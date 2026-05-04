Houston’s Life Flight Campaign Soars To $60 Million, Guaranteeing 5 New High-Tech Helicopters
The Powerful Story Of a Son's Gratitude For the Life Saving Rescue Of His Father
By Shelby Hodge //
Rob & Donae Chramosta, Rob & Amy Pierce at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King, Tonya & Dr. David Callendar at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Angie & Zach Matula at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Scott & Anna McLean, Gail & Greg Garland at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Aimee & Wynne Snoots at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Allison & Troy Thacker at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alvin Abraham, Nick Nagurski at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angie & Zach Matula at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brad & Jill Deutser at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cherif Mbodji, Chef Aaron Bludorn, Angie & Zach Matula at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Claudia Kreisle, Neil Hansen, Dr. Michelle McNutt at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Donald & Shawn Bowers, Siva & Teddy Adams at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Edd Hendee, Suzanne & Dr. Jamie McCarthy at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhidere & Bobby Dees at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kamdyn Dawson, Gail & Greg Garland, Mackenzie Dawson at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathy De La Mora, Melissa Sugulas, Jennifer Allison, Amalia Stanton at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kendall King, John King, Julie King, Jackson King at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Laurie Lashier at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marty Phillips, Gary Petersen, Langston Turner at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Oscar Brown, Sarah Morgan, Coble & Jeff Jorgenson at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sam & Valerie Golden, Erin Asprec & Albert Yen at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tony Bradfield, Rosangela & David Capobianco at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trini Mendenhall Royalty & Phillip Royalty at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa Sutherland, Sydney Sutherland at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alec King, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The theme for the Memorial Hermann Foundation spring gala — “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” — was convincingly apropos as it referenced the conclusion of the Memorial Hermann Life Flight Campaign that generated $60 million, enough for the addition of five new state-of-the-art Life Flight helicopters.
Thanks to their efforts as campaign chairs and for exceeding the goal, Gail and Greg Garland and Anna and Scott McLean were honored on the festive evening at the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel with foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson delivering introductions and thanks.
The life saving success of the hospital system’s Life Flight program was brought home throughout an evening that included four former patients who shared personal stories of their extraordinary survival and recovery. All thanks to the critical first response of Life Flight and emergency room teams and to the steadfast, skillful care of Memorial Hermann TIRR clinicians. It was a moment of misty eyes and tugged heartstrings.
As Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender notes, Memorial Hermann excels at the “trauma trifecta,” a seamless continuum of care that begins with Life Flight, continues at the Level 1 Trauma Center in the Texas Medical Center, and extends to TIRR Memorial Hermann’s renowned rehabilitation center.
Event chairs Angie and Zach Matula had their own inspiring personal story. When Zach Matula was an infant, Life Flight responded to a critical accident involving his father, providing him with life saving care.
“I grew up with a dad because of Life Flight,” Matula said, proudly introducing his father to warm applause. Applause then resounded with enthusiasm as the couple revealed that the evening had raised more than $4.3 million.
The bountiful good news concluded the program when Neeson announced the foundation’s next major initiative: the Tower of Strength, a new state-of-the-art TIRR Memorial Hermann facility and campus renovation. The name saluting patients and clinicians who are Memorial Hermann’s “towers of strength.”
A major bonus for dinner guests? Renowned Houston chef Aaron Bludorn created the menu. Bludorn himself and business partner Cherif Mbodji were on hand to ensure the high quality meal found in all the chef’s Houston area restaurants.
PC Seen: Aimee and Wynn Snoots, Allison and Troy Thacker, Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Tonya Callendar, Jill and Brad Deuster, Shawn and Donald Bowers, Suzanne and Dr. Jamie McCarthy, Hallie Vanderider and Bobby Dees, Amalia Stanton, Laurie and Mark Lashier, Gary Petersen, and Coble and Jeff Jorgenson.
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