Houston’s $4 Million Plus Night Of Backflips and Flash Mobs — Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala Channels All the Feelings

Memorial Hermann Gala 2025
Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King at the Memorial Hermann gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees Jerry & Lisa Simon, gala chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill & Christine Gutnecht, Jo Lynn & Gregg Falgout at the Memorial Hermann gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brad & Jill Deutser, Chef Aaron Bludorn, Lauren & Lawson Gow at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Claudia Kreisle, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nina Hendee, Lisa Simon, Rosanna Blalock, Suzie Johnson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ken & Kathy Wells, Barbara & Bill Easter, Pamela & Trent Aulbaugh at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dave Norman, Tom Flanagan, Erin Asprec, Anna & Scott McLean at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

David Wuthrich, Margaret Alkek Williams, Danny Ward & Nancy Ames at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. David Callender, Beverly Postl, Tonya Callender, Jim Postl at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christine & Brent Secrest at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Jamie & Suzanne McCarthy, Valerie & Sam Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A flash mob on the dance floor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Gwen & Ed Emmett at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Roland & Karen Garcie, Demetra & Frank Jones at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marguerite Swartz, Tony Bradfield, Mary Sage at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark & Laurie Lashier, Zhanna & Vitaly Golodryga at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King join the flash mob dance at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marty & Liane Phillips, Angie & Zach Matula at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Juneau, Amalia Stanton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Scott & Geraldina Wise, Allison & Troy Thacker at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeremy & Vanessa Goebel, Tracy & Michael Lou at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Trini Mendenhall at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Wynne & Amiee Snoots at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick Nagurski, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $4 Million Plus Night Of Backflips and Flash Mobs — Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala Channels All the Feelings

A Spirited Affair Takes Flight

BY // 05.02.25
Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King at the Memorial Hermann gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees Jerry & Lisa Simon, gala chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill & Christine Gutnecht, Jo Lynn & Gregg Falgout at the Memorial Hermann gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brad & Jill Deutser, Chef Aaron Bludorn, Lauren & Lawson Gow at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Claudia Kreisle, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nina Hendee, Lisa Simon, Rosanna Blalock, Suzie Johnson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ken & Kathy Wells, Barbara & Bill Easter, Pamela & Trent Aulbaugh at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dave Norman, Tom Flanagan, Erin Asprec, Anna & Scott McLean at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

David Wuthrich, Margaret Alkek Williams, Danny Ward & Nancy Ames at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. David Callender, Beverly Postl, Tonya Callender, Jim Postl at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christine & Brent Secrest at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Jamie & Suzanne McCarthy, Valerie & Sam Golden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A flash mob on the dance floor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Gwen & Ed Emmett at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Roland & Karen Garcie, Demetra & Frank Jones at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marguerite Swartz, Tony Bradfield, Mary Sage at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark & Laurie Lashier, Zhanna & Vitaly Golodryga at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King join the flash mob dance at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marty & Liane Phillips, Angie & Zach Matula at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Juneau, Amalia Stanton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Scott & Geraldina Wise, Allison & Troy Thacker at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeremy & Vanessa Goebel, Tracy & Michael Lou at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Trini Mendenhall at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Wynne & Amiee Snoots at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick Nagurski, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

So much fun. So much money raised. And so many surprises. The Memorial Hermann Foundation’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” gala kicked off with a gent doing a surprise backflip in front of the stage. That antic was followed by a dancing flash mob that ultimately included gala chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King and honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon joining in with their pre-rehearsed dance moves.

Memorial Hermann Gala 2025
A flash mob on the dance floor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The dance tune? Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Icing on this very lively cake of a party, held at the Hilton Americas Houston, was the proceeds of more than $4 million, funds earmarked for expanding the fleet of Memorial Hermann Life Flight helicopters.

Craig Janies & Anne Neeson, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Adding to the evening’s high spirits was the fab dinner curated by chef Aaron Bludorn of his namesake Houston restaurant that boasts a Michelin star. The chef was on the scene to insure that the meal met his high standards.

Musical entertainment came in three forms with guitarist and composer Hunter Perrin, son of Memorial Hermann patrons Melinda and Mike Perrin, performing during the reception. A touching musical invocation by Houston United Voices paid tribute to Memorial Hermann Health System board chair Stacy Methvin, who passed away earlier this year. The New Millennials cranked up the dance tunes that kept the crowd on their feet late into the night.

Dr. David Callender, Beverly Postl, Tonya Callender, Jim Postl at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO, took the stage to remind of the importance of the system’s Life Flight program.

“Flying over 4,300 missions a year, it’s unmatched excellence that carries over into everything we do, and we are tremendously proud to provide this critical lifesaving support to our community,” Callender says.

Gala co-chair Bill King told the gathering of 450 that “Memorial Hermann provides over $470 million in community support including charity care for the underinsured and uninsured in our community. Without this critical lifeline, many would suffer and some would not survive.”

Bill King & Cheryl Boblitt King join the flash mob dance at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

King also gave a shout-out to Gwen and Ed Emmett, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on this evening.

PC Seen: Jill and Brad Deutser, Aimee and Wynne Smoots, Lauren and Lawson Gow, Tonya Callender, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Christine and Brent Seacrest, Suzie Johnson, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Margaret Alkek Williams, Anne Neeson and Craig Janies, Anna and Scott McLean, David Wuthrich, Beverly and Jim Postl, Demetra and Frank Jones, and Karen and Roland Garcia.

