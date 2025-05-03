Houston’s $4 Million Plus Night Of Backflips and Flash Mobs — Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala Channels All the Feelings

A flash mob on the dance floor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Honorees Jerry & Lisa Simon, gala chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King at the Memorial Hermann Foundation gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

So much fun. So much money raised. And so many surprises. The Memorial Hermann Foundation’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” gala kicked off with a gent doing a surprise backflip in front of the stage. That antic was followed by a dancing flash mob that ultimately included gala chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King and honorees Lisa and Jerry Simon joining in with their pre-rehearsed dance moves.

The dance tune? Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Icing on this very lively cake of a party, held at the Hilton Americas Houston, was the proceeds of more than $4 million, funds earmarked for expanding the fleet of Memorial Hermann Life Flight helicopters.

Adding to the evening’s high spirits was the fab dinner curated by chef Aaron Bludorn of his namesake Houston restaurant that boasts a Michelin star. The chef was on the scene to insure that the meal met his high standards.

Musical entertainment came in three forms with guitarist and composer Hunter Perrin, son of Memorial Hermann patrons Melinda and Mike Perrin, performing during the reception. A touching musical invocation by Houston United Voices paid tribute to Memorial Hermann Health System board chair Stacy Methvin, who passed away earlier this year. The New Millennials cranked up the dance tunes that kept the crowd on their feet late into the night.

Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO, took the stage to remind of the importance of the system’s Life Flight program.

“Flying over 4,300 missions a year, it’s unmatched excellence that carries over into everything we do, and we are tremendously proud to provide this critical lifesaving support to our community,” Callender says.

Gala co-chair Bill King told the gathering of 450 that “Memorial Hermann provides over $470 million in community support including charity care for the underinsured and uninsured in our community. Without this critical lifeline, many would suffer and some would not survive.”

King also gave a shout-out to Gwen and Ed Emmett, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on this evening.

PC Seen: Jill and Brad Deutser, Aimee and Wynne Smoots, Lauren and Lawson Gow, Tonya Callender, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Christine and Brent Seacrest, Suzie Johnson, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Margaret Alkek Williams, Anne Neeson and Craig Janies, Anna and Scott McLean, David Wuthrich, Beverly and Jim Postl, Demetra and Frank Jones, and Karen and Roland Garcia.