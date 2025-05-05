Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Celebrates Its New Partnership With Mitchell Stores With a Texas-Sized Soirée
The Meet & Greet Featured Longhorns, Tex-Mex, and Custom BandanasBY Billy Fong // 05.05.25
Bob Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Carol Vig)
Crawford Brock and Laurie Harrison (Photo by Carol Vig)
Guests had their pics snapped with two very intimidating longhorns. (Photo by Carol Vig)
Andrew Mitchell and designer Peter Cohen (Photo by Carol Vig)
Shelby Wagner and Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Carol Vig)
Richard and Cheryl Joyner (Photo by Carol Vig)
Doniphan Moore and Tanner Moussa (Photo by Carol Vig)
Rachel Koryl and Keana Meyer (Photo by Carol Vig)
Billy Fong and Donald Robertson (Photo by Carol Vig)
Niven Morgan and Russ Mitchell (Photo by Carol Vig)
Steve and Marcy Sands (Photo by Carol Vig)
Muffin Lemak, Kurt Anderson, and Jeanette Graff (Photo by Carol Vig)
Chuck Steelman and Lisa Dawson (Photo by Carol Vig)
Laura Chandler, Helen Brock Callan, and Leigh Friend (Photo by Carol Vig)
Jennifer Dix, Mary Martha Pickens, Jack Mitchell, Melinda Knowles, and Kim Quinn (Photo by Carol Vig)
Janet Brock, Bob Schlegel, and Myrna Schlegel (Photo by Carol Vig)
Havy Rosenstock, Karen Mitchell, and Kailey Swiger (Photo by Carol Vig)
Bill and Wendy Payne (Photo by Carol Vig)
Ben and Maxine Trowbridge (Photo by Carol Vig)
Bailey Harrison, Chuck Steelman, and Caroline Harrison (Photo by Carol Vig)
Ann and David Sutherland (Photo by Carol Vig)
Ali and Chris Mitchell (Photo by Carol Vig)
If you haven’t heard the other retails news (yes, we’ve all heard about Neimans + Saks sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g …), that Stanley Korshak’s owner, Crawford Brock, has launched a stragetic partnership with the Mitchell Bros, you likely didn’t attend the recent party at the store. Much of the extended Mitchell family made their way down to Dallas for a proper Texas-sized soirée and meet and greet.
I had a nice chat with Andrew Mitchell, the CEO of Marketing for the Greenwich family-run business, and I’m lucky – having lived in Connecticut, we had lots of things in common — my favorite golf course (Fishers Island) and brunch spot (Daniel Packer Inne in Mystic). I remarked, “There sure are a lot of you here tonight,” since I had spotted quite a few cowboy hats and had been told all the Mitchells would be wearing one in celebration of their new outpost in Texas. He then said, “Yes, maybe 11 or 12 of us. Honestly, so many in the family that I lose count. I think close to 20 couldn’t make it.” Wow, they are a big family.
Many of our beloved locals, who have merchandise found at Korshak, were also in attendance to perhaps have one last cocktail with friends before the mass exodus begins in early to mid-May. Yes, it used to be that everyone departed Dallas for cooler climates like Jackson Hole, Nantucket, and East Hampton after Memorial Day. No longer, it truly seems like your spring social calendar now abruptly ends around Mother’s Day. Some of those aforementioned local business owners included Niven Morgan (of his namesake bath, body, and candles line), Taylor Paladino (of his namesake custom stationery line), and one of our favorite bon vivants and brilliant artists, Donald Drawbertson.
Guests nibbled on Tex-Mex bites from Doce Mesa, Frito pies from Vestal’s, and gelato from the relatively newcomer to the local business landscape — Gelato La Boca. Spotted that evening getting pics snapped with two very intimidating longhorns or having custom embroidered bandanas created (and taking home Texas themed cookies baked by A Dancing Baker) included Allie Beth Allman, Myra and Bob Schlegel, Heather Furniss, Melinda and Mark Knowles, Michael Flores, Muffin Lemak, Wendy and Bill Payne, Barbara Buzzell, Shelby Wagner, Max and Ben Trowbridge, Jennifer Dix, Cheryl Joiner, and Lisa Dawson.