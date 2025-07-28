Two Buzzing Days In Aspen Give This Houston Hospital System a Mountain Lift — Memorial Hermann Climbs High

Ah, the naturally chilled, thin air of Aspen in summer, the posh Colorado mountain village thick with deep-pocketed Texans escaping the Lone Star State’s brutal heat. What better locale to alight the Memorial Hermann Health System road show? The annual friend-raising excursion at 8,000 feet above sea level, cleverly known as “Elevated Connections,” recently brought together a sophisticated clutch of Houston hospital system leadership, donors and friends for two days of medical enlightenment.

The affair, recognizing generosity and a shared vision of like minds, turned into the perfect combination of high-altitude schmoozing, education and sampling some of Aspen’s finest offerings. What could be more lovely than a French-inspired brunch on the terrace of the historic Hotel Jerome? But more on that later.

Memorial Hermann Health System CEO Dr. David Callender, Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief medical officer and trauma surgeon at Memorial Hermann, and Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO and executive vice president, helmed the itinerary. The foundation hosted “Elevated Connections.”

To start, Callender hosted an intimate breakfast for select Memorial Hermann supporters at the famed Hotel Jerome, which is among Conde Nast’s 50 Top Hotels in the World. At the breakfast, Memorial Hermann’s leader discussed the latest innovations in patient care and community outreach. Guests were rewarded for their rapt attention with a new “Elevated Connections” tradition — mimosas and bloody Marys that followed in the hotel’s Garden Room.

Another first on this morning? Amy Pierce announced the Houston hospital system’s new Women’s Health Initiative, which provides comprehensive and personalized care throughout a woman’s lifespan. She also plugged the October 9 “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon featuring former Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

The big event was the informative cocktail reception at Betula restaurant where sweeping mountain views provided the backdrop to remarks from Callender, McNutt and Neeson. The event served as a celebration of the life-changing work of Memorial Hermann trauma care which includes Memorial Hermann Life Flight and the nationally acclaimed rehabilitation hospital TIRR Memorial Hermann.

The elegant gathering was hosted by Memorial Hermann foundation board chair Steve Trauber and Leticia Trauber, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Melissa Juneau, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Amy and Rob Pierce, and Aimee and Wynne Snoots.

The finale to the information-packed two days took place on the terrace of the Jerome, an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, where the stage was set to remind of a French flower market. With champagne, rose and Aperol spritzes dispensed from a vintage Tap Truck; with florals abounding and made-to-order bouquets available; and with the scent of lavender filling the air, it was the perfect culmination of two perfect Aspen days.

For many, highlight of the brunch was the presence of local abstract landscape artist Kelly Peters, who was commissioned to create onsite a unique painting for the occasion. Parting gifts for attendees was a hand-crafted chocolate “Art Bar,” and a frame-worthy notecard, each decorated with Peters’ artwork and including a message of thanks from the foundation.

PC Seen: Suzie Johnson, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Sherry and Jim Smith, Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Laurie Krohn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Joe Savry, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Jim Postl, Demetra and Frank Jones, Lacey and Alec King, Jennifer Allison, Kristen Cannon, and Ann and Mark Hammer.