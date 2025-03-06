Houston’s Boot Scootin’ Western Night Channels Rodeo Fever With Memorial Hermann, Championing Young Doctors

What: Memorial Hermann Foundation ” Boot Scottin’ Boogie”

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: This first of two Memorial Hermann Foundation events held each spring, this was the casual affair, held on the same night as the World Champion Bar-B-Cue Contest and only days before launch of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. So the boots, boleros and Stetsons were are at the ready for the country Western themed casual evening.

Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King chaired the event that spotlighted not only the incredible work of Memorial Hermann’s Life Flight but also addressed the move to bring a younger generation into the medical fold.

“In an effort to cultivate the next generation of health care leaders, advance health equity and drive generational change,” Bill King says. “I’ve been so pleased to see how Memorial Hermann has established HEAL High School in partnership with Aldine ISD to develop a strong pathway to a health care career.”

The evening honored generous philanthropists and friends to many Lisa and Jerry Simon.

“At every turn, Lisa andJerry Simon are with Memorial Hermann, routinely giving of their time, treasure and leadership to us,” Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson told the gathering.

In keeping with the boot scootin’ theme, a a massive longhorn named Tex welcomed several hundred people to the evening

Attendees were reminded by Alec King, Memorial Hermann Health System executive vice president and chief financial officer, of the critical role Memorial Hermann Life Flight has played in the region for almost 50 years.

“When every second counts, Life Flight can land within minutes and provide your loved one with lifesaving care,” King notes. “Flying over 4,300 missions a year, it’s an unmatched excellence that carries into everything Memorial Hermann does.”

PC Seen: Emcee Samica Knight, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Abby and Evan Alford, Roy Smith, Krisin Booker, Lacey and King, Allison and Cape Bell, Angela and Ken Cotie, Susie and Gary Stankowski, Valerie and Sam Golden, Suzanne and Dr. Jamie McCarthy, Julie Holder, Melodee and Steve Schultz, and Beth and Richard Morris.