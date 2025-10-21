$1.5 Million Houston Night Uses AI To Bring History Back To Life — Menninger Clinic’s 100th Celebration Goes Unconventional

What: The Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: The evening was a mix of historical significance and modern day technology in which a convincing black and white AI video featured clinic founders Dr. Charles F. Menninger and his sons Drs. Karl and William sitting together on a bench with Charles Menninger welcoming guest to the gala and introducing the clinic’s current president and CEO Armando Colombo.

It was a magical technical throwback

Another step back in time was offered by the recreation of the living room where in Topeka, Kansas, a century ago the Menningers founded the clinic that would become a juggernaut in mental health care. The residential clinic moved to Houston in June of 2003 after partnering with Baylor College of Medicine, an advancement that Dr. Walt Menninger addressed in his remarks to the gathering.

“We knew that in order to sustain mental health care and continue our commitment to research, education and treatment, we had to find an academic partner. Baylor College of Medicine made that possible,” he said. “So I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for this city and Houstonians for their acceptance and support over the past 22 years.”

The black-tie gala celebrating the centennial raised $1.5 million for Menninger Clinic, which is consistently ranked among the nation’s best in psychiatry by U.S. News & World Report and is noted for its successful in-patient psychiatric care for anxiety, depression, personality disorders and other serious mental illnesses as well as addiction.

“This milestone marks not only a century of excellence in psychiatric treatment and research, but also our unwavering commitment to the future of mental health care,” Colombo told the gathering. “The incredible generosity of our supporters ensures that Menninger will continue helping individuals and families find hope and healing for the next 100 years.”

Chaired by Stacy and Michael Ellington, Dr. Kathy C. Flanagan, Pamela K. Greene and Vivie and Chris O’Sullivan and honorary chairs Dorothy and Ronny Cuenod, the evening honored the Menninger family.

The program included testimonials from Menninger patients and families, who shared the lasting impact the hospital has had on their lives.

PC Seen: Regina Rogers, Ginger Blanton, Carolina and Jeffrey Paine, Judson Robinson, Mackie Lykes, Paula Paine, Kate Lykes, Alan Abramson, Matea Bitong, Christopher Laquer, Anita O’Shaughnessy, Margie and Jerry Noll, Tejuana Edmond, Laura and Tony Visage, and Carol and Paul Beck.