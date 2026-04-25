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Houston’s Big Time Golf Moment Earns Jim Crane Praise — Kicking It In Memorial Park

With Surprise Prizes

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Photography Jenny Antill

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Jim Crane, Jared Crane at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jim Crane, Jared Crane at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chairs Brant & Mary Kay Bowden, honoree Jim Crane, chairs Emily Clay & Bill Schneidau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chairs Brant & Mary Kay Bowden, honoree Jim Crane, chairs Emily Clay & Bill Schneidau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anita Sehgal, Steve & Kate Gibson at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anita Sehgal, Steve & Kate Gibson at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich & Nancy Kinder at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich & Nancy Kinder at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Janet & Paul Hobby at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Janet & Paul Hobby at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Amy & Christen Springs at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Amy & Christen Springs at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Allie & Hunter Durbin at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Allie & Hunter Durbin at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brad & Monica Radoff at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brad & Monica Radoff at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Catherine Chapman, Eliza Tollette, Mary Claire Boline, Emma Mason, Lisa Mason at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Catherine Chapman, Eliza Tollette, Mary Claire Boline, Emma Mason, Lisa Mason at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chris Ruez, Karissa Jones, Juan Pablo Colorado, Mow Rahman at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chris Ruez, Karissa Jones, Juan Pablo Colorado, Mow Rahman at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Guardie & Simin Banister, Nick & Katrina Peacock, Michael Roa at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Guardie & Simin Banister, Nick & Katrina Peacock, Michael Roa at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

George Alcorn, Barry & Angie Solcher, Sallie Alcorn at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

George Alcorn, Barry & Angie Solcher, Sallie Alcorn at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

George Johnston, Sabrina Kirwin,Jaime Loera, Jordan Kirwin at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

George Johnston, Sabrina Kirwin,Jaime Loera, Jordan Kirwin at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jeramaine Netherly, Edna Netherly at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jeramaine Netherly, Edna Netherly at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kate Stouffer, Melissa Barrett at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kate Stouffer, Melissa Barrett at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lia Vallone, Lauren Alarcon, Caroline Rahmn, Samantha Youd, Jessica Rawson at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lia Vallone, Lauren Alarcon, Caroline Rahmn, Samantha Youd, Jessica Rawson at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mary & Stephen Schneidau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mary & Stephen Schneidau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Memorial Park Conservancy board chair Veronica Chapa Gorczynski at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Memorial Park Conservancy board chair Veronica Chapa Gorczynski at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Memorial Park Conservancy president and CEO Chris Ballard and wife Aubrey at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Memorial Park Conservancy president and CEO Chris Ballard and wife Aubrey at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Naveen & Omar Thowfeek at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Naveen & Omar Thowfeek at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The evening tableau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The evening tableau at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Neha & Manish Agrawal at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Neha & Manish Agrawal at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Table settings at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Table settings at Memorial Park Conservancy's The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Memorial Park Conservancy’s “The Park Ball”

Where: Memorial Park Clay Family Eastern Glades

PC Moment: The bottom line was the most significant aspect of the evening as the fundraiser, attended by close to 500 people, raised more than $1,040,000 in support of Memorial Park’s day-to-day care, including its 1,100 acres of urban forest, savanna and prairie, which are home to hundreds of plant and wildlife species.

Chaired by Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau along with Mary Kay and Brandt Bowden, the evening honored Jim Crane (and wife his Whitney, who couldn’t make it) and the Astros Golf Foundation which transformed the Memorial Park Golf Course for the Texas Children’s Houston Open tournament into a gem, with aims to make the tournament a PGA Tour signature event (as PaperCity first reported). For one extraordinary week each year, the Foundation becomes the Conservancy’s neighbor through the PGA Tour.

Of course, an LPGA Major — The Chevron Championship — is being played at Memorial Park Golf Course this week.

From left, Catherine Chapman, Eliza Tollette, Mary Claire Boline, Emma Mason, Lisa Mason (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Chapman, Eliza Tollette, Mary Claire Boline, Emma Mason, Lisa Mason at Memorial Park Conservancy’s The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

This party in the park brought a cathedral-style, clear-paneled tent replete with florals and views to the verdant surrounding landscaping. All created by The Events Company. An expected tasteful dinner by City Kitchen fueled the energy while live entertainment from Houston Groove Society set an upbeat mood.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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Leading the program were Memorial Park Conservancy board chair Veronica Chapa Gorczynski and Conservancy president and CEO Chris Ballard who introduced the event’s honorees and chairs.

Creating a sartorial souvenir of the evening, each attendee received a  “Gala in the Glades 2026” ball cap, and the night wrapped up with a special door prize. The surprises  prizes, provided by the Astros Golf Foundation and Memorial Park Conservancy, were hidden underneath one random chair at each table. Imagine the merry uproar as lucky winners waived their envelopes in the air.

From left_ Chairs Brandt & Mary Kay Bowden, Honoree Jim Crane, Chairs Emily Clay & Bill Schneidau (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chairs Brant & Mary Kay Bowden, honoree Jim Crane, chairs Emily Clay & Bill Schneidau at Memorial Park Conservancy’s The Park Ball held in the Clay Family Eastern Glades (Photo by Jenny Antill)

PC Seen: Jared Crane, Janet and Paul Hobby, Anita Sehgal, Kate and Steve Gibson, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Sallie and George Alcorn, Kate Stouffer, Melissa Barrett, Mary and Steven Schneidau, Aubrey Ballard, Neha and Manish Agrawal, Allie and Hunter Durbin, and Amy and Christen Springs.

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