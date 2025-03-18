The Heartbeat Of The Woodlands — $830,000 Night Boosts a 101-Year Mission For American Heart Association

Jill Barber and Mari Harvey enjoy a moment at their table during the Heart Ball at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photobooth Company)

Having a lot of heart makes all the difference. The Montgomery & North Harris County Heart Ball raised an impressive $830,000 at its gala, taking over The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. This year’s event not only highlighted the “four chambers” of research, discovery, advocacy and equity, but also reinforced the ongoing fight to end cardiovascular disease. The funds raised will support the American Heart Association‘s century-long mission to save lives and improve health across the Gulf Coast region.

This year marked AHA’s 101st anniversary, reflecting on the progress made in the battle against heart disease.

“We are immensely proud of the impact the Montgomery & North Harris County Heart Ball has on our community,” says Dr. Scott Greenberg, who serves as gala chairperson alongside his wife Carrie. “While we have made significant strides in treatment and prevention, it’s still the number one killer nationwide. Over 1,000 Americans die from sudden cardiac death every day.”

“Our work is far from over. We remain committed to developing new treatments and advocating for those affected by heart disease. We are incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished this year.”

A Connection To the Cause

This is a very personal cause for these Heart Ball chairs.

“This event and its mission are incredibly personal for us,” Carrie Greenberg notes. “My father had a heart attack recently. He’s alive today because of CPR-trained bystanders, medical personnel and the cardiovascular expertise of surgeons like my husband. The Heart Ball is more than a celebration. It’s a powerful statement of what we can achieve when we unite for a vital cause.

“Heart disease and stroke remain the number one and number five threats to our health. It’s critical that we support AHA’s lifesaving research, education and advocacy efforts. Together, we can create a vision for brighter tomorrows free from heart disease and stroke.”

This event in The Woodlands marked the culmination of the year-round Heart Ball campaign, which aims to save lives from heart disease and stroke. The Montgomery & North Harris County Heart Ball offered a chance to reflect, honor and celebrate the progress in research, health advancements, advocacy at all levels and efforts to equip communities with lifesaving knowledge.

More than 500 guests were moved by a Chain of Miracles story featuring Rick Riney, Carrie Greenberg’s father. Riney experienced a cardiac event while at church. Thanks to the quick actions of bystanders trained in CPR and the medical professionals at the hospital, he survived.

Heart Ball attendees also met Alexa Roberts, who was born with tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia. It’s a rare heart condition that affects the structure of her heart and blood flow. When she was born, Roberts had no pulmonary valve and a hole in her heart.

She had her first open heart surgery at a year old and a second at age seven. As an adult, she’ll need a third pulmonary valve replacement, but medical advances should allow doctors to perform the surgery laparoscopically.

The Power of Community Support

“We are deeply grateful to our guests, sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s event a tremendous success,” says Kellie Armstrong, executive director of development and community health at the American Heart Association Houston-Gulf Coast. “Their generosity and support drive the mission to combat heart disease and stroke. The AHA’s future is about improving yours.”

The evening was a testament to the power of community support. Guests and supporters celebrated the AHA’s tireless work to advance cardiovascular care and prevention. Their dedication is making a lasting impact on health outcomes in the region and beyond.

