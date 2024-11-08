A CEO’s Unexpected Reveal, an Olympic Gymnast’s Gold Medal Cancer Fight & More Courageous Survivors Power This $8.4 Million Tradition In The Woodlands

John and Kristy Sexton with Adcetera, the event’s brand patron, and Justin Kendrick, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, at the October 25 "In the Pink" luncheon. (Photo courtesy In the Pink)

Nearly 1,000 pink and teal-clad supporters gathered at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel for the 24th annual Memorial Hermann “In the Pink” luncheon, which brought an Olympic twist. The event raised nearly $800,000 for cancer detection, prevention and support services. Co-chairs Michelle Leary and Patti Jorgensen welcomed attendees to an afternoon filled with heartfelt stories and powerful messages of hope.

Shannon Miller, a seven-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics, shared her own cancer journey as In the Pink’s keynote speaker. In January of 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She underwent surgery to remove the baseball-sized tumor, followed by aggressive chemotherapy.



Miller, now cancer-free, has remained open about her diagnosis and uses her platform to advocate for early detection, awareness and research. She described how her “Gold Medal Mindset” helped her face her battle with cancer, which felt insurmountable at times. After Miller’s speach, everyone had the chance to meet her as she signed copies of her book.

Radio personality Dana Tyson emceed the event, which began with opening remarks from Justin Kendrick, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands and Memorial Herman Northeast Hospital. Kendrick shared a personal and moving story that underscored the importance of early cancer detection and support services.

“Last November, I was at a golf tournament fundraiser for the Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center when I got a text from my wife Chelsea,” Kendrick revealed. “A childhood friend of hers — Betsy — had just been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. Unfortunately, there was no treatment plan. It was terminal.”

The news became a wakeup call for Chelsea, prompting her to schedule her own mammogram. After a swift series of screenings, she received a similar diagnosis, but her cancer was caught early enough to be treated.

“These past months have been a blur for our family,” Kendrick said. “There were 16 chemo treatments over five months, multiple surgeries and many hospital trips. We’re looking forward to the grand finale of radiation treatments that she’ll start soon.”

Kendrick also expressed his gratitude to the attendees for their dedication to creating awareness and supporting cancer care.

“Thank you for your dedication over the past 24 years to raise awareness, improve detection and create Canopy to support families like ours,” Kendrick said. “Until now, I haven’t shared Chelsea’s story widely, but I felt compelled to.

“I’m hoping we can save lives through early detection. I hope her story encourages others to get their mammograms.”

Cancer Survivors Fight On

In addition to Kendrick’s moving story, each year’s luncheon features the journey of a local cancer survivor. This year, Dr. Christine Lee, a gynecologic oncologist, shared her experience transitioning from doctor to patient after her own breast cancer diagnosis. Having referred her patients to Canopy in the past, she found herself on the receiving end of its support services.

“There’s a certain beauty in the cancer community that can’t be appreciated until you’re actually in it,” Lee said. “Weirdly, I feel privileged to be part of it. Both as one who heals and one who needs healing.”

The In the Pink luncheon has raised more than $8.6 million over the course of its 24-year history. Since 2011, it has partnered with the Interfaith Community Clinic. This collaboration has allowed the Memorial Hermann Breast Center to provide more than 3,000 free mammograms to uninsured patients. Through these efforts, In the Pink continues to make a significant difference in early detection while supporting those cancer fighters in need.