mike & Patti Morgan, Johnny Duncan, Denise Monteleone at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Steve Trauber, Laurie Krohn, Leticia Trauber (Priscilla Dickson)
Bill and Cheryl Boblitt King (Priscilla Dickson)
Bobby Dees, Hallie Vanderhider, Jim Postl, Dr. Michelle McNutt (Priscilla Dickson)
Craig Janies, Anne Neeson, Leticia and Steve Trauber (Cathy Miller)
Demetra and Frank Jones (Cathy Miller)
Derrick and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. David Callender, Tonya Callender, Elizabeth and Will Galtney (Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprec, Wynne and Aimee Snoots (Priscilla Dickson)
Joe Savery, Geraldina and Scott Wise (Priscilla Dickson)
Lacey and Alec King, Jennifer Allison (Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa and Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim and Sherry Smith (Priscilla Dickson)
Mark and Amy Hammer (Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White (Priscilla Dickson)
Steve and Leticia Trauber (Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Solcher, Emily Clay, Elizabeth Galtney, Bett Watt (Priscilla Dickson)
Suzie Johnson, Dr. Jamie McCarthy and Suzanne McCarthy (Priscilla Dickson)
Will Galtney, Mike and Patti Morgan, Johnny Duncan, Denise Monteleone (Cathy Miller)
Society / Featured Parties

Two Buzzing Days In Aspen Give This Houston Hospital System a Mountain Lift — Memorial Hermann Climbs High

The Road Show Of Summer Fundraisers

BY // 07.28.25
Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Steve Trauber, Laurie Krohn, Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider, Jim Postl, Dr. Michelle McNutt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Demetra & Frank Jones at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)
Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. David & Tonya Callender, Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprec, Wynne & Aimee Snoots at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joe Savry, Geraldina & Scott Wise at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lacey & Alec King, Jennifer Allison at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa & Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim & Sherry Smith at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mark & Amy Hammer at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve & Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Solcher, Emily Clay, Elizabeth Galtney, Bett Watt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Suzie Johnson, Dr. Jamie & Suzanne McCarthy at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Will Galtney, Mike & Patti Morgan, Johnny Duncan, Denise Monteleone at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)
1
17

Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Steve Trauber, Laurie Krohn, Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
17

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
17

Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider, Jim Postl, Dr. Michelle McNutt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
17

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
17

Demetra & Frank Jones at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)

6
17

Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
17

Dr. David & Tonya Callender, Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
17

Erin Asprec, Wynne & Aimee Snoots at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
17

Joe Savry, Geraldina & Scott Wise at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Lacey & Alec King, Jennifer Allison at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Lisa & Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim & Sherry Smith at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

Mark & Amy Hammer at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Steve & Leticia Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Susan Solcher, Emily Clay, Elizabeth Galtney, Bett Watt at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Suzie Johnson, Dr. Jamie & Suzanne McCarthy at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

Will Galtney, Mike & Patti Morgan, Johnny Duncan, Denise Monteleone at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Cathy Miller)

Ah, the naturally chilled, thin air of Aspen in summer, the posh Colorado mountain village thick with deep-pocketed Texans escaping the Lone Star State’s brutal heat. What better locale to alight the Memorial Hermann Health System road show? The annual friend-raising excursion at 8,000 feet above sea level, cleverly known as “Elevated Connections,” recently brought together a sophisticated clutch of Houston hospital system leadership, donors and friends for two days of medical enlightenment.

Dr. David Callender, Tonya Callender, Elizabeth and Will Galtney (Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. David & Tonya Callender, Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The affair, recognizing generosity and a shared vision of like minds, turned into the perfect combination of high-altitude schmoozing, education and sampling some of Aspen’s finest offerings. What could be more lovely than a French-inspired brunch on the terrace of the historic Hotel Jerome? But more on that later.

Memorial Hermann Health System CEO Dr. David Callender, Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief medical officer and trauma surgeon at Memorial Hermann, and Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO and executive vice president, helmed the itinerary. The foundation hosted “Elevated Connections.”

Lisa and Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim and Sherry Smith (Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa & Jerry Simon, Suzie Johnson, Jim & Sherry Smith at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

To start, Callender hosted an intimate breakfast for select Memorial Hermann supporters at the famed Hotel Jerome, which is among Conde Nast’s 50 Top Hotels in the World. At the breakfast, Memorial Hermann’s leader discussed the latest innovations in patient care and community outreach. Guests were rewarded for their rapt attention with a new “Elevated Connections” tradition — mimosas and bloody Marys that followed in the hotel’s Garden Room.

Another first on this morning? Amy Pierce announced the Houston hospital system’s new Women’s Health Initiative, which provides comprehensive and personalized care throughout a woman’s lifespan. She also plugged the October 9 “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon featuring former Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White (Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa Sugulas, Amanda Boffone, Audrey White at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The big event was the informative cocktail reception at Betula restaurant where sweeping mountain views provided the backdrop to remarks from Callender, McNutt and Neeson. The event served as a celebration of the life-changing work of Memorial Hermann trauma care which includes Memorial Hermann Life Flight and the nationally acclaimed rehabilitation hospital TIRR Memorial Hermann.

The elegant gathering was hosted by Memorial Hermann foundation board chair Steve Trauber and Leticia Trauber, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Melissa Juneau, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Amy and Rob Pierce, and Aimee and Wynne Snoots.

The finale to the information-packed two days took place on the terrace of the Jerome, an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, where the stage was set to remind of a French flower market. With champagne, rose and Aperol spritzes dispensed from a vintage Tap Truck; with florals abounding and made-to-order bouquets available; and with the scent of lavender filling the air, it was the perfect culmination of two perfect Aspen days.

Craig Janies, Anne Neeson, Leticia and Steve Trauber (Cathy Miller)
Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at Elevated Connections in Aspen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

For many, highlight of the brunch was the presence of local abstract landscape artist Kelly Peters, who was commissioned to create onsite a unique painting for the occasion. Parting gifts for attendees was a hand-crafted chocolate “Art Bar,” and a frame-worthy notecard, each decorated with Peters’ artwork and including a message of thanks from the foundation.

PC Seen: Suzie Johnson, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Sherry and Jim Smith, Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Laurie Krohn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Joe Savry, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Jim Postl, Demetra and Frank Jones, Lacey and Alec King, Jennifer Allison, Kristen Cannon, and Ann and Mark Hammer.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Curated Collection

Swipe
1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
Uptown
FOR SALE

1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
Dallas, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1999 Mckinney Avenue #1208
2213 Barcelona Court
Westlake
FOR SALE

2213 Barcelona Court
Westlake, TX

$4,690,000 Learn More about this property
Simone Jeanes
This property is listed by: Simone Jeanes (214) 616-9559 Email Realtor
2213 Barcelona Court
6039 Orchid Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Orchid Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,499,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6039 Orchid Lane
4215 Lakeside Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4215 Lakeside Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4215 Lakeside Drive
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
3725 Stratford Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3725 Stratford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3725 Stratford Avenue
10846 Crooked Creek Court
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10846 Crooked Creek Court
Dallas, TX

$9,500,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
10846 Crooked Creek Court
3817 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3817 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3817 Centenary Avenue
9895 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9895 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,365,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9895 Kingsway Avenue
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3740 Holland Avenue #2D
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3740 Holland Avenue #2D
Dallas, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Shelly Tillery
This property is listed by: Shelly Tillery (214) 794-3634 Email Realtor
3740 Holland Avenue #2D
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X