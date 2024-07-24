Prominent Houstonians Take Over a California Celebrity Enclave to Give Science and Texas Children’s Hospital a Boost

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Scott and Soraya McClelland; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Evan Nicholas, Alyson Weaver Nicholas, Sveta Darnell, Nicole Katz; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Backyard at the home of Dr. Ilene Nagel and Rick Montgomery; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Bobby and Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Charcuterie table; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Mike Linn, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Ilene H. Nagel, Rick Montgomery, Carol Linn, Dr. Joshua Shulman; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Heather Able-Bragg, Barbara Cochran, Paul Bragg; Photo by Darcie Roberts
01
07

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Scott & Soraya McClelland at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

02
07

Evan Nicholas & Alyson Weaver Nicholas at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

03
07

The back garden at the Montecito home of Ilene Nagel, PhD, MLS, and Rick Montgomery (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

04
07

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

05
07

Lavish buffet table at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

06
07

Mike Linn; Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Ilene H. Nagel,PhD ; Rick Montgomery; Carol Linn, Dr. Joshua Shulman at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

07
07

Heather Able-Bragg, Barbara Cochran, Paul Bragg at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California.(Photo by Darcie Roberts)

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Scott and Soraya McClelland; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Evan Nicholas, Alyson Weaver Nicholas, Sveta Darnell, Nicole Katz; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Backyard at the home of Dr. Ilene Nagel and Rick Montgomery; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Bobby and Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Charcuterie table; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Mike Linn, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Ilene H. Nagel, Rick Montgomery, Carol Linn, Dr. Joshua Shulman; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Heather Able-Bragg, Barbara Cochran, Paul Bragg; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Society / Featured Parties

Prominent Houstonians Take Over a California Celebrity Enclave to Give Science and Texas Children’s Hospital a Boost

Oprah and Meghan Markle Make Room in Montecito

BY // 07.23.24
photography Darcie Roberts
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Scott & Soraya McClelland at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
Evan Nicholas & Alyson Weaver Nicholas at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
The back garden at the Montecito home of Ilene Nagel, PhD, MLS, and Rick Montgomery (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
Lavish buffet table at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
Mike Linn; Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Ilene H. Nagel,PhD ; Rick Montgomery; Carol Linn, Dr. Joshua Shulman at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)
Heather Able-Bragg, Barbara Cochran, Paul Bragg at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California.(Photo by Darcie Roberts)
1
7

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Scott & Soraya McClelland at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

2
7

Evan Nicholas & Alyson Weaver Nicholas at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

3
7

The back garden at the Montecito home of Ilene Nagel, PhD, MLS, and Rick Montgomery (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

4
7

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

5
7

Lavish buffet table at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

6
7

Mike Linn; Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Ilene H. Nagel,PhD ; Rick Montgomery; Carol Linn, Dr. Joshua Shulman at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

7
7

Heather Able-Bragg, Barbara Cochran, Paul Bragg at Texas Children's Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California.(Photo by Darcie Roberts)

What: Texas Children’s Hospital presentation “Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: From Genes to Therapies”

Where: The Montecito, California home of Ilene Nagel, PhD MLS, president of Education Executives, and Rick Montgomery

Bobby and Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Joshua Shulman, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children’s Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

PC Moment: It was a celebration of science for patrons of Texas Children’s Hospital and Houstonians seeking respite from the city’s summer heat by retreating to the celebrity enclave of among others Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A stylish clutch of 100, many jetting in from Houston, gathered for the cocktail reception and program presented by Texas Children’s Duncan Neurological Institute. Leading the discussion on their cutting edge research into Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases were renowned physicians Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Duncan NRI founding director, and Joshua Shulman, MD, PhD, Duncan NIR co-director.

The duo are working to unravel the underlying mechanisms responsible for these two debilitating diseases and thereby paving the way for the development of breakthrough therapies.

Zoghbi received the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in 2017, the 2020 Brain Prize from the Lundbeck Foundation and the 2022 Kavli Prize in Neuroscience. Shulman received the American Neurological Association’s 2020 Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award.

While the physician researchers delivered food for the brain, party hosts provided a wealth of sustenance for the body including mini hamburgers, petite filet mignon, smoked salmon and caviar, potato and caviar bites, pesto sun-dried tomato bruschetta, shrimp cocktails, and mini chicken curry finger sandwiches.

Evan Nicholas, Alyson Weaver Nicholas, Sveta Darnell, Nicole Katz; Photo by Darcie Roberts
Evan Nicholas & Alyson Weaver Nicholas at Texas Children’s Duncan NRI cocktail reception and program in a private home in Montecito, California. (Photo by Darcie Roberts)

Visiting the Nagel/Montgomery contemporary home was a treat in itself. In addition to the sophisticated interiors, the sculpture gallery and beautifully landscaped gardens were food for the soul.

PC Seen: Carol and Mike Linn, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Nicole Katz, Elissa and Robert Turhnam, Soraya and Scott McClelland, Sveta Darnell, Allison Weaver Nicholas and Evan Nicholas, Rita and Henry Hortenstine, Barbara and Steve Durham, Barbara Cochran, and Virginia Tomlinson. 

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
3017 Reba Drive
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3017 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3017 Reba Drive
17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
5440 Huckleberry Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5440 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5440 Huckleberry Lane
5926 Stones Throw Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5926 Stones Throw Road
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kelley Austin
This property is listed by: Kelley Austin (832) 978-0086 Email Realtor
5926 Stones Throw Road
3815 Drake Street
West University Area
FOR SALE

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
9222 Hilldale Street
Open House
Spring Valley | Memorial Villages
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/28 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9222 Hilldale Street
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
9222 Hilldale Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X