Traveling With the Texans On the Team Plane, Divine Earrings and More — Unique Auction Items Lift Mission of Yahweh

Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Doug and Winell Hrron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rose Cullen and Sidney Faust photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nichole and Benny Agosto Jr Photo by Jacob Power
Frank Edgerly, Joanna Marks photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ernie Manouse and Frank Billingsley photo by Daniel Ortiz
BarryTurney, Heidi Turney photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debra Laws and Jerre Williams photo by Daniel Ortiz
Angela Hernandez and Anna Kaplan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust and Warner Roberts photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mark Haas, Monica Hartand photo by Jacob Power
Evelyn Leightman, Susan Osterberg photo by Jacob Power
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees photo by Daniel Ortiz
Henri and Susan Soussan photo by Jacob Power
Irma Brindis, Patrick Ashiofu photo by Daniel Ortiz
John and Kari Work photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kalebyra White, Sheryl Taylor, Pam Sterlekar, Kara Eccleston, Brittany Grant photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marilu Garza and Charity Yarborough Cox photo by Jacob Power
Mary Fusillo, Cheryl Byington, Evelyn Leightman, Heidi Rockecharlie photo by Jacob Power
Mike Taylor and Jo Ann Petersen phot by Jacob Power
Robin Klaes, Edna Meyer Nelson photo by Jacob Power
Sandra Porter, Tom and Lesha Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Stanley Salters and Kristin Salters photo by Jacob Power
Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Doug & Winell Herron at the Mission of Yahweh gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nichole & Benny Agosto Jr. at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Frank Edgerly, Joanna Marks at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ernie Manouse, Frank Billingsley at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Barry & Heidi Turney at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Laws, Jere Williams at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Angela Hernandez, Anna Kaplan at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, Warner Roberts at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Haas & Monica Hartland at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Evelyn Leightman, Susan Osterberg at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Henri & Susan Soussan at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Irma Brindis, Patrick Ashiofu at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John & Kari Work at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kalebyra White, Sheryl Taylor, Pam Sterlekar, Kara Eccleston, Brittany Grant at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marilu Garza, Charity Yarborough Cox at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary Fusillo, Cheryl Byington, Evelyn Leightman, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mike Taylor, Jo Ann Petersen at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Robin Klaes, Edna Meyer Nelson at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra Porter, Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stanley & Kristin Salters at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Traveling With the Texans On the Team Plane, Divine Earrings and More — Unique Auction Items Lift Mission of Yahweh

Stepping In To Help Homeless Houston Women and Kids

Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Doug & Winell Herron at the Mission of Yahweh gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nichole & Benny Agosto Jr. at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Frank Edgerly, Joanna Marks at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ernie Manouse, Frank Billingsley at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Barry & Heidi Turney at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Laws, Jere Williams at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Angela Hernandez, Anna Kaplan at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, Warner Roberts at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Haas & Monica Hartland at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Evelyn Leightman, Susan Osterberg at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Henri & Susan Soussan at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Irma Brindis, Patrick Ashiofu at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John & Kari Work at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kalebyra White, Sheryl Taylor, Pam Sterlekar, Kara Eccleston, Brittany Grant at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marilu Garza, Charity Yarborough Cox at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary Fusillo, Cheryl Byington, Evelyn Leightman, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mike Taylor, Jo Ann Petersen at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Robin Klaes, Edna Meyer Nelson at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra Porter, Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stanley & Kristin Salters at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Mission of Yahweh “Leaders & Legends” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: By the time dinner was served and the paddles-up appeal completed at Mission of Yahweh’s “Leaders & Legends” gala, an additional $200,000 had been raised bringing the total to a record $650,000 for the nonprofit that serves homeless women and their kids. The grand total came that evening from the appeal, silent and live auctions and a raffle for the chef’s table at Brennan’s.

Mary Fusillo, Cheryl Byington, Evelyn Leightman, Heidi Rockecharlie at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leading the charge were chairs Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff. whose efforts were aided by Helen Gay, who shared the heartwarming story of one of the mission’s young residents.

The financial generosity of gala-goers was inspired not only by the good works of Mission of Yahweh but also by the evening’s honorees — five individuals noted for their personal philanthropy and community leadership. Taking bows on this evening were Nichole and Benny Agosto Jr., Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust and Winell Herron.

Rose Cullen, Sidney Faust at the Mission of Yahweh Leaders & Legends gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

FireFox Video presented a video on each honoree focusing on their passion for supporting the nonprofit that focuses on restoring the lives of homeless Houston women and kids and providing outreach services to communities in need.

Houston Public Media’s Frank Billingsley and Ernie Manouse made for a lively duo of emcees, feeding into the energy that pulsated through the ballroom where decor by Let It Fly contributed glitz and glamour to the night.

Among the live auction items that inspired lively bidding were a pair of divine earrings contributed by Nini Jewels and the opportunity to travel with the Houston Texans on the team jet to a game, the item introduced by Joanna Marks, identical twin sister of Hannah McNair, the wife of Texans team owner Cal McNair.

PC Seen: Board chair Kari Work,  Samantha Kennedy, Warner Roberts, Larry Martin, John Work, Nini Hale, Robin and Danny Klaes, Janelle and Greg Reid, Jody Merritt, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, and mission executive director Glenda Haynes. 

