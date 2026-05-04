Houston’s Life Flight Campaign Soars To $60 Million, Guaranteeing 5 New High-Tech Helicopters

The theme for the Memorial Hermann Foundation spring gala — “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” — was convincingly apropos as it referenced the conclusion of the Memorial Hermann Life Flight Campaign that generated $60 million, enough for the addition of five new state-of-the-art Life Flight helicopters.

Thanks to their efforts as campaign chairs and for exceeding the goal, Gail and Greg Garland and Anna and Scott McLean were honored on the festive evening at the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel with foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson delivering introductions and thanks.

The life saving success of the hospital system’s Life Flight program was brought home throughout an evening that included four former patients who shared personal stories of their extraordinary survival and recovery. All thanks to the critical first response of Life Flight and emergency room teams and to the steadfast, skillful care of Memorial Hermann TIRR clinicians. It was a moment of misty eyes and tugged heartstrings.

As Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender notes, Memorial Hermann excels at the “trauma trifecta,” a seamless continuum of care that begins with Life Flight, continues at the Level 1 Trauma Center in the Texas Medical Center, and extends to TIRR Memorial Hermann’s renowned rehabilitation center.

Event chairs Angie and Zach Matula had their own inspiring personal story. When Zach Matula was an infant, Life Flight responded to a critical accident involving his father, providing him with life saving care.

“I grew up with a dad because of Life Flight,” Matula said, proudly introducing his father to warm applause. Applause then resounded with enthusiasm as the couple revealed that the evening had raised more than $4.3 million.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The bountiful good news concluded the program when Neeson announced the foundation’s next major initiative: the Tower of Strength, a new state-of-the-art TIRR Memorial Hermann facility and campus renovation. The name saluting patients and clinicians who are Memorial Hermann’s “towers of strength.”

A major bonus for dinner guests? Renowned Houston chef Aaron Bludorn created the menu. Bludorn himself and business partner Cherif Mbodji were on hand to ensure the high quality meal found in all the chef’s Houston area restaurants.

PC Seen: Aimee and Wynn Snoots, Allison and Troy Thacker, Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Tonya Callendar, Jill and Brad Deuster, Shawn and Donald Bowers, Suzanne and Dr. Jamie McCarthy, Hallie Vanderider and Bobby Dees, Amalia Stanton, Laurie and Mark Lashier, Gary Petersen, and Coble and Jeff Jorgenson.