Traveling With the Texans On the Team Plane, Divine Earrings and More — Unique Auction Items Lift Mission of Yahweh

PC Moment: By the time dinner was served and the paddles-up appeal completed at Mission of Yahweh’s “Leaders & Legends” gala, an additional $200,000 had been raised bringing the total to a record $650,000 for the nonprofit that serves homeless women and their kids. The grand total came that evening from the appeal, silent and live auctions and a raffle for the chef’s table at Brennan’s.

Leading the charge were chairs Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff. whose efforts were aided by Helen Gay, who shared the heartwarming story of one of the mission’s young residents.

The financial generosity of gala-goers was inspired not only by the good works of Mission of Yahweh but also by the evening’s honorees — five individuals noted for their personal philanthropy and community leadership. Taking bows on this evening were Nichole and Benny Agosto Jr., Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust and Winell Herron.

FireFox Video presented a video on each honoree focusing on their passion for supporting the nonprofit that focuses on restoring the lives of homeless Houston women and kids and providing outreach services to communities in need.

Houston Public Media’s Frank Billingsley and Ernie Manouse made for a lively duo of emcees, feeding into the energy that pulsated through the ballroom where decor by Let It Fly contributed glitz and glamour to the night.

Among the live auction items that inspired lively bidding were a pair of divine earrings contributed by Nini Jewels and the opportunity to travel with the Houston Texans on the team jet to a game, the item introduced by Joanna Marks, identical twin sister of Hannah McNair, the wife of Texans team owner Cal McNair.

PC Seen: Board chair Kari Work, Samantha Kennedy, Warner Roberts, Larry Martin, John Work, Nini Hale, Robin and Danny Klaes, Janelle and Greg Reid, Jody Merritt, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, and mission executive director Glenda Haynes.