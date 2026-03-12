A $750,000 Lifeline Night in The Woodlands Is All About Heart — When a Hotel Takeover Saves Lives

Dr. Hilton Yee and Alison Yee at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott's 2026 Heart Ball. (Photo courtesy of WDR Imagery)

Gil and Debra Staley at the 2026 Heart Ball at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy WDR Imagery)

Lisa Fenley and Jim Parisi at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott for the 2026 Heart Ball. (Photo courtesy WDR Imagery)

Missy Herndon, Sue Netherton, Faith Eberwein and Michelle Little at the American Heart Association gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy WDR Imagery)

Guests wore their finest red for the annual Montgomery & North Harris Heart Ball at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy WDR Imagery)

Nearly 500 people filled a Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel ballroom for the Montgomery & North Harris Heart Ball, an evening dedicated to fighting the leading cause of death in the United States — heart disease. The event, themed Framing the Future of Heart Health, raised $750,000 for the American Heart Association (AHA).

Jim Parisi, board president of the AHA Gulf Coast and president of St. Luke’s Health – The Woodlands hospital, chaired the gala. American Heart Association chairperson TJ Tijerina opened the evening, highlighting the organization’s work in tackling heart disease.

“For more than 100 years, the American Heart Association has been building research and advancing care to save lives,” Tijerina says. “The organization does so much on a daily basis that it would be tough for me to describe it all.”

Instead, he talked about the Heart Association’s four chambers of impact: access, knowledge, discovery and advocacy. “These are the pillars that bring the Heart Association’s vision of health and hope to everyone everywhere,” Tijerina says.

Honoring Community Leaders

The event honored the Heart Association’s Chambers Honorees, including Dr. Tabbetha Lopez of Sam Houston State University, Jeffrey Klein of Tomball Regional Health Foundation, Jaron Rider of Lone Star College, and Jared Erdmann of TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries. The gala also recognized torch bearers Ron Mullins, Leader of Impact Taylor Parmigiano and survivor Janelle Shell.

Before the live auction, Parisi reminded everyone of the Heart Association’s mission. “Heart disease does not discriminate,” Parisi says. “It touches every community, every family and every generation.”

He added that despite progress, heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women.

“We must continue to push forward together to eliminate heart disease,” Parisi says. “I’m proud of what’s been accomplished this year. I’m even more motivated by the work that still lies ahead.”

A Survivor’s Story

Survivor Ben Aguilar took the stage to share how a heart attack nearly cost him his life.

After two days of chest pain, he drove himself to St. Luke’s Health – The Woodlands. Once there, he struggled to reach the emergency room entrance. “I’ll never forget it,” Aguilar says. “I saw a nurse walking in at the same time. I remember thinking, ‘I can’t make this.’ ”

He found the strength to cry out for help. The nurse named Lupe Diaz wrapped her arms around Aguilar and rushed him into the emergency room.

Aguilar later underwent triple bypass surgery. He spent a week in the hospital and completed cardiac rehabilitation. Six weeks later, he returned to normal activities.

At the gala, Aguilar and Diaz reunited for the first time since his hospitalization.

Funds raised during the evening support the Heart Association’s community programs. Nearly 1,000 CPR training kits have been distributed to community partners, including Klein, Humble, Fort Bend and Aldine school districts. The organization also helped 635,000 people gain access to healthy foods.

The evening’s fundraising success underscored the community’s continued commitment to advancing heart health across the region.

The American Heart Association’s next event is the Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday, April 24 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.