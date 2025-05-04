Chris Ballard, Nancy & Rich Kinder (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Incoming park director Chris Ballard, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Shellye Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Thomas Wolz, Guy Hagstette at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala

Kara Neumann, Stephanie Linder, Taylor Adams at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala

Gerald & Anita Smith at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Rick & Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Tina Sabuco, Shelley Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Mariah Bhatti, Jennifer Hazelton, Kristi Axel at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Rick Pal, Eric Todd, Danielle Bartz, Abbie Kamin, Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Lissa & Farzanah Gangjee, Carrie & Al Pepi at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Nick & Katrina Peacock, Simin & Gaurdie Banister at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Reshee & Desmond Edwards at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Rob Saltiel, Veronica Chapa Gorczynski & John Gorczynski at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )

George Johnston, Jaime Loera at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Stephanie & Jackson Smith

Society / Featured Parties

Transformative Memorial Park Leader Saluted In an Enchanting Houston Night — Letting the Great Outdoors Thrive

A New CEO Steps Forward

05.04.25
Jenny Antill
Incoming park director Chris Ballard, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Shellye Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Thomas Wolz, Guy Hagstette at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Kara Neumann, Stephanie Linder, Taylor Adams at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Gerald & Anita Smith at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Rick & Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Tina Sabuco, Shelley Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Mariah Bhatti, Jennifer Hazelton, Kristi Axel at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Rick Pal, Eric Todd, Danielle Bartz, Abbie Kamin, Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Lissa & Farzanah Gangjee, Carrie & Al Pepi at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Nick & Katrina Peacock, Simin & Gaurdie Banister at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Reshee & Desmond Edwards at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Rob Saltiel, Veronica Chapa Gorczynski & John Gorczynski at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )
George Johnston, Jaime Loera at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Stephanie & Jackson Smith (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Incoming park director Chris Ballard, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Shellye Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Thomas Wolz, Guy Hagstette at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Kara Neumann, Stephanie Linder, Taylor Adams at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Gerald & Anita Smith at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Rick & Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Tina Sabuco, Shelley Arnold at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Mariah Bhatti, Jennifer Hazelton, Kristi Axel at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Rick Pal, Eric Todd, Danielle Bartz, Abbie Kamin, Tanya Pal at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Lissa & Farzanah Gangjee, Carrie & Al Pepi at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Nick & Katrina Peacock, Simin & Gaurdie Banister at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Reshee & Desmond Edwards at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Rob Saltiel, Veronica Chapa Gorczynski & John Gorczynski at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala (Photo by Jenny Antill )

George Johnston, Jaime Loera at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Stephanie & Jackson Smith (Photo by Jenny Antill )

What: Memorial Park Conservancy’ The Park Ball

Where: The Clay Family Eastern Glades in the park

PC Moment: It was an enchanting Memorial Park Conservancy dinner evening that took place in a party tent festooned with fresh flowers and lighted with shimmering crystal chandeliers, all the while a gentle spring breeze wafted through the open-ended tent.

Kara Neumann, Stephanie Linder, Taylor Adams at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala

The event honored outgoing conservancy president and CEO Shellye Arnold, whose 11-year tenure was highlighted by the transformation of the park under the master plan created by landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz. In her honor, Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin issued a proclamation declaring it Shellye Arnold Day in Houston.

During the program, Memorial Park Conservancy board president Veronica Chapa Gorczynski revealed that Chris Ballard, who has been serving as interim president and CEO, has been officially awarded the full-time position.  

Gerald & Anita Smith at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

Congrats to the enormous clutch of chairs — Julie and Casey Doherty, Betsy and John Garibaldi, Gayle and Richard Hightower, Tammy and Steven Jenkins, Linda Lorelle and Lou Gregory, Gary Moss, Amy and Adam Newar, Carrie and Al Pepi, Carol and John Porter, and Anita and Gerald Smith. 

Elizabeth Anthony

Their efforts and support saw Memorial Park coffers enriched by $750,000, funds dedicated to supporting the day-to-day care of Houston’s signature park, including its 1,100 acres of urban forest, savanna and prairie. This land is home to hundreds of wildlife and plant species.

Nick & Katrina Peacock, Simin & Gaurdie Banister at the Memorial Park Conservancy gala.

The Events Company handled the festive decor while City Kitchen served another of its impeccable dinners. Following dinner, the David Caceres Jazz Quintet entertained.

PC Seen: Chris and Aubrey Ballard, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Thomas Woltz, Veronica Chapa Gorczynski and John Gorczynski, Andrea and Giles Kibbe, Roxann and Tim Neumann, Rogene Gee Calvert, Emily Clay and Bill Schneidau, Kalinda Campbell, Kevin Foyle, Lissa and Farzanah Gangjee, Lisa Helfman, Elizabeth and Tom Howley, George Johnston and Jaime Loera, Chris Newport, Annise Parker, Dhiren and Anila Shethia.

