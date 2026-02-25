MoCoFoodBank Queen of Hearts
The Queen of Hearts at the Montgomery County Food Bank s gala handed out champagne to gala goers.

ExxonMobil leadership, including Board Member Dominic Clausi, VP of Research, celebrate their 2026 Community Partner of the Year award with Montgomery County Food Bank President & CEO, Kristine Marlow. (Photo Courtesy of the Montgomery County Food Bank)

Nick Wolda, Kristine Marlow and Linda Nelson at the "Through the Looking Glass" gala Benefitting the Montgomery County Food Bank.

Kristine Marlow and Jim Carman present Ann Snyder with an award at the Montgomery County Food Bank's gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Food Bank)

Fred and Kathy Pepper, Jim and Kelley Wolf with Kristine Marlow, Dr. Ann and Jerry Snyder at the "Through the Looking Glass" gala. (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Food Bank)

Bret and Angela Strong at the Montgomery County Food Bank's 2026 gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of the MoCo Food Bank)

Gala goers had their best Mad Hatter ensembles at the Montgomery County Food Bank's "Through the Looking Glass" event. (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Food Bank)

Ivan Canales and Heather Ramsey, Gala Chair, Director of Communications & Public Affairs San Jacinto River Authority. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Food Bank)

Seven members of TWHS's Script Reading Club strolled through the gala in character. (Photo courtesy of TWHS SRC)

Raquel Rodriguez as the Mad Hatter at the Montgomery

Society / Featured Parties

The Woodlands’ Own Whimsical Wonderland — Alice Herself Would Love This Montgomery County Food Bank Night

High School Theater Students Bring the Magic

Montgomery County Food Bank’s annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala transformed The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel into a whimsical Wonderland-inspired world. Chaired by Heather Ramsey, the “Through the Looking Glass” theme meant the night came complete with flamingo croquet, a Cheshire Cat aerialist and a Queen of Hearts roaming champagne server.

Proceeds from the gala will provide more than two million meals to be distributed from the food bank’s network of more than 90  partner agencies throughout the region.

“After an incredible 2025 marked by expanded impact and record-breaking need across Montgomery County, the 2026 Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala was a powerful reminder of what this community makes possible when we come together,” Montgomery County Food Bank president and CEO Kristine Marlow says.” As we peer Through the Looking Glass into 2026, the generosity behind this night doesn’t just reflect on how far we’ve come.

“It helps us see what more is possible, fueling the momentum to provide more than two million meals and strengthen the network of support our neighbors will count on in the year ahead.”

Montgomery County Food Bank also presented its annual awards during the gala. Each of the award recipients played a significant role in the food bank’s growth and impact over the last year. This year’s honorees were ExxonMobil (Community Partner of the Year Award),  St. Anthony’s Bread Food Pantry (Partner Agency of the Year Award), Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (Volunteer of the Year Award) and Dr. Ann Snyder, who was given the Legacy Award.

Two local school districts contributed to the fun, with The Woodlands High School theater students dressing as as characters from Alice in Wonderland, and incredible centerpieces designed by students in the Willis ISD Advanced Floral Program.

“While there, we walked around in character to help make the theme come to life,” TWHS’s Script Club community outreach coordinator Piper Bonura tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “There was also a croquet game in the middle where we played in character.”

Remarks from Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes and chairman of the board of directors for Montgomery County Food Bank, and Marlow brought the mission behind this fun night in The Woodlands home. Marlow talked about the Montgomery County Food Bank’s drive to unite the community to fight hunger and the growing reach of that impact across Montgomery County.

Sometimes it takes neighbors helping neighbors to create a true wonderland.

