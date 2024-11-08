MFAH Grand Gala Turns the Storied Museum’s 100th Anniversary Into a $3.5 Million Night With a Surprise $2 Million Bonus

Cullinan Hall decorated by The Events Company for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston centennial celebration Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

As a mere 365 guests swanned through the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball, one could not help but recall the famed “Less is More” adage of Mies van der Rohe. For indeed the intimate number of gala guests raised more money for this gala — $3.5 million — than ever as they wined, dined and danced in the vast gallery space designed by the famed architect.

The record funds provided a sweet note to the evening that celebrated MFAH’s centennial, which was referenced not only in stunning art deco, but also in the fashions of a few uninhibited femmes whose attire either hinted at or went full flapper throttle. Cases in point Leslie Bucher and Cyvia Wolff, the latter who not only dressed in a vintage frock but also in the spirit of the night shimmied like a 20-year-old.

Wolff claims status on the museum’s Life Trustee Committee, whose members served as honorary gala chairs. Among those attending were Brad Bucher, Anne Chao, MFAH board chair Anne Duncan, Frank Hevrdejs, Joe Hudson, Rich Kinder, Franci Neely, Alice Simkins, Margaret Alkek Williams, Lynn Wyatt, and Jeanie Kilroy Wilson.

The black-tie throng celebrated amid splendid décor created by The Events Company and Richard Flowers, who was given a shout out by museum director Gary Tinterow for his decades of gala inspiration. The brief program also included remarks by Duncan and a brief greeting from Lugano CEO Moti Ferder of the revered jewelry firm which served as principal underwriter of the gala.

A Majestic Stage For The MFAH Grand Gala

Evoking the 1920s, Cullinan Hall was draped in dark green velvet with 20-f00t tall gilded mirrors flanking the stage and 19-foot high gilded palm trees rising from the museum floor. Candelabra gracing the tables were blown glass made in Romania especially for the ball. Overhead massive custom chandeliers that measured in at 13 feet tall further set the mood.

Special to the MFAH Grand Gala was the four-minute video documenting the history of the museum with vintage and current images. In addition, video screens on either side of the hall scrolled throughout the night featuring scores of images from the MFAH’s history.

As is MFAH Grand Gala Ball tradition City Kitchen provided a commendable feast. The menu included chilled poached lobster salad, beef tenderloin steak Diane, duchess potatoes, haricot vert bundle and red wine braised salsify. Adding a rich touch to the dinner were Sonoma County award-winning Aperture wines, donated by winery owners Michelle and Frank Hevrdejs and Sara and Bill Morgan.

Contributing to the financial windfall of the evening was a $2 million gift from longtime museum supporter J. Venn Leeds, the gift establishing the Jan and J. Venn Leeds Grand Gala Ball Operating Endowment which will contribute $100,000 each year to the gala. In celebration of the centennial, Nancy Kinder and Rich Kinder added another $1 million to the $2.5 million in ticket and table sales.

Entertainment hit all the right notes with crooner Brandon Wattz in from Los Angeles to provide dinner music, the flapper-inspired dancers from Astarte Creative and dance tunes from New York-based DJ Kiss.

PC Seen: Michelle Hevrdejs, Cherie and Jim Flores, Lynn Hudson, Gail and Louis Adler, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Christopher Gardner, Tina and Joe Pyne, Carla Knobloch, Whitney and Jim Crane, Nicole and Evan Katz, Nidhika and Pershant Mehta, Macey and Harry Reasoner, Sima Ladjevardian, Ann and Carl Stern, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Linda McReynolds, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Steve Wyatt, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, and Laurie Morian.